Wrightstown clinches NEC, Peshtigo wins M&O | Girls Rdp

Wrightstown’s girls basketball team paired a loss by Freedom with its own 63-34 victory over Waupaca to clinch the outright North Eastern Conference championship on Tuesday.

Wrightstown is now 19-2, 16-1 in the NEC with one game to go in the regular season. Freedom fell to Little Chute to drop to 14-3 in the league, securing the title for the Tigers.

Freedom edged out Wrightstown by one game last year for the inaugural NEC title.

Lexy Wolske scored 12 points and Danielle Nennig had 11 for Wrightstown, which led 29-11 at halftime.

Victoria Nowak had 18 points for Waupaca (8-13, 6-11).

Waupaca…11 23 – 34

Wrightstown…29 34 – 63

WAUPACA – Johannes 10, Wennesberg 6, Nowak 18. 3-pt: Johannes 2. FT: 2-3. F: 8.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Guns 6, Riha 7, Murphy 8, Nennig 11, Van Zeeland 9, Cohen 4, Glodowski 4, Wolske 12, E. Diny 2. 3-pt: Riha 1, Murphy 1, Van Zeeland 1. FT: 6-12. F: 6.

Peshtigo 60, Wausaukee 49

PESHTIGO – Shae Tonn scored 22 points as the Bulldogs clinched the Marinette & Oconto Conference championship for the fifth-and-final year in a row.

Peshtigo is moving to the Packerland Conference starting next season. It has won 51 straight M&O games with its final one coming on Friday at Crivitz.

Peshtigo (17-3, 16-0) got 15 points out of Emma Fredrickson, 12 coming in the first half.

Kaelyn Schlies led the Rangers (17-3, 15-3) in scoring with 18 points, while Alexis Ranallo chipped in another 13.

Wausaukee…24 25 – 49

Peshtigo…31 29 – 60

WAUSAUKEE – M Schlies 5, K Schlies 18, Manshe 4, Ranallo 13, Zlomaniec 7, Schroeder 2. 3-pt: none. FT: 9-27. F: 18.

PESHTIGO – Neumann 4, Tonn 22, Behnke 2, Fredrickson 15, Swanson 2, Dudich 2, Martin 6, Debriyan 2, Thill 5. 3-pt: Tonn 2, Thill 1. FT: 11-22. F: 20. Fouled out: Martin

Lux-Casco 62, Denmark 58

DENMARK – The Spartans shot just 38 percent on the night, but were able to hold on for the NEC road win.

Jenna Jorgensen scored 13 points, while Cassie Schiltz had 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists for L-C (18-3,14-3). Alexis Dorner had 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks and Mary Cravillion added 10 points in the win.

Alyson Rish (14 points) and Claire Sipple (13) each hit four 3’s for Denmark (9-12, 8-9). Ashley Leiterman added 11 points.

Lux-Casco…32 30 – 62

Denmark…32 26 – 58

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Schiltz 10, Cravillion 10, Jorgensen 13, Thayse 5, Tebon 2, Kollross 2, Dart 2, Bukouricz 6, Dorner 12. 3-pt: Schiltz 2, Cravillion 2, Jorgensen 1. FT: 15-19. F: 14.

DENMARK – Hansen 5, Laurent 8, Sipple 13, Leiterman 11, rish 14, Wochenske 2, Pennings 5. 3-pt: Hansen 1, Sipple 4, Rish 4. FT: 9-17. F: 17.

Marinette 55,

Oconto Falls 30

OCONTO FALLS – Tied at the half, the Marines outscored the Blue Devils 33-8 after the break to get the NEC win.

The Marines (4-17, 3-14) got 14 points from Katelyn Kizinger, including three 3’s. Nobody scored more than six points for Oconto Falls (3-18, 2-15).

Marinette…22 33 – 55

Oconto Falls…22 8 – 30

MARINETTE – Bebo 8, Schultz 11, Pristelski 2, Kizinger 14, Miller 10, Sims 7, Suhs 3. 3-pt: Bebo 2 Kizinger 3, Miller 2, Sims 1. FT: 11-21. F: 13.

OCONTO FALLS – Kratz 5, Misco 2, Helmle 2, Donart 6, Shallow 2, Sadowski 4, Steffens 1, Pankratz 2, Albrecht 6. 3-pt: Kratz 1, Donart 2, Albrecht 2. FT: 1-6. F: 19.

Ashwaubenon 56,

G.B. Southwest 28

ASHWAUBENON – The Trojans shot 0-for-12 from beyond the arc while the Jaguars was 6-of-12 in the Fox River Classic Conference matchup.

Autumn Schlader made five of those 3-pointers on her way to a 17-point performance for Ashwaubenon (14-7, 11-6).

Southwest (10-10, 7-9) got a team-high 11 points out of Amber Bouche.

