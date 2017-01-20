Wrightstown falls in top 5 showdown | Girls Rdp

Makenna Haase scored 28 points to power Freedom to a 56-50 win over Wrightstown in a clash of two of the top five teams in Division 3.

Freedom (11-2, 8-1 North Eastern Conference), ranked No. 5 in D3, jumped out to an eight-point lead by halftime, and held off second-ranked Wrightstown.

Alisha Murphy and Lexy Wolske each scored 11 points for the Tigers (11-2, 8-1), while Danielle Nennig had 10 and Kailee Van Zeeland added nine.

Freedom…25 31 – 56

Wrightstown…17 33 – 50

FREEDOM – Garrett 7, Helms 7, Peters 5, M. Haase 28, T. Haase 7, Witt 2. 3-pt: Garrett. FT: 19-31. F: 17.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 7, Guns 2, Murphy 11, Nennig 10, Van Zeeland 9, Wolske 11. 3-pt: Van Zeeland 1. FT: 19-28. F: 22.

Denmark 57,

Waupaca 17

DENMARK – Eleven players scored for the Vikings, as they humbled the Comets in a game featuring teams with identical NEC records.

Ashley Leiterman scored 10 points, Jayden Laurent had nine and Lakin Derrick scored eight in the balanced effort for Denmark (5-8, 4-5), which led 26-8 at halftime.

Victora Novak scored eight points and reached 1,000 career points for Waupaca (4-8, 3-6).

Waupaca…8 9 – 17

Denmark…26 31 – 57

WAUPACA – Wennesberg 4, Nowak 8, Smith 2, Smidt 3. FT: 1-7. F: 7.

DENMARK – Derricks 8, Hansen 5, Laurent 9, Miller 7, Sipple 3, Halada 3, Leiterman 10, Rish 5, Wockenske 2, Chada 2, Groehler 3. 3-pt: Derricks 2, Hansen 1, Miller 1, Sipple 1, Rish 1. FT: 5-9. F: 14.

Lux-Casco 68,

Oconto Falls 37

LUXEMBURG – Cassie Schiltz scored 19 points as the Spartans built a 21-point first-half lead and earned the NEC victory.

Mary Cravillion and Jenna Jorgensen each added 16 points for Luxemburg-Casco (11-2, 7-2).

Jennifer Krueger scored eight points for Oconto Falls (2-11, 1-8), which got points from 12 different players.

Oconto Falls…18 19 – 37

Lux-Casco…39 29 – 68

OCONTO FALLS – Keuken 2, Kratz 6, Misco 3, Helmle 2, Donart 5, Sadowski 2, Steffens 2, Pankratz 2, Huberty 1, Allen 2, Albrecht 2, Krueger 8. 3-pt: Kratz 1, Misco 1, Donart 1. FT: 6-18. F: 16.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Schiltz 19, Cravillion 16, Jorgensen 16, Tebon 6, Kollross 2, Skubal 1, Dart 2, Bukouricz 4, Junio 2. 3-pt: Schiltz 1, Cravillion 2, Jorgensen 1, Tebon 2. FT: 6-14. F: 17.

Bay Port 40,

Notre Dame 26

SUAMICO – The host Pirates trailed at halftime before rolling the Tritons 24-6 in the second half en route to the Fox River Classic Conference win.

Meg Knutson scored 15 points while Maddie Re had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Bay Port (12-3, 10-1).

Lizzie Opichka scored 11 points and Kaycee Gierczak added eight points for Notre Dame (7-7, 4-6).

Notre Dame…20 6 – 26

Bay Port…16 24 – 40

NOTRE DAME – M. Reitz 4, Gierczak 8, Opichka 11, H. Reitz 1, Noble 2. 3-pt: Gierczak 2. FT: 2-4. F: 8.

BAY PORT – Re 11, Krause 2, Draghicchio 5, Arbour 1, Knutson 15, Torzala 6. 3-pt: Knutson 2. FT: 8-16. F: 15.

