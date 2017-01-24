Wrightstown picks up big NEC win | Girls Rdp

WRIGHTSTOWN – The Wrightstown girls basketball team rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to take down Luxemburg-Casco 60-58 in a marquee North Eastern Conference game Monday night.

Danielle Nennig poured in 24 points to lead the Tigers (11-3, 8-2). Kailee Van Zeeland added 14 points.

Jenna Jorgensen scored 22 points for Luxemburg-Casco (12-3, 8-3), and Cassie Schiltz had 16.

The two teams are vying for the NEC title along with Freedom, which moved to 9-1 in conference play on Monday.

Lux-Casco…31 27 – 58

Wrightstown…26 34 – 60

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Schiltz 16, Cravillion 5, Jorgensen 22, Thayse 4, Tebon 3, Dorner 6, Junio 2. 3-pt: Schiltz 2, Cravillion 1, Jorgensen 3, Tebon 1. FT: 5-10. F: 16.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 2, Guns 6, Murphy 8, Nennig 24, Van Zeeland 14, Wolske 6. 3-pt: Murphy 1, Nennig 4, Van Zeeland 1. FT: 14-19. F: 11.

Denmark 46,

Little Chute 37

DENMARK – Ashley Leiterman scored 12 points and Leah Hansen had 11 as the Vikings used a second-half surge to upend the Mustangs.

Denmark (6-8, 5-5 NEC) outscored Little Chute (7-5, 6-3) 28-19 in the second half to get the victory.

Little Chute…18 19 – 37

Denmark…18 28 – 46

LITTLE CHUTE – Lonigro 3, Joten 4, Schumacher 2, O. Hermsen 3, Keyzers 8, Battle 7, A. Hermsen 10. 3-pt: Lonigro 1, O. Hermsen 1, Keyzers 2, Battle 1, A. Hermsen 2. FT: 2-4. F: 17.

DENMARK – Hansen 11, Laurent 6, Sipple 3, Halada 2, Leiterman 12, Rish 6, Pennings 4, Groehler 2. 3-pt: Hansen 3, Sipple 1. FT: 16-27. F: 8.

Freedom 70,

Oconto Falls 23

FREEDOM – Makenna Haase scored 30 points as the Irish rolled to the NEC win.

Jennifer Krueger scored 12 points for Falls (3-12, 2-9). Freedom improved to 12-2, 9-1.

Oconto Falls…13 10 – 23

Freedom…32 38 – 70

OCONTO FALLS – Misco 1, Helmle 2, Donart 5, Pankratz 1, Albrecht 1, Krueger 12, Shallow 1. FT: 8-13. F: 13.

FREEDOM – Garrett 5, Liles 4, Helms 5, Rupiper 5, M. Haase 30, T. Haase 6, Kempen 2, Witt 8, Evers 5. 3-pt: Garrett 1. FT: 9-15. F: 13.

Southern Door 59,

G.B. East 32

GREEN BAY – The Eagles built a 33-9 lead by halftime and got a non-conference road win.

Megan Pavlik scored 16 points, Meghan LaCrosse had 13 and Tehya Bertrand added 10 for victorious Southern Door (11-4).

Ariel Malvitz scored 16 points, half her team’s total, to lead East (1-13).

Southern Door…33 26 – 59

G.B. East…8 24 – 32

SOUTHERN DOOR – Mallien 4, G. Atkins 8, LeGrave 4, Bertrand 10, Pavlik 16, Renard 4, LaCrosse 13. 3-pt: Mallien 1. FT: 12-24. F: 14.

GREEN BAY EAST – Bazaldua 2, Watzka 2, Brantley 7, Malvitz 16, Watts 5. 3-pt: Brantley 1, Malvitz 2. FT: 5-9. F: 13.

Kewaunee 58, Menasha 47

MENASHA – Brooke Geier hit three 3’s and scored 22 points, powering the Storm to the nonconference win.

Ellie Olsen added 14 points and Sara Dax had 13 for Kewaunee (13-2).

Freshman Alexa Yost scored 23 points for Menasha (2-11).

Kewaunee…30 28 – 58

Menasha…22 25 – 47

KEWAUNEE – Geier 22, Kudick 3, Olsen 14, Baumgartner 4, Dax 13, Tlachac 2. 3-pt: geier 3, Kudick 1. FT: 6-9. F: 9.

MENASHA – Roen 1, Roesler 6, Anderson 2, Yost 23, Perez 3, Wussow 2, Hoekstra 10. 3-pt: Yost 4. FT: 5-9. F: 9.

Algoma 52,

Gibraltar 51

FISH CREEK – Makayla Guilette was fouled and hit a free throw with 1.1 seconds left, lifting the Wolves to a Packerland Conference win.

Guillette hit the first and missed the second on purpose. Algoma (6-10, 6-3) stole an ensuing pass to steal it.

Mikayla Haack scored 20 points for Algoma, while Jordan Jossie and Courtney Guilette had nine apiece.

Payton Pluff scored 20 points to lead Gibraltar (8-6, 4-5), while Riley Haleen and Raina Haleen each added 10 points.

Algoma…21 31 – 52

Gibraltar…27 24 – 51

ALGOMA – Haack 20, M. Guilette 3, Jossie 9, C. Guilette 9, Robinson 2, Nessinger 6, Zimmerman 3. 3-pt: Haack 3, M. Guilette 1, C. Guilette 1, Zimmerman 1. FT: 10-23. F: 23. Fouled out: M. Guilette.

