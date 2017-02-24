Wrestling's Lamer legacy lives on

Big photographs of state champions from Tri-Valley High School are posted on the walls of the Mustangs’ wresting room. A visitor can’t help but notice this is a pictorial theme that starts on one wall, takes up part of another, and begins and ends with someone named Lamer.

State champion Chad Lamer, who represented U.S. freestyle teams after winning three national titles at South Dakota State from 1994-96, starts it off. The chain of champions stops with Caden Lamer, Chad’s nephew.

Caden is the son of Shane Lamer, also an excellent wrestler from Tri-Valley’s past, and the grandson of Randy Lamer, a former Mustangs coach who worked with area grapplers for more than three decades.

It is Caden now in position to push the parade of pictures across the second wall as a sophomore with two titles to his credit already as he enters the state wrestling meet Friday and Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Caden He’s considered one of the top overall wrestlers regardless of weight class, earning a No. 2 ranking provided by the Midwest mat publication Dakota Grappler, as well as the No. 1 Class B spot at 120 pounds.

It goes without saying that he’s got a shot at winning five state titles, which would put him in elite company. It also goes without saying that a few days before the meet, a two-time champion is not going to be messing with thoughts of winning a fifth title. He’s thinking about winning a third.

“It’s about focusing and mental toughness,” said Caden, who won at 106 pounds as an eighth-grader and at 113 last year. “I have to keep track and I have to stay on task. No days off. Work to get better every time.”

Finding the fuel

Lamer lost once this year, to longtime rival Dylan Hanisch of Canton, when he went up a class looking for a challenge. He then defeated Hanisch, ranked second at 126, the next time they wrestled. He has otherwise stapled together a season that fits a kid who doesn’t take days off.

“He always stays after to work on the little things,” said Tri-Valley coach Mike Gibson. “I end up wrestling him a lot at practice, and for him you can tell it’s always about learning and about getting better. He’s a never-give-up kind of a wrestler.”

The Lamer brand as it applies to Tri-Valley stretches back to 1975, when Randy began working with kids from the area as well as raising his own. Having guided one generation through the program, Randy watches with interest as Caden goes through some of the same steps.

Yes, things have changed, but a lot has stayed the same within the family and their treatment of the sport.

“He’s been brought up around the wrestling world,” Randy said. “He’s spent a lot of time around wrestling, he’s spent a lot of time in the practice room wrestling and he’s very coachable. He’s definitely representing the family tradition. We’ve put a lot of time into it and it’s been a great sport for us. We just love it.”

That’s where Caden stands on the issue these days. Like all wrestlers, he’s dealt with discouragements. Like all good ones, he tosses them on the fire and uses them for fuel.

“My first year at 106 I weighed about 103 pounds,” Lamer said. “And that was me on full feed. All the other guys were cutting down from 120 or 113, so I was smaller than all the other kids.”

The solution in Lamer’s mind was to skip past the excuses and figure out how to get better. Then he wasn’t going to lose as much.

“Coach Gibson really worked with me,” Lamer said. “He taught me to take shots from angles so I wouldn’t get caught underneath people who were heavier than me.”

Learning to lead

Turning on the light was about technique but also attitude. Neither brings proper force without help from the other.

“Coach Gibson gave me a lot of lines from poems and sayings that really helped me bounce back and work hard,” Lamer said. “For me, that did it.”

His style has evolved under Gibson’s guidance. The coach prefers, even though his wrestler has an advanced set of maneuvers, to keep the game plan crisp, simple and constructive. Sometimes getting fancier doesn’t mean getting better, especially against inferior opponents.

“You see some guys who go out there and they decide they’re going to try all these crazy moves,” Gibson said. “I want to see basic moves done well. Sometimes you’ll see a kid use some kind of throw that looks really cool, but that’s all it is.”

The coach has done nothing to deter a natural aggressiveness, however, which has spawned a style that skips the hogwash and gets to the point.

“He’s going to get after you,” Gibson said. “He’s going to try to score points quick and then he’s going to beat on you and pound you.”

Time spent in the wrestling room has led to an understanding in how it’s supposed to work. Lamer certainly has his own progress to worry about, but even though he’s a sophomore and a lot of the guys on the team outweigh him, there’s a role to be served when your picture is already up on the wall.

“Caden’s awesome,” said Austin Leuning, Tri-Valley’s senior heavyweight. “He’s one of the best leaders we have on the team. Always on time, probably the hardest worker we have. He’s that guy who keeps everyone going. Practices get hard sometimes and he’s the guy trying to keep everybody up.”

Yes, it’s a solitary sport, but there is more to it than that.

“Our team is close, it’s like we’re a family,” Lamer said. “When we wrestle in duals as a team, we’re not always the best. But we’re always there for each other, no matter what.”