Green Bay Southwest…14 14 – 28

Ashwaubenon…29 27 – 56

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Bouche 11, Simmons 9, Thomas 3, Thiel 2, Litke 2, Seals 1. 3-pt: none. FT: 12-21. F: 22.

ASHWAUBENON – Schlader 17, Wright 9, Servais 8, Kupsh 8, Koch 6, Steinhoff 3, VanLaanen 2, Lewaren 2, Evrad 1. 3-pt: Schlader 5, Wright 1. FT: 8-17. F: 17.

Gillett 62, Crivitz 46

CRIVITZ – Taylor Yonker scored 22 points, and the Tigers ended the Wolverines’ bid for a M&O title with the home win.

Faith Sorlie added 12 points for Gillett (12-9, 11-6), which shot 19-of-25 on free throws, compared to 5-of-18 for Crivitz.

Chloe Gwiszynski scored 16 points for the Wolverines (17-4, 14-3).

Gillett…29 33 – 62

Crivitz…22 24 – 46

GILLETT – Britton 5, Sorlie 12, Yonker 22, Balthazor 9, Pecha 5, Loberger 9. 3-pt: Yonker 1. FT: 19-25. F: 13.

CRIVITZ – Leslie 2, Dyer 3, Bemis 10, Guns 6, Johnsen 2, Gwiszynski 16, Long 7. 3-pt: Dyer. FT: 5-18. F: 19.

Suring 41, Lena 36

LENA – The Eagles held on for the M&O Conference win.

Katie Stegeman and Wylee Van Bellinger combined for 24 points for Suring (9-12, 7-10), each scoring 12 points. Greta Sleeter added eight points.

Brianna Sylvester led Lena (7-14, 5-12) with eight points, while Ally Demmith scored seven and Kaylee Huberty had six.

Suring…21 20 – 41

Lena…19 17 – 36

SURING – Stegeman 12, Seppel 2, Heimerl 5, VanBellinger 12, Reed 2, Sleeter 8. 3-pt: Sleeter 1. FT: 4-13. F: 14.

LENA – A. Peterson 5, Sylvester 8, Hodkiewicz 4, Herald 2, Bushmaker 3, Huberty 6, Demmith 7, B. Peterson 1. 3-pt: A. Peterson 1, Sylvester 1, Bushmaker 1. FT: 3-9. F: 20.

Shiocton 56,

Bonduel 50

BONDUEL – The Bears fell just short in the Central Wisconsin-8 Conference game.

Twin sisters Emily and Hayley Sorenson led the Bonduel (15-6, 8-5) offensive attack. Emily recorded 15 points, while Hayley had 14 and Becca Carpenter added 10 points.

For Shiocton (13-8, 8-5), Madi Morack scored a game-high 17 points.

Shiocton…26 30– 56

Bonduel…25 25 – 50

SHIOCTON – Morack 17, Spencer 3, Korth 4, Schroth 1, Young 9, Ubl 10, Gunderson 2, Bruns 10. 3-pt: Morack 5, Spencer 1, Young 1, Ubl 1. FT: 4-9. F: 17.

BONDUEL– H. Sorenson 14, E. Sorenson 15, Reinke 2, Wudtke 5, Pedersen 4, Carpenter 10. 3-pt: H. Sorenson 1. FT: 13-24. F: 18.

Almond-Bancroft 56, Menominee Ind. 46

ALMOND – The Eagles fell on the road in a Central Wisconsin-10 Conference game.

Kendra Webster dropped 16 points, including four 3-pointers for Menominee Indian (8-13, 6-11). Seniseah Wayka added 12 points and Faith Munson chipped in seven.

Catie Schmidt scored a game-high 24 points for Almond-Bancroft (8-13, 7-10).

Menominee Indian…24 22 – 46

Almond-Bancroft…25 31 – 56

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Webster 16, Wayka 13, Munson 7, Waupoose 4, Lyons 3, Martin 2, Corn 1. 3-pt: Webster 4, Wayka 2, Lyons 1. FT: 3-11. F: 17.

ALMOND-BANCROFT – Schmidt 24, Rodgers 10, Stucker 9, Warzinski 5, Perzinski 4, Wallace 2, Plode 2. 3-pt: Stucker 1. FT: 9-17. F: 13.

Late Monday

Goodman-Pembine 55, STAA 33

GOODMAN – STAA fell on the road in a nonconference game.

Millie Benson tallied eight points for STAA (0-20), while Gabrielle Beranek and Anica Stark each had seven. Michelle Kallestad added six points.

STAA…18 15 – 33

Goodman-Pembine…37 18 – 55

STAA – Stark 7, H. Beranek 5, Kallestad 6, Benson 8, G. Beranek 7. 3-pt: Benson 1. FT: 6-12.

GOODMAN-PEMBINE – Gerb 4, Gardner 3, Broaten 8, Davis 2, Hilbert 3, Mornson 15, Neumann 17, Boosley 3. 3-pt: Gardner 1, Neumann 4. FT: 8-12.