GIBRALTAR – Sitte 1, Whitney 2, Ri. Haleen 10, Ash 8, Ra. Haleen 10, Pluff 20. 3-pt: Pluff 1. FT: 14-31. F: 18. Fouled out: Pluff.

Wausaukee 66,

STAA 15

WAUSAUKEE – Five players scored eight points or more in the M&O win for the Rangers.

Courtney Messar paced Wausaukee (11-2, 9-2) with 11 points. Michelle Kallestad scored eight points for St. Thomas (0-12, 0-11).

STAA…6 9 – 15

Wausaukee…37 29 – 66

ST. THOMAS – Kallestad 8, Benson 4, Beranek 3. 3-pt: Beranek. FT: 2-2. F: 12.

WAUSAUKEE – Backhaus 5, M. Schlies 6, Messar 11, Smith 2, K. Schlies 9, Manske 8, Ranallo 4, Renikow 8, Distad 2, Zlomaniec 3, Schroeder 8. FT: 6-10. F: 5.

Crivitz 55,

Oneida Nation 48

CRIVITZ – The host Wolverines held off the upset-minded Thunderhawks for the M&O win.

Sianna Guns had 14 points while Chloe Gwiszynski scored 10 points to lead a balanced offensive effort from Crivitz (12-3, 10-2).

Jashon Killspotted scored 20 points and Yehli Rodriguez had 18 points to lead Oneida (2-13, 2-9).

Oneida Nation…28 20 – 48

Crivitz…32 23 – 55

ONEIDA NATION – Barber 6, Rodriguez 18, Ackley 2, Lee 2, Killspotted 20. 3-pt: Killspotted 2. FT: 2-8. F: 14.

CRIVITZ – Dyer 4, C. Johnsen 2, Bemis 8, Guns 14, Kosecki 2, E. Johnsen 9, Gwiszynski 10, Long 6. 3-pt: Dyer 1, E. Johnsen 1. FT: 5-14. F: 10.

Gillett 50, Coleman 35

GILLETT – The host Tigers jumped out to a halftime lead and moved to 8-4 in the M&O.

Taylor Yonker scored 11 points while Faith Sorlie and Victoria Loberger each added 10 points for Gillett (9-6 overall).

Ashlee Mayer scored 14 points for Coleman (4-10, 3-8).

Coleman…17 18 – 35

Gillett…26 24 – 50

COLEMAN – Nowak 1, Mayer 14, Yoap 2, Klimek 9, Meissner 5, Styczynski 2, Marquardt 2. FT: 7-11. F: 13.

GILLETT – Young 5, Britton 2, Sorlie 10, Yonker 11, Balthazor 8, Pecha 4, Loberger 10. 3-pt: Young 1. FT: 9-16. F: 15.

Suring 36, Niagara 29

NIAGARA – Katie Stegeman tallied 12 points to lead the Eagles, who moved to 6-9, 4-7 in the M&O.

Sarah Nawn knocked down four 3-pointers in recording a game-high 16 points in the loss for the Badgers (9-6, 6-6).

Suring…15 21 – 36

Niagara…13 16 – 29

SURING – Stegeman 12, Seppel 1, Heimerl 8, VanBellinger 9, Reed 2, Sleeter 4. VanBellinger 1, Sleeter 1. FT: 6-14. F: 6.

NIAGARA – Oratch 2, Racine 2, Nawn 16, West 2, Gill 5, Hannah 2. 3-pt: Nawn 4, Gill 1. FT: 0-0. F: 14.

Menominee Ind. 41, Almond-Bancroft 39

KESHENA – Tennille Lyons went the length of the court following a timeout and made a layup as time expired for the deciding points.

McChaela Welch connected on a 3-pointer to tie the game for Almond-Bancroft with 5.7 seconds remaining before Lyons’ game-winning heroics for Menominee Indian, which was led by Faith Munson’s 14 points.

Almond-Bancroft…17 22 – 39

Menominee Indian…20 21 – 41

ALMOND-BANCROFT – Schmidt 12, Rodgers 10, Perzinski 8, Wallace 5, Stucker 4. 3-pt: Wallace 1, Perzinski 1. FT: 5-16. F: 14.

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Munson 14, Webster 13, Lyons 8, Martin 6. 3-pt: Webster 1. FT: 2-11. F: 14.

Witt-Birn 53,

Bonduel 50 (OT)

BONDUEL – The host Bears stomed back with a big second-half rally, but unbeaten Witt-Birn pulled it out in overtime.

Hayley Sorenson and Emily Sorenson each scored 10 points for Bonduel (11-4, 5-3), while Danee Collier scored all nine of her points in the second half and overtime, and Becca Carpenter scored eight of her nine points in that timeframe.

Taylor Nier scored 23 points to lead Wittenberg-Birnamwood (13-0, 7-0).

Witt-Birn…27 19 7 – 53

Bonduel…13 33 4 – 50

WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD – Verkuilen 3, P. Norrbom 5, Clark 2, Balliett 2, E. Norrbom 5, Nier 23, Konkol 13. 3-pt: Verkuilen 1, P. Norrbom 1. FT: 13-26. F: 14.

BONDUEL – Collier 9, H. Sorenson 10, E. Sorenson 10, Reinke 5, Wudtke 3, Pedersen 4, Carpenter 9. 3-pt: Reinke 1. FT: 7-18. F: 17. Fouled out: E. Sorenson, Carpenter.