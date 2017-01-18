Wrestling honor roll: Jan. 18

Team of the week: Wrightstown

The Tigers won the 15-team Freedom Invite by edging runner-up De Pere 159.5-150.5. Wrightstown had nine place-winners, including freshman Ben Durocher, who placed first in the 132-pound weight class.

Wrestler of the week: Trevor Turriff, De Pere

The senior won the 160-pound weight class Saturday at the Freedom Invite and was named the event’s most outstanding wrestler. Turriff, ranked No. 3 in Division 1 by WIWrestling.com, picked up four wins, including an 11-5 decision over Wrightstown’s Ben Klister, ranked No. 2 in D2, in the semifinals and a 9-8 decision over West De Pere’s Evan Frisque, ranked No. 10 in D1 at 152, in the finals.

Honor roll

Minimum 15 matches

Undefeated

220: Ben Kitslaar, sr., Bay Port, 27-0.

One loss

106: Koltin Grzybowski, so., Coleman, 22-1.

126: Brock Bergelin, sr., Denmark, 20-1.

152: Nate Trepanier, sr., Oconto Falls, 25-1; Thomas Peters, jr., Seymour, 22-1.

160: Trevor Turriff, sr., De Pere, 25-1.

Two losses

113: Caleb Gross, so., Coleman, 21-2.

120: Cole Gille, so., Pulaski, 22-2.

126: Cam Hanrahan, jr., Kewaunee, 27-2.

132: River Pawelski, sr., Southern Door, 26-2.

138: Tyler Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 18-2.

145: Bryce Ash, sr., Oconto Falls, 20-2.

152: Jake Gille, sr., Pulaski, 22-2.

170: Jordan Blanchard, sr., Coleman, 21-2.

195: Tory Jandrin, sr. Southern Door, 24-2; Leander Moon, sr., Menominee Indian, 23-2; Jake Flisakowski, sr., Bay Port, 15-2; Brandon King, sr., Pulaski, 15-2.

285: Alenex Warrington, sr., Menominee Indian, 22-2; Josh Frerk, jr., Denmark, 21-2.

Three losses

113: Zack Wauters, jr., Peshtigo, 29-3.

120: Fernando Coronado, so., Ashwaubenon, 28-3; Bryce Bosman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 27-3; Cam Konop, jr., Kewaunee, 24-3.

126: Aiden Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 20-3.

145: Garrett Jeanquart, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 13-3.

160: Michael Bertrand, sr., Southern Door, 27-3.

170: Jacob Banker, jr., Bonduel, 23-3.

182: Bryce Herlache, sr., Wrightstown, 21-3.

.750 or better winning percentage

106: Cody Minor, fr., Ashwaubenon, 26-4; Sam Bruss, fr., De Pere, 22-5; Lucas Joniaux, fr., Luxemburg-Casco, 22-6; Tyler Budz, fr., Oconto Falls, 21-7.

113: Cole Tenor, fr., Denmark, 23-4; Owen Heinz, so., Pulaski, 21-6; Marcus Delfosse, fr., Bay Port, 19-6.

120: Jordan Boldt, jr., Bonduel, 22-5; George Lopez, jr., De Pere, 22-7; Kasey Casper, so., Coleman, 18-6.

126: Nathan Ronsman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 23-6; Zak Nelson, jr., G.B. United, 22-5.

132: Ben Durocher, fr., Wrightstown, 26-6; Jake Baldwin, so., Coleman, 21-4; Logan Bellow, jr., Pulaski, 18-6.

138: Jarod Maes, sr., Bay Port, 23-4; Jesse Steinhorst, jr., Kewaunee, 23-6; Noah Stary, jr., Oconto Falls, 21-7.

145: Keenan Graef, sr., West De Pere, 27-4; Bryce Karban, so., Coleman, 21-4.

152: Devan VandenBush, jr., Luxemburg-Casco, 21-6.

160: Ben Klister, sr., Wrightstown, 26-7; Travis Reinke, so., Kewaunee, 25-4; Evan Frisque, so., West De Pere, 24-6; Antonio Mahkimetas, sr., Menominee Indian, 21-4.

170: Dalton Smerchek, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 24-5; Max Schmitz, sr., Denmark, 21-6; Michael Milquet, sr., West De Pere, 18-5; Jared Walton, jr., G.B. United, 15-5.

182: Cam Lepkowski, sr., Peshtigo, 27-6; Josh Pillath, sr., Coleman, 19-4.

195: Gabe Wertel, fr., Denmark, 22-5; Jake Zeitler, so., Coleman, 19-6.

220: Daniel Cole, sr., Ashwaubenon, 25-4; Nate Lloyd, jr., Luxemburg-Casco, 24-8; Kyle Komanekin, sr., Menominee Indian, 20-5.

285: Phil Rasmussen, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 25-5; Dan Ausloos, jr., Oconto Falls, 22-4; Donovan Salewski, sr., Coleman, 21-4.

For additions, coaches can contact Andrew Pekarek by email atapekarek@greenbaypressgazette.com.