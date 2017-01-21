Wrestling: Lowry wins team title at Fernley Classic

Lowry won the team title with 249.5 points at the Fernley Vaquero Classic wrestling tournament held Friday-Saturday at Fernley.

Elko finished second (236.0) and Reno (194) took third.

In the championship bouts, at 106 pounds, Cameron Thompson, Battle Mountain, won by beating Devin Partain, Quincy; 113: Kevin Villegas, Elko, beat Frankie Giovanetti, Reno by fall; 120, Aram Villegas, Elko beat Ryan Adams, Douglas; 126, Trase Bell, Lowry, beat David Burden, Elko; 132, Michael Valney, South Tahoe beat Andrew Cox, Battle Mountain; 138, Nathan Nelson, Lowry, beat Connor Pearson, Reno; 145, Quint Bell, Lowry, beat Monty Moore, White Pine;

152, Christian Hanley, Wooster, beat Vincent Evison, Pershing County; 160, Jake Pengelly, Elko, beat Blake Murray, Douglas; 170, Andrew Berreyesa, Reno, beat Reese Neville, Yerington; 182, Jeff Oakes, Battle Mountain, beat Zach Martin, North Valleys; 195, Wyatt Gibbs, Eureka, beat Efren Campos, Yerington; 220, Bryce Cartlidge, Reno, beat Tony Rogers, Chester; 285, Luis Salazer, Elko, beat Chris Karchella, Lowry.