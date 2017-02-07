Wrightstown girls roll past FVL

APPLETON – Wrightstown remained in a tie for first place in the North Eastern Conference with a 57-38 girls’ basketball victory Monday over Fox Valley Lutheran.

Wrightstown improved to 13-1 in the conference, tied with Freedom for the top spot. Wrightstown and Freedom are both 16-2 overall.

Kailee Van Zeeland scored 17 points and Danielle Nennig had 12 for Wrightstown, which led 32-18 at halftime.

Jenna Bruss led Fox Valley Lutheran (9-8, 7-7) with 15 points.

Wrightstown… …32 25 — 57 Fox Valley Lutheran… …18 20 — 38

Wrightstown: Froehlke 6, Guns 4, Riha 3, Murphy 9, Nennig 12, Van Zeeland 17, Hohenstein 2, Glodowski 2, Wolske 2. Totals 22 6-8 57. Three-pointers: Froehlke 2, Van Zeeland 2, Nennig, Murphy, Riha. Fouls: 11.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Krueger 5, Bruss 15, Duciaume 5, Verbeke 4, A. Charron 4, Wolf 5. Totals 15 3-6 38. Three-pointers: Bruss 2, Krueger, Duciaume, Wolf. Fouls: 10.

Nonconference

Oneida Nation 77, Stockbridge 53

At Oneida, Rhonda Cole scored 26 points for Stockbridge in the loss.

Stockbridge… …15 38 — 53 Oneida… …34 43 — 77

Stockbridge: Gollnick 4, Cole 26, Ecker 5, Hermann 10, Krebsbach 8. Totals 19 12-22 53. Three-pointers: Krebsbach 2, Ecker. Fouls: 13.

Oneida: Lee 4, Killspotted 17, Rodriguez 28, Barber 5, Ackley 4, Johnson 8, House 7, Metoxen 4. Totals 31 11-13 77. Three-pointers: Killspotted 3, House. Fouls: 24.