Southern Door 44, Oconto 33

OCONTO – Megan Pavlik scored 13 points in leading the Eagles to the Packerland Conference win.

Megan LaCrosse added eight points for Southern Door (10-4, 8-1), while Alyson Nerenhausen led Oconto (9-7, 3-6) with 14 points.

Southern Door…21 23 – 44

Oconto…18 15 – 33

SOUTHERN DOOR – Guilette 6, Mallien 4, G. Atkins 5, LeGrave 5, Bertrand 3, Pavlik 13, LaCrosse 8. FT: 8-17. F: 11.

OCONTO – L. Nerenhausen 2, Koch 8, Bucheger 2, A. Nerenhausen 14, Berth 4, Allen 3. 3-pt: Koch 2. FT: 7-10. F: 13.

Gibraltar 73, Sevastopol 14

FISH CREEK – The Vikings were dominant in the Packerland matchup.

Sheridan Ash and Payton Pluff each scored 14 points to lead Gibraltar (8-5, 4-4). The Vikings got 10 more points from Raina Haleen.

Gibraltar had 10 girls score in the game.

Sevastopol…8 6 – 14

Gibraltar…41 32 – 73

SEVASTOPOL – Wagner 2, Roalkvan 2, Tebo 3, Jorns 2, Dobner 3, Estrada 2. 3-pt: Tebo 1. FT: 1-2. F: 12.

GIBRALTAR – Caldecott 2, A Sitte 8, Fitzgerald 5, Whitney 4, Ri Haleen 8, Helm 2, Fallingstad 2, Jauregui 1, Ash 14, Ra Haleen 10, N Sitte 3, Pluff 14. 3-pt: Ri Heleen 1, Pluff 1. FT: 9-15. F: 9.

Peshtigo 44, Suring 32

SURING – Claire Neuman and Madi Martin each chipped in 14 points as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten in the Marinette & Oconto Conference.

Hannah Swanson added eight points for Peshtigo (11-2, 10-0).

Katie Stegeman scored 12 points for Suring (5-9, 3-7).

Peshtigo…26 18 – 44

Suring…17 15 – 32

PESHTIGO – Neuman 14, Frederickson 6, Swanson 8, Martin 14, Debriyan 2. 3-pt: Martin 1. FT: 5-8. F: 11.

SURING – Stegeman 12, Seppel 3, Heimerl 3, Reed 8, Sepulveda 6. 3-pt: Heimerl 1. FT: 7-8. F: 13.

Crivitz 53,

Wausaukee 43

CRIVITZ – The host Wolverines stormed back from an eight-point halftime deficit, stunning the Rangers in a clash of two of the top three teams in the M&O.

Chloe Gruszynski scored 14 of her 15 points in the second half to lead the rally for Crivitz (11-3, 9-2). Lexi Oyer hit three 3’s and scored 11 points, and Taylor Bemis added 10 points.

Kaelyn Schlies scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half to lead the early run by Wausaukee (10-2, 8-2), while Madelyn Schlies and Bella Mankse added eight points apiece.

Wausaukee…26 17 – 43

Crivitz…18 35 – 53

WAUSAUKEE – Backhaus 2, M. Schlies 8, K. Schlies 16, Manske 8, Ranallo 2, Renikow 5, Distad 2. 3-pt: M. Schlies 1, Renikow 1. FT: 5-12. F: 16.

CRIVITZ – Oyer 11, Bemis 10, Guns 7, Kosmecki 3, E. Johnsen 1, Gruszynski 15, Long 6. 3-pt: Oyer 3, Bemis 1, Gruszynski 1. FT: 12-27. F: 16.

Gillett 76, Lena 65

GILLETT – Taylor Yonker knocked down five 3’s and totaled a game-high 28 points as Gillett moved to 7-4 in the M&O, 8-6 overall.

