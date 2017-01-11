Wrestling honor roll: Jan. 11

Team of the week: Luxemburg-Casco



The Spartans beat Coleman 30-29 Friday in a nonconference dual between the second-ranked Division 2 and 3 teams in WIWrestling.com’s state rankings. The squads split the 14 matches, but L-C had the advantage in bonus points thanks to pins by Bryce Bosman (120), Devan VandenBush (152) and Austin LeRoy (195).

Wrestler of the week: Bryce Herlache, Wrightstown



The senior went 6-1 to finish as the 182-pound runner-up at the Cheesehead Invite in Kaukauna Friday and Saturday. Herlache (17-2) beat ranked wrestlers from four different states at the 31-team event, including a 5-4 decision over Milton senior Billy Pitzner, who was ranked No. 2 in Division 1 at the weight class by WIWrestling.com. Herlache’s only loss came against DeForest senior Jackson Hemauer, who is undefeated and ranked No. 1.

Honor roll



Minimum 10 matches

Undefeated

145: Bryce Ash, sr., Oconto Falls, 17-0.

220: Ben Kitslaar, sr., Bay Port, 22-0

One loss

106: Koltin Grzybowski, so., Coleman, 17-1.

126: Cam Hanrahan, jr., Kewaunee, 22-1; Brock Bergelin, sr., Denmark, 20-1.

132: River Pawelski, sr., Southern Door, 24-1.

152: Nate Trepanier, sr., Oconto Falls, 20-1; Jake Gille, sr., Pulaski, 18-1; Thomas Peters, jr., Seymour, 18-1.

160: Trevor Turriff, sr., De Pere, 20-1.

195: Jake Flisakowski, sr., Bay Port, 11-1

285: Josh Frerk, jr., Denmark, 17-1; Alenex Warrington, sr., Menominee Indian, 16-1.

Two losses

120: Cole Gille, so., Pulaski, 17-2.

113: Cole Tenor, fr., Denmark, 20-2; Caleb Gross, so., Coleman, 16-2.

126: Aiden Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 17-2.

138: Tyler Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 14-2.

170: Jordan Blanchard, sr., Coleman, 16-2.

182: Bryce Herlache, sr., Wrightstown, 17-2.

195: Leander Moon, sr., Menominee Indian, 16-2.

Three losses

106: Cody Minor, fr., Ashwaubenon, 21-3.

113: Zack Wauters, jr., Peshtigo, 23-3.

120: Bryce Bosman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 26-3; Fernando Coronado, so., Ashwaubenon, 22-3; Cam Konop, jr., Kewaunee, 17-3; Ben Carroll, fr., Shawano, 13-3.

132: Jake Baldwin, so., Coleman, 16-3.

138: Jarod Maes, sr., Bay Port, 19-3

145: Bryce Karban, so., Coleman, 17-3; Garrett Jeanquart, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 13-3.

160: Michael Bertrand, sr., Southern Door, 24-3; Antonio Mahkimetas, sr., Menominee Indian, 15-3.

182: Jacob Banker, jr., Bonduel, 19-3.

195: Tory Jandrin, sr. Southern Door, 23-3.

220: Daniel Cole, sr., Ashwaubenon, 20-3; Kyle Komanekin, sr., Menominee Indian, 15-3.

285: Donovan Salewski, sr., Coleman, 17-3.

.750 or better winning percentage

106: Lucas Joniaux, fr., Luxemburg-Casco, 21-6; Owen Heinz, so., Pulaski, 17-4; Sam Bruss, fr., De Pere, 17-5; Jack Schmitz, fr., Denmark, 17-5.

113: Noah Leisgang, fr., Ashwaubenon, 16-5; 113: Marcus Delfosse, fr., Bay Port, 16-4.

120: George Lopez, jr., De Pere, 19-6; Jordan Boldt, jr., Bonduel, 18-5; Raul Becerra, jr., Denmark, 12-4.

126: Nathan Ronsman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 22-6; Zak Nelson, jr., G.B. United, 21-5.

132: Ben Durocher, fr., Wrightstown, 21-6.

145: Keenan Graef, sr., West De Pere, 22-4.

152: Devan VandenBush, jr., Luxemburg-Casco, 20-6.

160: Ben Klister, sr., Wrightstown, 23-5; Evan Frisque, so., West De Pere, 20-5; Travis Reinke, so., Kewaunee, 19-4.

170: Dalton Smerchek, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 23-5; Max Schmitz, sr., Denmark, 18-4; Brice Delzer, sr., Oconto Falls, 17-5; Jared Walton, jr., G.B. United, 15-5; Michael Milquet, sr., West De Pere, 13-4.

182: Cam Lepkowski, sr., Peshtigo, 21-6; Mac Winkler, sr., Oconto Falls, 18-5; Josh Pillath, sr., Coleman, 14-4.

195: Gabe Wertel, fr., Denmark, 18-4.

220: T.J. Weidman, so., Denmark, 17-5.

285: Phil Rasmussen, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 24-5; Dan Ausloos, jr., Oconto Falls, 14-1.

For additions, coaches can contact Andrew Pekarek by email at apekarek@greenbaypressgazette.com.