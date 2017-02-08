Wrestling honor roll: Feb. 8

Teams of the week: Conference champions

Pulaski, Green Bay United, Luxemburg-Casco, Southern Door and Coleman were the local teams that claimed conference titles this year. Pulaski won the Fox River Classic for the first time since 2012. Green Bay United (Bay) and L-C (North Eastern) won their conferences for the second straight year. Southern Door won the Packerland title for the third time in four years. Coleman continued its dominance in the M&O, winning the title for a 14th straight year.

Wrestler of the week: Jordan Boldt, Bonduel

The junior won the 120-pound title at the Central Wisconsin Conference tournament Saturday at Bonduel. Boldt, ranked No. 4 in Division 3 by WIWrestling.com, won his second conference title in three years by winning a 10-7 decision over Weyauwega-Fremont sophomore Cian Fischer, who is ranked No. 3 in D3 at 113 pounds.

Honor roll

Minimum 15 matches

Undefeated

220: Ben Kitslaar, sr., Bay Port, 35-0.

One loss

120: Brock Bergelin, sr., Denmark, 28-1.

152: Nate Trepanier, sr., Oconto Falls, 35-1.

Two losses

106: Koltin Grzybowski, so., Coleman, 30-2.

160: Trevor Turriff, sr., De Pere, 36-2.

Three losses

113: Bryce Bosman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 35-3; Zack Wauters, jr., Peshtigo, 30-3; Caleb Gross, so., Coleman, 29-3.

120: Cole Gille, so., Pulaski, 29-3.

132: River Pawelski, sr., Southern Door, 34-3.

145: Bryce Ash, sr., Oconto Falls, 29-3.

152: Jake Gille, sr., Pulaski, 28-3.

160: Michael Bertrand, sr., Southern Door, 34-3.

170: Jordan Blanchard, sr., Coleman, 29-3.

182: Bryce Herlache, sr., Wrightstown, 25-3.

195: Tory Jandrin, sr. Southern Door, 30-3.

285: Alenex Warrington, sr., Menominee Indian, 31-3; Josh Frerk, jr., Denmark, 28-3.

.750 percent or better winning percentage

106: Cody Minor, fr., Ashwaubenon, 34-4; Sam Bruss, fr., De Pere, 33-5 .

113: Owen Heinz, so., Pulaski, 37-8; Noah Leisgang, fr., Ashwaubenon, 28-8; Cole Tenor, fr., Denmark, 25-6.

120: Fernando Coronado, so., Ashwaubenon, 36-4; Jordan Boldt, jr., Bonduel, 31-5 ; George Lopez, jr., De Pere, 31-9; Cam Konop, jr., Kewaunee, 28-5.

126: Cam Hanrahan, jr., Kewaunee, 36-4; Zak Nelson, jr., G.B. United, 33-5; Nathan Ronsman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 29-9; Aiden Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 26-4.

132: Jake Baldwin, so., Coleman, 30-5; Ben Durocher, fr., Wrightstown, 30-6; Jarod Maes, sr., Bay Port, 28-7.

138: Max Bruss, jr., De Pere, 33-9; Jesse Steinhorst, jr., Kewaunee, 32-8; Tyler Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 23-4.

145: Keenan Graef, sr., West De Pere, 29-5; Bryce Karban, so., Coleman, 28-7.

152: Thomas Peters, jr., Seymour, 31-4.

160: Evan Frisque, so., West De Pere, 34-7; Travis Reinke, so., Kewaunee, 31-9; Antonio Mahkimetas, sr., Menominee Indian, 30-8; Ben Klister, sr., Wrightstown, 29-8.

170: Dalton Smerchek, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 31-6; Jacob Banker, jr., Bonduel, 28-3; Brice Delzer, sr., Oconto Falls, 28-10; Max Schmitz, sr., Denmark, 27-9 ; Michael Milquet, sr., West De Pere, 20-6; Jared Walton, jr., G.B. United, 19-6.

182: Cam Lepkowski, sr., Peshtigo, 31-9; Mac Winkler, sr., Oconto Falls, 30-7; Josh Pillath, sr., Coleman, 25-5.

195: Leander Moon, sr., Menominee Indian, 30-4; Jake Zeitler, so., Coleman, 28-6; Gabe Wertel, fr., Denmark, 27-9; Jake Flisakowski, sr., Bay Port, 20-6; Brandon King, sr., Pulaski, 20-4.

220: Daniel Cole, sr., Ashwaubenon, 34-4; Kyle Komanekin, sr., Menominee Indian, 30-8.

285: Phil Rasmussen, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 32-7; Dan Ausloos, jr., Oconto Falls, 29-7; Donovan Salewski, sr., Coleman, 29-6; Seth Matz, jr., Bonduel, 24-7.

For additions, coaches can contact Andrew Pekarek by email at apekarek@greenbaypressgazette.com