Wrestling honor roll: Jan. 4

Team of the week: Coleman

The Cougars won the On The Water Classic at Oshkosh on Friday for the seventh time in eight years. Coleman produced 10 place-winners at the 66-team event, including runner-up finishes by Koltin Grzybowski (106 pounds), Caleb Gross (113), Jake Baldwin (132) and Jordan Blanchard (170).

Wrestlers of the week: Bryce Ash and Nate Trepanier, Oconto Falls

The pair of seniors won titles during the On The Water Classic at Oshkosh. Ash (17-0) recorded pins in four of his five matches, including one over Hortonville’s Nathan Lichtfuss in the 145-pound championship. Trepanier (16-1) knocked off undefeated wrestlers in the semifinals and finals, pulling out a 4-2 decision over West Allis Hale’s Peyton Mocco in the 152-pound championship. Mocco is ranked No. 1 for the weight class in Division 1 of the WIWrestling.com’s state rankings.

Honor roll

Minimum 10 matches

Undefeated

120: Ben Carroll, fr., Shawano, 12-0.

145: Bryce Ash, sr., Oconto Falls, 17-0.

152: Thomas Peters, jr., Seymour, 13-0.

220: Ben Kitslaar, sr., Bay Port, 18-0.

285: Alenex Warrington, sr., Menominee Indian, 14-0.

One loss

106: Koltin Grzybowski, so., Coleman, 15-1.

113: Cole Tenor, fr., Denmark, 15-1.

126: Cam Hanrahan, jr., Kewaunee, 16-1; Brock Bergelin, sr., Denmark, 14-1; Aiden Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 12-1.

132: River Pawelski, sr., Southern Door, 19-1.

152: Jake Gille, sr., Pulaski, 18-1; Nate Trepanier, sr., Oconto Falls, 16-1.

160: Trevor Turriff, sr., De Pere, 16-1.

182: Bryce Herlache, sr., Wrightstown, 10-1.

195: Leander Moon, sr., Menominee Indian, 14-1.

285: Josh Frerk, jr., Denmark, 11-1.

Two losses

113: Caleb Gross, so., Coleman, 14-2.

120: Cole Gille, so., Pulaski, 17-2.

132: Jake Baldwin, so., Coleman, 15-2; Ben Durocher, fr., Wrightstown, 15-2.

138: Jarod Maes, sr., Bay Port, 16-2; Tyler Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 9-2.

160: Ben Klister, sr., Wrightstown, 16-2; Antonio Mahkimetas, sr., Menominee Indian, 13-2; Justin Krull, sr., Seymour, 11-2.

170: Jordan Blanchard, sr., Coleman, 14-2; Michael Milquet, sr., West De Pere, 9-2.

195: Tory Jandrin, sr. Southern Door, 18-2.

220: Kyle Komanekin, sr., Menominee Indian, 13-2.

Three losses

106: Cody Minor, fr., Ashwaubenon, 18-3; Darius Hawkins, jr., Menominee Indian, 12-3.

113: Zack Wauters, jr., Peshtigo, 17-3; Marcus Delfosse, fr., Bay Port, 13-3.

120: Bryce Bosman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 25-3; Fernando Coronado, so., Ashwaubenon, 19-3; Cam Konop, jr., Kewaunee, 12-3.

145: Bryce Karban, so., Coleman, 16-3; Garrett Jeanquart, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 13-3.

160: Michael Bertrand, sr., Southern Door, 18-3; Travis Reinke, so., Kewaunee, 14-3.

170: Max Schmitz, sr., Denmark, 13-3.

182: Mac Winkler, sr., Oconto Falls, 16-3; Jacob Banker, jr., Bonduel, 15-3.

220: Daniel Cole, sr., Ashwaubenon, 17-3; T.J. Weidman, so., Denmark, 13-3.

285: Donovan Salewski, Coleman, sr., 15-3.

.750 or better winning percentage

106: Lucas Joniaux, fr., Luxemburg-Casco, 21-5; Owen Heinz, so., Pulaski, 17-4; Jack Schmitz, fr., Denmark, 12-4.

120: Jordan Boldt, jr., Bonduel, 15-4; George Lopez, jr., De Pere, 15-5; Walker VandeHey, so., Wrightstown, 15-5; Kasey Casper, so., Coleman, 13-4; Raul Becerra, jr., Denmark, 12-4.

126: Nathan Ronsman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 21-6; Zak Nelson, jr., G.B. United, 16-5; Derick Bader, jr., Wrightstown, 15-5; Austin Esser, jr., De Pere, 13-4.

138: Jesse Steinhorst, jr., Kewaunee, 13-4.

145: Keenan Graef, sr., West De Pere, 16-4.

152: Devan VandenBush, jr., Luxemburg-Casco, 16-5.

170: Dalton Smerchek, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 19-4; Jared Walton, jr., G.B. United, 15-5; Brice Delzer, sr., Oconto Falls, 14-4.

182: Cam Lepkowski, sr., Peshtigo, 16-5; Josh Pillath, Coleman, sr., 12-4.

195: Austin LeRoy, jr., Luxemburg-Casco, 15-4; Gabe Wertel, fr., Denmark, 12-4.

220: Nate Lloyd, jr., Luxemburg-Casco, 23-7.

285: Phil Rasmussen, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 24-4; Dan Ausloos, jr., Oconto Falls, 13-4.

For additions, coaches can contact Andrew Pekarek by email at apekarek@greenbaypressgazette.com.