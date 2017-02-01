Wrestling honor roll: Feb. 1

Wrestlers of the week

Denmark’s Brock Bergelin and Oconto Falls’ Nate Trepanier

The seniors both reached 150 career wins in claiming titles at the Pulaski Invite on Saturday. Bergelin reached the milestone with a 13-2 major decision win over Oconto Falls junior Bryce Peterson in the 120-pound finals. Trepanier recorded career win No. 150 in the semifinals before defeating Elkhorn Area senior Bryce Jacobson with an 11-5 decision in the 152-pound finals.

Team of the week

Ashwaubenon

The Jaguars went 5-0 on Saturday to win the team title at the Grafton Duals. Ashwaubenon had five wrestlers go 5-0 at the event, including freshman Cody Minor (106), freshman Noah Leisgang (113), senior Kaiden Conrad (132), senior Tyler McVane (182) and senior Daniel Cole (220).

Honor roll

Minimum 15 matches

Undefeated

220: Ben Kitslaar, sr., Bay Port, 34-0.

One loss

120: Brock Bergelin, sr., Denmark, 28-1.

152: Nate Trepanier, sr., Oconto Falls, 34-1.

Two losses

106: Koltin Grzybowski, so., Coleman, 29-2.

160: Trevor Turriff, sr., De Pere, 35-2.

Three losses

113: Bryce Bosman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 35-3; Zack Wauters, jr., Peshtigo, 29-3; Caleb Gross, so., Coleman, 28-3.

120: Cole Gille, so., Pulaski, 28-3.

132: River Pawelski, sr., Southern Door, 34-3.

145: Bryce Ash, sr., Oconto Falls, 28-3.

152: Jake Gille, sr., Pulaski, 27-3.

160: Michael Bertrand, sr., Southern Door, 34-3.

170: Jacob Banker, jr., Bonduel, 28-3; Jordan Blanchard, sr., Coleman, 28-3.

182: Bryce Herlache, sr., Wrightstown, 23-3.

195: Tory Jandrin, sr. Southern Door, 30-3; Leander Moon, sr., Menominee Indian, 28-3.

285: Josh Frerk, jr., Denmark, 28-3; Alenex Warrington, sr., Menominee Indian, 28-3.

.750 percent or better winning percentage

106: Cody Minor, fr., Ashwaubenon, 33-4; Sam Bruss, fr., De Pere, 32-5.

113: Owen Heinz, so., Pulaski, 36-8; Noah Leisgang, fr., Ashwaubenon, 27-8; Cole Tenor, fr., Denmark, 25-6.

120: Fernando Coronado, so., Ashwaubenon, 35-4; George Lopez, jr., De Pere, 30-9; Jordan Boldt, jr., Bonduel, 28-5; Cam Konop, jr., Kewaunee, 28-5.

126: Cam Hanrahan, jr., Kewaunee, 36-4; Zak Nelson, jr., G.B. United, 32-5; Nathan Ronsman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 29-9; Aiden Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 26-4.

132: Jake Baldwin, so., Coleman, 29-5; Ben Durocher, fr., Wrightstown, 28-6; Jarod Maes, sr., Bay Port, 27-7.

138: Jesse Steinhorst, jr., Kewaunee, 32-8; Max Bruss, jr., De Pere, 32-9; Tyler Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 23-4.

145: Keenan Graef, sr., West De Pere, 29-5; Bryce Karban, so., Coleman, 28-6.

152: Thomas Peters, jr., Seymour, 30-4.

160: Evan Frisque, so., West De Pere, 34-7; Travis Reinke, so., Kewaunee, 31-9; Ben Klister, sr., Wrightstown, 28-7; Antonio Mahkimetas, sr., Menominee Indian, 28-7.

170: Dalton Smerchek, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 31-6; Brice Delzer, sr., Oconto Falls, 28-9; Max Schmitz, sr., Denmark, 27-9; Michael Milquet, sr., West De Pere, 20-6; Jared Walton, jr., G.B. United, 18-6.

182: Cam Lepkowski, sr., Peshtigo, 30-9; Mac Winkler, sr., Oconto Falls, 29-7; Josh Pillath, sr., Coleman, 25-5.

195: Jake Zeitler, so., Coleman, 27-6; Gabe Wertel, fr., Denmark, 27-9; Brandon King, sr., Pulaski, 19-4; Jake Flisakowski, sr., Bay Port, 19-6.

220: Daniel Cole, sr., Ashwaubenon, 33-4; Kyle Komanekin, sr., Menominee Indian, 28-7.

285: Phil Rasmussen, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 32-7; Dan Ausloos, jr., Oconto Falls, 29-6; Donovan Salewski, sr., Coleman, 28-6; Seth Matz, jr., Bonduel, 22-6.

