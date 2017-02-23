Wrestling: New partnership paying dividends for old rivals

It used to be that Beresford and Alcester-Hudson were bitter rivals.

Separated by just a few miles, tension between the two arose naturally.

In recent years, however, their proximity has led to discussions of co-opping for certain sports. After all, with just 11 miles between the two, a partnership would make a lot of sense.

Last spring, as a way to help Alcester-Hudson offset a drop in numbers, the two sides agreed to join forces in wrestling.

“I don’t know if it was going to lose its wrestling program, but it wasn’t going to be competitive,” Alcester-Hudson superintendent Tim Rhead explained.

For those who grew up during the heyday of the Beresford/Alcester-Hudson rivalry, the newly-formed relationship between the two was unsettling initially.

“It was tough on the communities right away,” Beresford/Alcester-Hudson coach Tyler Sorenson said. “A lot of the older people in both communities used to be rivals back in the day, so they didn’t want to see two old rivals get together.”

Though there were concerns initially amongst the old guard, it’s been smooth sailing for those involved within the program. And once the season began, all concerns dissipated.

“I’ve heard nothing but positivity now that we’ve been together,” Sorenson said. “They just see us, how well we work together, how the kids enjoy it and it’s just been great.”

“It’s never really been an issue with the kids,” added Rhead. “The kids have had a great time and they still have a great time together.”

Not only has the partnership worked well in helping Alcester-Hudson maintain a wrestling program, it’s also proven to be quite successful.

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson enters this year’s state meet as the top-ranked team in Class B with 10 wrestlers qualified for this weekend’s tournament. Of that group, two – Trent Rus (285) and Trevor Stene (138) – come from Alcester-Hudson.

“Last year, they didn’t have a qualifier,” Sorenson explained. “This year, we have the guy that has a chance to do something special in Trent. I think their community sees that and actually sees some hope now. They’re not going to lose their program. They’re always going to have Alcester-Hudson in something.”

It’s been quite the senior season for Rus, who enters his first state tournament as the No. 2 grappler (34-5) at 285. Closing out his career atop the podium will likely require the heavyweight to beat Winner’s Tre’zen Doren (30-3), the lone Class B wrestler to beat Rus this season.

“Trent’s had a tremendous year,” Sorenson said. “He’s always in good position, always keeps himself where he needs to be. He’s just one solid wrestler.”

The hope is that Alcester-Hudson will eventually be able to sustain its own program again. In fact, their agreement with Beresford is a one-year contract, meaning they can break away if/when they have the numbers to bring back their own program.

But until the numbers return, Alcester-Hudson has found a viable option to maintaining a successful wrestling program through a relationship with a nearby rival.

“It’s worked out well for our kids, giving them opportunity to practice every day with quality partners and to continue to get better,” Rhead said. “I think it’s worked out well for everyone involved. It’s been good.”

TRIO OF TEAMS POISED TO CHALLENGE FOR CLASS B CROWN



Though the statistical rankings place Beresford/Alcester-Hudson atop Class B by a comfortable margin, Sorenson is by no means convinced that his team should be the favorite heading in.

“I want to let this be clear, I think people think that we are in the driver’s seat, but I don’t look at it that way,” he explained. “To be honest, I think Canton is the best overall team in the state for Class B. I really do.”

There is cause for concern from Sorenson’s perspective. At last week’s Region 2B tournament, the C-Hawks trailed by over 30 points late in the meet, but stormed back to beat out Beresford/Alcester-Hudson for first place.

Even Canton coach Jeremy Swenson was surprised by his team’s improbable comeback.

“We thought it was over,” he admitted. “But our wrestlers are resilient. These kids, it’s just amazing how they can step up. They even surprise us as coaches.”

That come-from-behind win has Canton brimming with confidence as it rides a surge of momentum into the state meet.

“We’re not someone you can count out,” Swenson said. “Our wrestlers have been battle-tested. This is a team that’s placed 12 consecutive years at the state tournament. We have a lot of tradition.”

Canton qualified nine wrestlers to this year’s event, including Dylan Hanisch (46-2), the No. 2 wrestler at 126. Hanisch arrives at his final state tournament after back-to-back heartbreaking finishes.

As a sophomore, he fell in the final 20 seconds of the championship match. A year later, he fell in the semifinals to eventual state champion Luke Heninger (Stanley County), whom he’d beaten 6-1 the week before.

The seeding at 126 has Hansich and Heninger on course for a rematch in the semifinals.

“He’s due,” Sorenson said of Hanisch. “The kid’s been around and been right there to win it.”

Both Swenson and Sorenson also cited Philip as a team to watch out for in Class B. The Scotties’ nine grapplers competing at this year’s event, most notably Nick Donnelly, the top-seeded wrestler at 152.

“We’re all going to be right there,” Sorenson said. “It’s going to be a really close battle.”

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen .