Wrestling: Reno wins team title at Fernley Invitational

Reno won the team title with 263.0 points at the Fernley Vaquero Classic wrestling tournament held Friday-Saturday at Fernley.

Lowry Blue was second with 171.0 points and Reed took third with 160.5.

In the championship bouts: at 106 pounds, Eric Lopez, Reno, beat Callum Kremer, Chester; by fall; 113: Cameron Thompson, Battle Mountain, beat Brandon Mariluch, Elko, by fall; 120, Alejandro Casarez, Reed, beat Devin Partain, Quincy, by decision; 126, Frankie Giovanetti, Reno, beat David Burden, Elko, by fall; 132, Eric Wagner, Pershing County, beat Shane Trivitt, Douglas, by fall; 138, Peyton Talbott, Reno, beat Derek Mathews, Lincoln County, by fall; 145, Connor Pearson, Reno, Adan Pineda, Yerington, technical fall;

152, Israel Casarez, Reed, beat Quint, Bell, Lowry, decision; 160, Christian Hanley, Wooster, beat Seth Hornbarger Lowry, by fall; 170, Andrew Berreyesa, Reno, beat Blake Murray, Douglas, technical fall; 182, Sheldon Martin, North Valleys, beat Tim Eubanks, Reed, major decision; 195, Andrew Herrera, South Tahoe, beat Austin Lemons, Reno, fall; 220, Tony Rogers, Chester, beat Ty Arnett, Pershing County, decision; 285, Luis Salazar, Elko, beat Mason Gill, Reno, fall.

The Northern 4A regular season ends Wednesday with Hug at North Valleys; McQueen at Reno; Spanish Springs at Reed; Wooster at Bishop Manogue; Dougas at Carson; and Damonte Ranch at Galena.