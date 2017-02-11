Wrestling, Green Valley in front, SpSprings second

Green Valley is in the lead in the team standings after the first day of the 4A state wrestling tournament at Spanish Springs.

The Gators amassed 93 points Friday. Spanish Springs is in second with 87, followed by Las Vegas with 57.5 and Carson and Reno tied with 54.

Both Green Valley and Spanish Springs have four wrestlers competing in championship bouts Saturday.

The consolation matches are at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, followed by championship bouts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

In the 3A, Fallon is in front with 112 points; followed by Spring Creek with 93, Virgin Valley with 76 and Elko with 57.

In the 2A, Battle Mountain has the lead with 139 points; followed by Pershing County with 115.5 and Yerington with 54.

Team Scores

4A

1. Green Valley 93.0

2. Spanish Springs 87.0

3. Las Vegas 57.5

4. Carson 54.0

4. Reno 54.0

6. Centennial 46.0

7. Faith Lutheran 43.0

8. McQueen 38.0

9. Shadow Ridge 30.0

10. Cimarron Memorial 28.0

11. Damonte Ranch 27.0

12. Reed 24.5

13. Bishop Gorman 22.0

13. Foothill 22.0

15. Bonanza 20.0

16. Wooster 17.5

17. Arbor View 10.0

18. Clark 8.0

19. Basic 6.0

19. Desert Oasis 6.0

19. Palo Verde 6.0

Team Scores

3A

1. Churchill County 112.0

2. Spring Creek 93.0

3. Virgin Valley 76.0

4. Elko 57.0

5. Boulder City 55.0

6. Lowry 36.0

7. South Tahoe 34.0

8. Moapa Valley 33.5

9. Western 18.0

10. Del Sol 16.0

Team Scores

2A

1. Battle Mountain 139.0

2. Pershing County 115.5

3. Yerington 54.0

4. Tonopah 44.0

5. White Pine 40.0

6. Lincoln County 37.5

7. Pahranagat Valley 30.0

8. Spring Mountain 26.0

8. Wells 26.0

8. West Wendover 26.0