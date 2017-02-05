Wrestling Wrestling Regionals from Perry Meridian HS By USA TODAY Sports February 5, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Antwaun Graves, of Warren Central High School, winner at 145 pounds, goes for a single leg take down against second place finisher Kain Rust of Perry Meridian High School, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Noah Warren of Perry Meridian High School, is controlled by eventual second place finisher Walter Ballinger of Beech Grove High School, during this 152 pound championship match, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Josh Holden, Head Coach of the Greenfield-Central High School wrestling team, roots on his 170 pounder Brad Lowe, during Lowe's winning title match, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Bailey Moore of Beech Grove High School (top), works on his first place win at 138 pounds over Brooks Davis of Perry Meridian, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Bailey Moore of Beech Grove High School (top), works on his first place win at 138 pounds over Brooks Davis of Perry Meridian, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Bailey Moore of Beech Grove High School (top), works on his first place win at 138 pounds over Brooks Davis of Perry Meridian, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Antwaun Graves, of Warren Central High School, winner at 145 pounds, looks to defend a throw against second place finisher Kain Rust of Perry Meridian High School, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Kain Rust of Perry Meridian High School (front), gets tied up with Antwaun Graves, of Warren Central High School, who won this championship match at 145 pounds, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Walter Ballinger (left) of Beech Grove High School, works against Noah Warren of Perry Meridian High School, during this 152 pound match won by Warren, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Noah Warren of Perry Meridian High School (top), works against Walter Ballinger of Beech Grove High School, during this 152 championship match, won by Warren, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. 160 pound winner Christian Warren of Perry Meridian High School (top), controls Elijah Mahan of Roncalli High School, during this title match, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. 160 pound winner Christian Warren of Perry Meridian High School (left), works against Elijah Mahan of Roncalli High School, during this title match, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Steve Woolbright of Perry Meridian High School has a head cut checked out during the 285 pound championship match, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Brad Lowe of Greenfield-Central High School (top), works against Cameron Amos of Perry Meridian High School, during this championship match at 170 pounds, won by Lowe, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Brad Lowe of Greenfield-Central High School (left), works against Cameron Amos of Perry Meridian High School, during this championship match at 170 pounds, won by Lowe, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Brad Lowe of Greenfield-Central High School (right), works against Cameron Amos of Perry Meridian High School, during this championship match at 170 pounds, won by Lowe, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Jalen Allen of Perry Meridian High School, removes his head gear after a pin of second place finisher Sam Hansen of Roncalli High School, during the 182 pound championship, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Tristen Tonte of Warren Central High School, pulls down second place finisher Dakari Kenney of Pike High School, at 195 pounds, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Tristen Tonte of Warren Central High School, works on a pin of second place finisher Dakari Kenney of Pike High School, at 195 pounds, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Landan Burton of New Palestine High School (right), works on his pin over second place finisher Isaiah Greene of Beech Grove High School, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Landan Burton of New Palestine High School (top), works on his pin over second place finisher Isaiah Greene of Beech Grove High School, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017. Jaden Powell of Speedway High School (left), works against second place finisher Steve Woolbright of Perry Meridian High School, during the 285 pound championship match, IHSAA Wrestling Regional, from Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis, Saturday, February 4, 2017.