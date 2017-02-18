Wrightstown falls in regular-seasin finale | Girls Rdp

Freedom rallied from a halftime deficit to knock off Wrightstown 57-56 in a North Eastern Conference showdown on Friday to conclude the regular season.

The Tigers lost a game, but not a title. They had already clinched the NEC championship.

Danielle Nennig tallied a game-high 20 points for Wrightstown (19-3, 16-2), while Kailee Van Zeeland added 16.

Freedom (18-4, 15-3) got 14 points from both Jada Helms and Carly Peters.

Wrightstown…30 26 – 56

Freedom…24 33 – 57

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 3, Guns 6, Murphy 8, Nennig 20, Van Zeeland 16, E. Diny 3. 3-pt: Froehlke 1, Nennig 1, Van Zeeland 1. FT: 23-34. F: 22. Fouled out: Murphy.

FREEDOM – Helms 14, Peters 14, M. Haase 11, T. Haase 5, J. Kempen 7, Witt 6. 3-pt: Helms 2, Peters 2, Kempen 1. FT: 13-26. F: 21. Fouled out: Witt.

Lux-Casco 64,

Oconto Falls 33

OCONTO FALLS – The Spartans rolled to the NEC victory.

Cassie Schiltz totaled 20 points for Luxemburg-Casco (19-3, 15-3), while Alexis Dorner scored 12 and Mary Cravillion added 10.

Kari Albrecht led Oconto Falls (3-19, 2-16) in scoring with eight points and Morgan Helmle had seven.

Luxemburg-Casco…32 32 – 64

Oconto Falls…20 13 – 33

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Schiltz 20, Cravillion 10, Jorgensen 7, Tebon 3, Kollross 2, Dart 2, Bukouricz 4, Dorner 12, Junio 4. 3-pt: Schiltz 1, Cravillion 2, Jorgensen 1, Tebon 1. FT: 3-9. F: 10.

OCONTO FALLS – Keuken 3, Kratz 2, Misco 2, Helmle 7, Donart 3, Sadowski 5, Pankratz 3, Albrecht 8. 3-pt: Keuken 1, Helmle 1, Donart 1, Sadowski 1. FT: 3-7. F: 13.

Marinette 44, Clintonville 29

CLINTONVILLE – A 16-point halftime lead helped the Marines take the NEC matchup.

Katelyn Kitzinger led Marinette (5-17, 4-14) with 19 points, 10 of them coming from the free-throw line.

The Truckers (1-21, 0-18) got 10 points out of Melany Lorge.

Marinette…27 17 – 44

Clintonville…11 16 – 27

MARINETTE – Bebo 6, Schultz 5, Kitzinger 19, Sims 5, Peterson 3, Suhs 7. 3-pt: Bebo 2, Kitzinger 1, Sims 1, Peterson 1. FT: 14-20. F: 14.

CLINTONVILLE – Weatherwax 4, Arndt 4, Harbath 2, Morse 2, Dunn 3, Beyersdorf 1, Seefeldt 3, Lorge 10. 3-pt: Dunn 1, Seefeldt 1. FT: 5-9. F: 16.

Peshtigo 52, Crivitz 38

CRIVITZ – Claire Neumann and Madi Martin each tallied 11 points, as Peshtigo concluded a perfect M&O Conference season.

Shae Tonn totaled nine points for the Bulldogs (19-3, 18-0) and Emma Fredrickson scored eight.

For Crivitz (17-5, 14-4), Chloe Gruszynski led in scoring with 14 points and Taylor Bemis had eight.

Peshtigo…30 22 – 52

Crivitz…21 17 – 38

PESHTIGO – Neumann 11, Tonn 9, Behnke 2, Fredrickson 8, Swanson 4, Martin 11, Thill 7. 3-pt: Fredrickson 2, Thill 1. FT: 17-23. F: 16.

CRIVITZ – Bemis 8, Guns 2, Kosmecki 4, Johnsen 5, Gruszynski 14, Long 5. 3-pt: Bemis 1. FT: 13-26. F: 19.

Wausaukee 44, Niagara 33

WAUSAUKEE – Alexis Ranallo scored 14 points for the Rangers in the M&O game.

Wausaukee (18-3, 15-3) got another 10 points from both Kaelyn and Madelyn Schlies.

Sarah Nawn scored a team-high 12 points for the Badgers (13-9, 9-9).

Niagara…19 14 – 33

Wausaukee…18 26 – 44

NIAGARA – Nawn 12, Tushoski 7, West 6, Schevedonsky 4, C Gill 2, Hannah 2. 3-pt: none. FT: 5-16. F: 24. Technical: A Gill. Fouled out: A Gill.

WAUSAUKEE – Backhaus 4, M Schlies 10, K Schlies 10, Manske 1, Ranallo 14, Zlomaniec 5. 3-pt: none. FT: 12-34. F: 13.

Suring 65, Coleman 36

SURING – Jenna Reed and Greta Sleeter combined for 40 points in Suring’s home M&O win.

Both Reed and Sleeter dropped 20 points for the Eagles (10-12, 8-10), while Wylee VanBellinger scored nine.

Ashlee Mayer totaled 12 points for Coleman (5-17, 4-14) and Kailey Klimek had seven.

Coleman…16 20 – 36

Suring…31 34 – 65

COLEMAN – Mayer 12, Dufeck 3, Yoap 4, Mongin 1, Klimek 7, Meissner 5, Manning 4. 3-pt: None. FT: 10-21. F: 16.

SURING – Stegeman 6, Seppel 3, Runge 3, Heimerl 2, VanBellinger 9, Reed 20, Sleeter 20, Foral 2. 3-pt: Runge 1, VanBellinger 1. FT: 9-11. F: 16.

Gillett 56,

St. Thomas 14

GILLETT – The Tigers used a 36-2 first half run and never looked back.

Taylor Yonker scored 15 points for Gillett (13-9, 12-6 M&O) and Erin Balthazor added 14 points, incuding three 3’s.

The Blazers (0-22, 0-18) were led in scoring by Millie Benson with seven points.

St. Thomas…2 12 – 14

Gillett…36 20 – 56

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS – H. Beranek 2, Kallestead 2, Benson 7, G. Beranek. 3-pt: G. Beranek 1. FT: 3-6. F: 19.

GILLETT – Young 2, Britton 2, Wickman 2, Sorlie 10, Yonker 15, Balthazor 14, Pecha 6, Loeberger 5. 3-pt: Yonker 2, Balthazor 3. FT: 11-19. F: 19.