Wrestling honor roll: Feb. 15

Wrestler of the week: Jordan Blanchard, Coleman

The 170-pound senior won his weight class at the WIAA Division 3 Coleman regional on Saturday and became the Cougars’ all-time leader in career wins, surpassing the previous mark of 159 set by Mitch Champagne (2009-2012).

Team of the week: Luxemburg-Casco

The Spartans beat Oconto Falls 36-29 on Tuesday to win the WIAA Division 2 Freedom team sectional title and advance to state for the first time since 2013 and for the 16th time in program history, which is tied for the second most.

Honor roll



Minimum 15 matches

Undefeated

220: Ben Kitslaar, sr., Bay Port, 38-0.

One loss

120: Brock Bergelin, sr., Denmark, 31-1.

160: Nate Trepanier, sr., Oconto Falls, 40-1.

Two losses

106: Koltin Grzybowski, so., Coleman, 34-2.

160: Trevor Turriff, sr., De Pere, 39-2.

Three losses

113: Bryce Bosman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 40-3; Caleb Gross, so., Coleman, 33-3; Cole Gille, so., Pulaski, 32-3.

132: River Pawelski, sr., Southern Door, 37-3.

145: Bryce Ash, sr., Oconto Falls, 34-3.

152: Jake Gille, sr., Pulaski, 32-3.

160: Michael Bertrand, sr., Southern Door, 37-3.

170: Jordan Blanchard, sr., Coleman, 33-3.

182: Bryce Herlache, sr., Wrightstown, 28-3.

195: Tory Jandrin, sr. Southern Door, 33-3.

285: Josh Frerk, jr., Denmark, 31-3.

.750 or better winning percentage

106: Sam Bruss, fr., De Pere, 36-5; Cody Minor, fr., Ashwaubenon, 36-6; Owen Heinz, so., Pulaski, 31-10.

113: Zack Wauters, jr., Peshtigo, 32-5; Noah Leisgang, fr., Ashwaubenon, 27-8; Cole Tenor, fr., Denmark, 26-7.

120: Fernando Coronado, so., Ashwaubenon, 37-4; Jordan Boldt, jr., Bonduel, 35-5; George Lopez, jr., De Pere, 33-10; Cam Konop, jr., Kewaunee, 31-5.

126: Cam Hanrahan, jr., Kewaunee, 39-4; Zak Nelson, jr., G.B. United, 37-6; Nathan Ronsman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 34-9; Aiden Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 32-4.

132: Max Bruss, jr., De Pere, 36-9; Jake Baldwin, so., Coleman, 33-6; Ben Durocher, fr., Wrightstown, 33-6; Jarod Maes, sr., Bay Port, 32-8.

138: Jesse Steinhorst, jr., Kewaunee, 35-8; Tyler Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 29-5.

145: Keenan Graef, sr., West De Pere, 31-6; Bryce Karban, so., Coleman, 30-9.

152: Evan Frisque, so., West De Pere, 36-8; Thomas Peters, jr., Seymour, 34-4.

160: Antonio Mahkimetas, sr., Menominee Indian, 33-8; Ben Klister, sr., Wrightstown, 32-8.

170: Dalton Smerchek, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 36-6; Max Schmitz, sr., Denmark, 30-10; Jacob Banker, jr., Bonduel, 30-4; Michael Milquet, sr., West De Pere, 23-6; Jared Walton, jr., G.B. United, 22-7.

182: Mac Winkler, sr., Oconto Falls, 35-7; Cam Lepkowski, sr., Peshtigo, 34-10; Josh Pillath, sr., Coleman, 25-7.

195: Leander Moon, sr., Menominee Indian, 32-5; Jake Zeitler, so., Coleman, 31-7; Gabe Wertel, fr., Denmark, 29-10; Brandon King, sr., Pulaski, 23-5; Jake Flisakowski, sr., Bay Port, 23-6.

220: Kyle Komanekin, sr., Menominee Indian, 33-8.

285: Daniel Cole, sr., Ashwaubenon, 37-4; Phil Rasmussen, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 36-8; Alenex Warrington, sr., Menominee Indian, 34-4; Donovan Salewski, sr., Coleman, 33-6; Dan Ausloos, jr., Oconto Falls, 33-8; Isaac Klarkowski, so., G.B. United, 28-9; Seth Matz, jr., Bonduel, 27-9.

For additions, coaches can contact Andrew Pekarek by email at apekarek@greenbaypressgazette.com