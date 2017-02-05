Wrestling regionals: Perry Meridian wins title, but unsatisfied

INDIANAPOLIS – Matt Schoettle isn’t going home Saturday night content with the fact that Perry Meridian won its regional by nearly 100 points. He won’t go celebrating 13 of his 14 wrestlers advancing to semistate next weekend.

As far as Schoettle is concerned, the Falcons turned in an unacceptable performance on their home mats after sending 10 wrestlers to regional finals matches but finishing just 4-6 in title-deciding bouts.

“I thought this was one of the worst performances in regional in Perry Meridian history and that’s the honest truth,” said Schoettle, the second-year Falcons coach. “We didn’t bring it, and that’s my fault. They weren’t prepared like they should have been. That’s on me.”

Freshman Brayden Lowery (40-2) got the Falcons off to a vibrant start, winning his 106 lbs. finals match over Franklin Central’s Josh Vaughn with a pin in the first 34 seconds. He controlled the mat from the starting whistle, seeming to embody the expectations for the Perry Meridian program.

But three matches in a row – at 132, 138 and 145 – the Falcons were beaten, twice in overtime. Noah Warren (152) and Christian Warren (160) logged strong wins to give Perry Meridian an edge with three titles wins , while Jalen Allen pinned Roncalli’s Sam Hansen to make it four, but the excitement ended there.

By most standards, Perry Meridian turned in a quality performance for a program with more than a dozen sectional and regional team titles, adding three third-place finishes in addition to four wins and six runner-ups.

“Here’s the thing: Sometimes you get beat because the guy’s a little bit better, and we lost some of those today,” Schoettle said. “But we lost a lot of matches where we had beaten guys already in the year or that I know just from my experience that we’re good, if not better. And we got beat in those matches.

“That’s all I’ll think about tonight. I don’t care that we won the regional. It’s the guys that didn’t perform. That’s on me, though. That’s my fault.”

Seven different teams won title matches on the afternoon, including Warren Central with two-time state runner-up Tristen Tonte.

Tonte claimed his 32nd win of the season when he pinned Pike’s Dakari Kenney in an all-around stifling performance at 195 that advances him on his quest for a state title.

“My approach to it is very different this year,” said Tonte, who underwent surgery to repair his deviated septum following the Warriors’ loss in the Class 6A football state championship. “It is a big deal because it’s my last go-around, but more than I’ve come so close. I’m really just ready to get it done.”

Warren Central finished third in Saturday’s regional behind Roncalli. Greenfield-Central finished fourth and Beech Grove finished fifth. Despite finishing 10th as a team, Speedway boasted a regional champion with senior Jaden Powell (18-3) at 285 over Perry Meridian senior Steve Woolbright.



AROUND THE AREA





At Pendleton Heights: Cathedral’s state tournament dominance carried over well into regional action, where the Irish posted six champions and finished more than 100 points over the rest of the field. Frankton finished second while North Central finished third, nabbing two individual titles

Noblesville finished fourth overall, crowning two regional champions. Senior Nick Brady won a 15-6 major decision over Cathedral freshman Caleb Oliver. Millers senior David Kitko also won a 7-2 decision over James Despain of Lawrence North.

At Mooresville: For the second time in as many weeks, No. 1 Brownsburg beat out No. 3 Avon and won back-to-back regional titles.

All four of the Bulldogs’ top-ranked wrestlers retained their momentum and won out through Saturday’s regional. The quartet has a combined 139-2 record on the year with Brayton Lee (38-0) at 145 and Blake Mulkey (32-0) at 126 still undefeated.

Orioles top-ranked sophomore Asa Garcia won a 16-5 major decision over Center Grove’s Alex Petro and also preserved his unbeaten status, winning his 34th match of the season.

At North Montgomery: Carmel edged Zionsville by four points for the regional crown, claiming four individual titles along with two wrestlers finishing third and four finishing fourth. The Eagles also boasted four regional champions along with two runner-ups but placed only eight wrestlers total – the other two finishing third.

Greyhounds freshman Brendan Mattingly, ranked third at 106, defeated No. 2 Seth Johnson of North Montgomery for the regional championship with a 10-1 major decision. Zionsville’s No. 3 Thomas Penola defeated No. 2 Tanner Webster from North Montgomery at 170.

Follow IndyStar reporter Jordan J. Wilson on Twitter: @Wilsonable07. Email him at jordan.wilson@indystar.com .

PERRY MERIDIAN REGIONAL RESULTS



Top 10 team scores: Perry Meridian 220, Roncalli 121.5, Warren Central 107, Greenfield-Central 76, Beech Grove 74, New Palestine 45, Franklin Central 35, Mt. Vernon 32, Pike 32, Speedway 22.

Top four in each weight class advance to semistate.

106: Brayden Lowery (Perry Meridian) def. Josh Vaughn (Franklin Central), fall, 0:34

113: Alec Viduya (Roncalli) def. Sammy Fair (Perry Meridian), injury, 2:15

120: Carter Noehre (Greenfield-Central) def. Tyce Freijie (Roncalli), Dec., 3-2

126: Alec White (New Palestine) def. Dylan Culp (Warren Central), SV-1, 3-1

132: Ethan Smiley (Beech Grove) def. Jack Servies (Perry Meridian), SV-1, 3-1

136: Bailey Moore (Beech Grove) def. Brooks Davis (Perry Meridian), Dec., 3-0

145: Antwaun Graves (Warren Central) def. Kain Rust (Perry Meridian), SV-1, 3-1

152: Noah Warren (Perry Meridian) def. Walter Ballinger (Beech Grove), MD, 8-0

160: Christian Warren (Perry Meridian) def. Elijah Mahan (Roncalli), Dec. 13-7

170: Brad Lowe (Greenfield-Central) def. Cameron Amos (Perry Meridian), Dec. 7-0

182: Jalen Allen (Perry Meridian) def. Sam Hansen (Roncalli), fall, 1:47

195: Tristen Tonte (Warren Central) def. Dakari Kenney (Pike), fall, 1:17

220: Landan Burton, New Palestine def. Isaiah Greene (Beech Grove), fall, 2:41

285: Jaden Powell (Speedway) def. Steve Woolbright (Perry Meridian), Dec., 3-2