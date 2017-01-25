Wrestling honor roll: Jan. 25

Wrestler of the week: Zak Nelson, Green Bay United

The junior from Green Bay Southwest went 5-0 on Saturday at the De Pere Duals. Nelson (27-5) won a 6-5 decision over Stevens Point senior Dylan Koontz in a 126-pound match. Koontz is ranked No. 1 in Division 1 at 120 pounds by WIWrestling.com and was the 113-pound WIAA Division 1 state champion last year.

Team of the week: Pulaski

The Red Raiders took a big step toward securing the Fox River Classic Conference title by edging De Pere 30-28 in a dual last Thursday between the last two unbeaten teams in the conference. The squads split 7-7 in matches, but Pulaski got bonus points in four matches, including pins by seniors Brandon King and Jake Gille, who secured the win with a second-period pin in the final match of the dual.

Honor roll

Minimum 15 matches

Undefeated

220: Ben Kitslaar, sr., Bay Port, 29-0.

One loss

106: Koltin Grzybowski, so., Coleman, 24-1.

126: Brock Bergelin, sr., Denmark, 23-1.

152: Thomas Peters, jr., Seymour, 27-1; Nate Trepanier, sr., Oconto Falls, 27-1.

Two losses

113: Caleb Gross, so., Coleman, 23-2.

120: Cole Gille, so., Pulaski, 23-2.

132: River Pawelski, sr., Southern Door, 31-2.

145: Bryce Ash, sr., Oconto Falls, 22-2.

152: Jake Gille, sr., Pulaski, 23-2.

160: Trevor Turriff, sr., De Pere, 30-2.

170: Jordan Blanchard, sr., Coleman, 23-2.

195: Brandon King, sr., Pulaski, 16-2.

285: Josh Frerk, jr., Denmark, 24-2; Alenex Warrington, sr., Menominee Indian, 24-2.

Three losses

113: Zack Wauters, jr., Peshtigo, 29-3.

120: Fernando Coronado, so., Ashwaubenon, 30-3; Bryce Bosman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 29-3.

126: Aiden Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 21-3.

138: Tyler Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 18-3.

145: Garrett Jeanquart, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 15-3.

160: Michael Bertrand, sr., Southern Door, 32-3.

170: Jacob Banker, jr., Bonduel, 28-3.

182: Bryce Herlache, sr., Wrightstown, 22-3.

195: Tory Jandrin, sr. Southern Door, 28-3; Leander Moon, sr., Menominee Indian, 27-3; Jake Flisakowski, sr., Bay Port, 16-3.

.750 or better winning percentage

106: Cody Minor, fr., Ashwaubenon, 27-4; Sam Bruss, fr., De Pere, 27-5; Tyler Budz, fr., Oconto Falls, 23-7.

113: Cole Tenor, fr., Denmark, 25-5; Owen Heinz, so., Pulaski, 21-7.

120: Jordan Boldt, jr., Bonduel, 27-5; Cam Konop, jr., Kewaunee, 27-5; George Lopez, jr., De Pere, 27-7; Kasey Casper, so., Coleman, 20-6.

126: Cam Hanrahan, jr., Kewaunee, 30-4; Zak Nelson, jr., G.B. United, 27-5; Nathan Ronsman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 25-6.

132: Ben Durocher, fr., Wrightstown, 27-6; Jake Baldwin, so., Coleman, 23-4; Logan Bellow, jr., Pulaski, 19-6.

138: Jesse Steinhorst, jr., Kewaunee, 27-7; Max Bruss, jr., De Pere, 27-9; Jarod Maes, sr., Bay Port, 24-5; Noah Stary, jr., Oconto Falls, 23-7.

145: Keenan Graef, sr., West De Pere, 28-5; Bryce Karban, so., Coleman, 23-4.

152: Devan VandenBush, jr., Luxemburg-Casco, 22-7.

160: Travis Reinke, so., Kewaunee, 29-5; Evan Frisque, so., West De Pere, 29-6; Ben Klister, sr., Wrightstown, 27-7; Antonio Mahkimetas, sr., Menominee Indian, 25-5.

170: Dalton Smerchek, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 26-5; Max Schmitz, sr., Denmark, 23-7; Brice Delzer, sr., Oconto Falls, 22-7; Michael Milquet, sr., West De Pere, 19-6; Jared Walton, jr., G.B. United, 15-5.

182: Cam Lepkowski, sr., Peshtigo, 27-6; Mac Winkler, sr., Oconto Falls, 22-7; Josh Pillath, sr., Coleman, 21-4.

195: Gabe Wertel, fr., Denmark, 24-6; Jake Zeitler, so., Coleman, 21-6.

220: Daniel Cole, sr., Ashwaubenon, 27-4; Kyle Komanekin, sr., Menominee Indian, 24-6; Anthony Balch, jr., G.B. Preble, 14-4.

285: Phil Rasmussen, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 27-5; Dan Ausloos, jr., Oconto Falls, 24-4; Donovan Salewski, sr., Coleman, 23-4; Seth Matz, jr., Bonduel, 21-6.

For additions, coaches can contact Andrew Pekarek by email at apekarek@greenbaypressgazette.com