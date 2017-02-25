Wrestling finals: Hudson gets best of New Lothrop in Division 4

MT. PLEASANT – Four years and counting.

That’s how many consecutive times Hudson and New Lothrop have faced off in the Division 4 state championship round, the longest running rivalry in the state.

Hudson won its sixth state title after a 51-13 winner over three-time defending champ New Lothrop Saturday at Central Michigan’s McGuirk Arena.

It was an extra special win for senior Tyler Grames, who lead off the match with a 5-1 win in the 189-pound draw over top ranked Eric Birchmeier. Grames lamented the past three years as team runner-up.

“I wanted them to be here in the finals with us today so we could finally come out on top,” Grames said, adding that it’s never boring facing the same program. “I think it’s a good thing. The competition. We can always look forward to them being here.”

Both Grames and coach Scott Marry said the start helped the Tigers.

“I think the tone set us up for victory, I honestly do,” Grames said about leading off. “I was (ranked) No. 2, he’s No. 1. I had to stay focused. I came out on top and got the team amped up and positive.”

Marry echoed the thought.

“I felt really good about that … we knew it was going to be close enough for us to win,” he said about the top-ranked wrestlers. “We had a really good matchup at 215 and heavy, and we were really solid from 112 to 135. I thought that could be almost be too much for their lineup to come back from. We got the momentum.”

That’s an understatement. Hudson (19-9) won eight of the first nine matches.

“It is so fun to win them at the last second, but it’s also fun to watch these kids as they came off the mat one at a time, to get to experience them experiencing a state title as a team. So I slowed it down and I really got to take in some really cool moments with kids, one-on-one,” Marry said.

“We’re not counting wins and losses against these guys,” Marry added about the four consecutive finals matchups. “It’s really not that type of rivalry. It’s a classy rivalry. It’s a rival we respect. We just said to each other (the coaches) out there that we hope to see each other again next year here. We just want to make good men, make good wrestlers, to compete at this finest level. It’s not about who’s got the most trophies.

“You have to look at the communities. They’re doing it in football, they’re doing it in baseball, these kids are. It says a lot about a community that can do this for you. It’s an effort from the town of Hudson, it’s an effort from New Lothrop. It’s not just coaching. It’s not accidental. It’s not coincidental.”

Stars and stripes: Each round of the wrestling finals were kicked off with the national anthem sung by a veteran of war, coaching and officiating. Jim McCloughan of South Haven coached football and baseball for 38 years, coached wrestling for 22 years and has been a wrestling mat official for the last 25 years. He’s a Vietnam War veteran who served as a combat medic and was approved to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor by Congress and President Obama just two days before Christmas, but hasn’t received it in person yet.