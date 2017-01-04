Menu
Wrestling

Wrestling honor roll: Jan. 4

Team of the week: Coleman

The Cougars won the On The Water Classic at Oshkosh on Friday for the seventh time in eight years. Coleman produced 10 place-winners at the 66-team event, including runner-up finishes by Koltin Grzybowski (106 pounds), Caleb Gross (113), Jake Baldwin (132) and Jordan Blanchard (170).

Wrestlers of the week: Bryce Ash and Nate Trepanier, Oconto Falls

The pair of seniors won titles during the On The Water Classic at Oshkosh. Ash (17-0) recorded pins in four of his five matches, including one over Hortonville’s Nathan Lichtfuss in the 145-pound championship. Trepanier (16-1) knocked off undefeated wrestlers in the semifinals and finals, pulling out a 4-2 decision over West Allis Hale’s Peyton Mocco in the 152-pound championship. Mocco is ranked No. 1 for the weight class in Division 1 of the WIWrestling.com’s state rankings.

Honor roll

Minimum 10 matches

Undefeated

120: Ben Carroll, fr., Shawano, 12-0.

145: Bryce Ash, sr., Oconto Falls, 17-0.

152: Thomas Peters, jr., Seymour, 13-0.

220: Ben Kitslaar, sr., Bay Port, 18-0.

285: Alenex Warrington, sr., Menominee Indian, 14-0.

One loss

106: Koltin Grzybowski, so., Coleman, 15-1.

113: Cole Tenor, fr., Denmark, 15-1.

126: Cam Hanrahan, jr., Kewaunee, 16-1; Brock Bergelin, sr., Denmark, 14-1; Aiden Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 12-1.

132: River Pawelski, sr., Southern Door, 19-1.

152: Jake Gille, sr., Pulaski, 18-1; Nate Trepanier, sr., Oconto Falls, 16-1.

160: Trevor Turriff, sr., De Pere, 16-1.

182: Bryce Herlache, sr., Wrightstown, 10-1.

195: Leander Moon, sr., Menominee Indian, 14-1.

285: Josh Frerk, jr., Denmark, 11-1.

Two losses

113: Caleb Gross, so., Coleman, 14-2.

120: Cole Gille, so., Pulaski, 17-2.

132: Jake Baldwin, so., Coleman, 15-2; Ben Durocher, fr., Wrightstown, 15-2.

138: Jarod Maes, sr., Bay Port, 16-2; Tyler Wusterbarth, sr., Oconto, 9-2.

160: Ben Klister, sr., Wrightstown, 16-2; Antonio Mahkimetas, sr., Menominee Indian, 13-2; Justin Krull, sr., Seymour, 11-2.

170: Jordan Blanchard, sr., Coleman, 14-2; Michael Milquet, sr., West De Pere, 9-2.

195: Tory Jandrin, sr. Southern Door, 18-2.

220: Kyle Komanekin, sr., Menominee Indian, 13-2.

Three losses

106: Cody Minor, fr., Ashwaubenon, 18-3; Darius Hawkins, jr., Menominee Indian, 12-3.

113: Zack Wauters, jr., Peshtigo, 17-3; Marcus Delfosse, fr., Bay Port, 13-3.

120: Bryce Bosman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 25-3; Fernando Coronado, so., Ashwaubenon, 19-3; Cam Konop, jr., Kewaunee, 12-3.

145: Bryce Karban, so., Coleman, 16-3; Garrett Jeanquart, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 13-3.

160: Michael Bertrand, sr., Southern Door, 18-3; Travis Reinke, so., Kewaunee, 14-3.

170: Max Schmitz, sr., Denmark, 13-3.

182: Mac Winkler, sr., Oconto Falls, 16-3; Jacob Banker, jr., Bonduel, 15-3.

220: Daniel Cole, sr., Ashwaubenon, 17-3; T.J. Weidman, so., Denmark, 13-3.

285: Donovan Salewski, Coleman, sr., 15-3.

.750 or better winning percentage

106: Lucas Joniaux, fr., Luxemburg-Casco, 21-5; Owen Heinz, so., Pulaski, 17-4; Jack Schmitz, fr., Denmark, 12-4.

120: Jordan Boldt, jr., Bonduel, 15-4; George Lopez, jr., De Pere, 15-5; Walker VandeHey, so., Wrightstown, 15-5; Kasey Casper, so., Coleman, 13-4; Raul Becerra, jr., Denmark, 12-4.

126: Nathan Ronsman, so., Luxemburg-Casco, 21-6; Zak Nelson, jr., G.B. United, 16-5; Derick Bader, jr., Wrightstown, 15-5; Austin Esser, jr., De Pere, 13-4.

138: Jesse Steinhorst, jr., Kewaunee, 13-4.

145: Keenan Graef, sr., West De Pere, 16-4.

152: Devan VandenBush, jr., Luxemburg-Casco, 16-5.

170: Dalton Smerchek, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 19-4; Jared Walton, jr., G.B. United, 15-5; Brice Delzer, sr., Oconto Falls, 14-4.

182: Cam Lepkowski, sr., Peshtigo, 16-5; Josh Pillath, Coleman, sr., 12-4.

195: Austin LeRoy, jr., Luxemburg-Casco, 15-4; Gabe Wertel, fr., Denmark, 12-4.

220: Nate Lloyd, jr., Luxemburg-Casco, 23-7.

285: Phil Rasmussen, sr., Luxemburg-Casco, 24-4; Dan Ausloos, jr., Oconto Falls, 13-4.

For additions, coaches can contact Andrew Pekarek by email at apekarek@greenbaypressgazette.com.

Jordan Blanchard was one of four Coleman wrestlers to finish as an individual runner-up in the On The Water Classic at Oshkosh last week. The Cougars won the team title for the seventh time in eight years.

Jordan Blanchard was one of four Coleman wrestlers to finish as an individual runner-up in the On The Water Classic at Oshkosh last week. The Cougars won the team title for the seventh time in eight years.