The Tigers also got 17 points out of both Erin Balthazor and Victoria Loeberger.

Brianna Sylvester and Kaylee Huberty each scored 17 points for Lena (6-9, 4-7).

Lena…30 35 – 65

Gillett…35 41 – 76

LEAN – A Peterson 7, Slempkes 1, Sylvester 17, Hodkiewicz 3, Herald 8, Huberty 17, Demmith 4, B Peterson 8. 3-pt: Sylvester 1. FT: 18-37. F: 20.

GILLETT – Britton 2, Sorlie 5, Yonker 28, Balthazor 17, Pecha 7, Loeberger 17. 3-pt: Yonker 5, Balthazor 1. FT: 16-22. F: 20.

Niagara 54, STAA 16

MARINETTE – Sarah Nawn scored a game-high 19 points and knocked down five 3’s for Niagara in the M&O win.

Taylor Tushoski chipped in 8 points for the Badgers (9-5, 6-5).

Niagara…30 24 – 54

STAA…7 9 – 16

NIAGARA – Racine 4, Wells 7, Nawn 19, Tushoski 8, West 4, Schwedersky 1, Gill 6, Hannah 5. 3-pt: Wells 1, Nawn 5. FT: 14-24. F: 10.

STAA – H Beranek 6, Benson 6, G Beranek 4. 3-pt: G Beranek 1. FT: 1-3. F: 18.

Oneida Nation 64, Coleman 38

ONEIDA – The Thunderhawks took care of business in the M&O matchup.

Yehli Rodriguez scored 28 points to lead Oneida Nation (2-12, 2-8), with 18 points from Jashon Killspotted.

Marianna Meissner scored a team-high 10 points for the Cougars (4-9, 3-7).

Coleman…20 18 – 38

Oneida Nation…35 29 – 64

COLEMAN – Manning 6, Mayer 8, Meissner 10, Klinek 7, Yoap 2, Dufeck 3, Fraser 2. 3-pt: none. FT: 10-19. F: 15.

ONEIDA NATION – Barber 7, Rodriguez 28, Lee 2, Ackley 7, Killspotted 18, Johnson 2. 3-pt: Killspotted 1. FT: 7-13. F: 20.

Kewaunee 54, Roncalli 42

KEWAUNEE – Brooke Geier scored 20 points for the Storm in the nonconference home win.

Sara Dax scored 15 points for Kewaunee, now 12-2 on the season. Roncalli falls to 7-8 overall.

Roncalli…21 21 – 42

Kewaunee…24 30 – 54

RONCALLI – Patek 5, Becker 4, Pritzl 8, Schramm 8, Ker. Kiel 2, Zurcher 11, Gill 8, Kel. Kiel 4. 3-pt: Becker 1, Schramm 1, Zurcher 2. FT: 8-14. F: 19. Fouled out: Schramm.

KEWAUNEE – Geier 20, Kudick 5, Olsen 6, Baumgartner 2, Dax 15, Tlachac 6. 3-pt: Geier 2. FT: 14-22. F: 10.

Bowler 51, Menominee Ind. 28

KESHENA – The Eagles dropped the Central Wisconsin-Ten matchup.

Reanne Kietlinski scored a game-high 27 points for the Panthers (9-5, 7-2) and knocked down four 3’s.

The Eagles (4-8, 2-5) were led by Alyssa Corn, who scored eight points.

Bowler…12 16 – 28

Menominee Indian…24 27 – 51

BOWLER – Kietlinski 27, Brietrick 8, Matsche 6, Pecore 6, Wolf 2, Wolf 2. 3-pt: Kietlinski 4, Pecore 1. FT: 8-16. F: 15.

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Webster 5 , Chevalier 5 , Corn 8 , Waupoose 4 , Wilber 2 , Munson 2, Martin 2 . 3-pt: Webster 1, Chevalier 1, Waupoose 1 . FT: 5-8. F: 12.