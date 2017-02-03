Wrestling: Regional tournaments begin Friday

The Northern 4A Regional wrestling tournament gets underway Friday on three mats at Reno High School.

Action begins with opening ceremonies at 3 p.m. Friday. Championship matches are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Reno.

Top seeds in the Northern 4A are: 106 pounds, Anthony Sissom, Spanish Springs, Bryce Bell, Damonte Ranch; 113, Ramone Alvarez-Martinez, Damonte Ranch, Jr Garcia, McQueen; 120, Gret Ewert, Damonte, Christian Mahler, McQueen; 126, Marshall Hauck, Damonte Ranch, Nicholas Poalillo, Spanish Springs; 132, Kyle Rudy, Carson, James Daniels, Spanish Springs; 138, Cameron Sandoval, Damonte Ranch, Payton Talbott, Reno; 145, Will Williams, Douglas, Kai Ward, McQueen;

152, Seth Reichert, Carson, Israel Casarez, Reed; 160, Christian Hanly, Wooster, Cole Drescher, Spanish Springs; 170, Blake Murray, Douglas, Andrew Berreyesa, Reno; 182, Chad Singer, Douglas, Sheldon Martin, North Valleys; 195, Abel Carter, Carson, Joe Miller, McQueen; 220, Caleb Fawley, Galena, Austin Lemons, Reno; 285, Sheldon Miller, Carson; Tyler Barats, Spanish Springs.

The Northern 3A Regional tournament is Friday-Saturday at Truckee and the 2A Regional is at Pershing County.

The state tournament is Feb. 10-11 at Spanish Springs.