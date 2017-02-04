Wrightstown teammates hit 1,000 on same night | Girls Rdp

Wrightstown senior teammates Alisha Murphy and Danielle Nennig each hit individual milestones – together.

Murphy and Nennig each scored their 1,000th point in the Tigers’ 78-38 victory over Clintonville on Friday.

Nennig scored 24 points, Murphy 19, and now each sit at 1,001 career points, tied for second in program history.

Kailee Van Zeeland added 11 points and Bridget Froehlke 10 for Wrightstown (15-2, 12-1).

Clintonville…19 19 – 38

Wrightstown…48 30 – 78

CLINTONVILLE – Weatherwax 5, King 9, Morse 8, Beyersdorf 5, Birling 6, Seefeldt 3, Lorge 2. 3-pt: Weatherwax 1, King 3, Beyersdorf 1, Birling 2, Seefeldt 1. FT: 4-4. F: 10.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 10, Guns 2, Riha 6, Murphy 19, Nennig 24, Van Zeeland 11, Glodowski 2, Wolske 4. 3-pt: Froehlke 2, Riha 1, Van Zeeland 3. FT: 10-16. F: 12.

Lux-Casco 57,

Little Chute 45

LUXEMBURG – Jenna Jorgensen had 20 points and seven rebounds, while Cassie Schiltz had 19 points, five rebounds and four steals, leading the host Spartans to the key NEC win.

Luxemburg-Casco (15-3, 11-3) shot just 40.7 percent on the night, but forced Little Chute into 21 turnovers and 42.5 percent shooting.

Aubrie Hermsen scored 17 points, including four 3’s, for Little Chute (10-7, 9-5).

Little Chute…22 23 – 45

Lux-Casco…28 29 – 57

LITTLE CHUTE – VandenBerg 6, Joten 11, Schumacher 2, O. Hermsen 2, Keyzers 7, A. Hermsen 17. 3-pt: Joten 3, Hermsen 4. FT: 4-7. F: 16.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Schiltz 19, Cravillion 2, Jorgensen 20, Tebon 6, Bukouricz 3, Dorner 6, Junio 1. 3-pt: Schiltz 1, Jorgensen 2, Tebon 1. FT: 9-13. F: 13.

Denmark 58,

Oconto Falls 26

DENMARK – The Vikings rolled past the Panthers in the NEC contest.

Ashley Leiterman scored a game-high 11 points for Denmark (8-10, 7-7) and Claire Sipple added 10.

Oconto Falls (3-15, 2-12) was led in scoring by Sadie Pankratz and Emma Huberty, each scoring six.

Oconto Falls…15 11 – 26

Denmark…32 26 – 58

OCONTO FALLS – Helmle 4, Brauer 2, Donart 3, Sadowski 2, Pankratz 6, Huberty 6, Albrecht 3. 3-pt: Donart 1, Huberty1, Albrecht 1. FT: 5-8. F: 15.

DENMARK – Derricks 2, Hansen 6, Laurent 6, Miller 8, Sipple 10, Halada 5, Leiterman 11, Rish 2, Wochenske 3, Groehler 5. 3-pt: Hansen 2, Sipple 2. FT: 12-19. F: 11.

Notre Dame 71,

Sheb. South 15

GREEN BAY – Kaycee Gierczak totaled 24 points for the Tritons in the Fox River Classic Conference game.

Notre Dame (11-7, 8-6) got 12 more points for Lizzie Opichka.

Nobody scored more than five points for the Redwings (1-16, 0-13).

Sheboygan South…6 9 – 15

Notre Dame…38 33 – 71

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Banie 4, Luna 2, Weimann 2, Barrington 2, Bridges 5. 3-pt: none. FT: 5-6. F: 16.

NOTRE DAME – Lasowski 2, M. Reitz 4, Adamczak 6, Johnson 3, Morgan 4, Gierczak 24, Opichka 12, Milton 6, Noble 4, Blindauer 1, H. Reitz 5. 3-pt: Adamczak 2, Milton. FT: 14-20. F: 11.

Pulaski 69, Manitowoc 53

MANITOWOC – Emily Higgins dropped a team-high 22 points as the Red Raiders won the FRCC contest.

Hayley Splan recorded 11 points for Pulaski (9-8, 7-6), while Isabel Majewski had nine and Madi Winter scored eight.

Nicole Parrish led Manitowoc (4-14, 2-12) with 22 points.

Pulaski…39 30 – 69

Manitowoc…31 22 – 53

PULASKI – Higgins 22, Splan 11, Majewski 9, Winter 8, Ripley 6, Tonn 5, Socha 3, Brockman 3, Gilson 2. 3-pt: Higgins 2, Splan 3, Majewski 1, Tonn 1, Socha 1. FT: 13-18. F: 13.

MANITOWOC – Parrish 22, Hager 12, Wrolson 8, Kliment 5, Zimmer 3, Hecker 2, Bartow 1. 3-pt: Hager 2, Zimmer 1. FT: 4-8. F: 14.

Sheb. North 55,

G.B. Preble 33

GREEN BAY – The Golden Raiders pulled away in the second half for the road win.

Kylie Gierach scored 16 for Sheboygan North (14-5, 10-5 FRCC) and Kiara Dallmann added 14 more.

The Hornets (3-16, 2-13) were led in scoring by Kendall Renard, who scored 11 points.

Sheboygan North…28 27 – 55

Green Bay Preble…20 13 – 33

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Scharinger 3, Kertscher 4, Schmidt 5, Binder 2, Gierach 16, Schetter 3, Dallmann 14, Paltz 8. 3-pt: Scharinger 1, Schmidt 1, Gierach 1, Schetter 1. FT: 6-. F: 8.

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Stahl 9, Molling 3, Luther 6, Kott 4, Renard 19. 3-pt: Stahl 1, Luther 1, Renard 1. FT: 4-8. F: 7.

Peshtigo 53,

Oneida Nation 44

ONEIDA – The Bulldogs built a 20-point lead by halftime and moved to 14-0 in the M&O.

Shae Tonn and Madi Martin each scored 15 points for Peshtigo (15-2 overall).

Jashon Killspotted led Oneida (3-15, 2-12) with seven points.

Peshtigo…31 22 – 53

Oneida Nation…11 33 – 44

PESHTIGO – Newman 9, Tonn 15, Fredrickson 6, Swanson 4, Martin 15, DeBryan 2, Thill 2. 3-pt: Tonn 1. FT: 2-6. F: 18.

ONEIDA NATION – Lee 5, Killspotted 7, Rodriguez 13, Barber 6, Ackley 2. 3-pt: Killspotted 1. FT: 12-20. F: 11.

Crivitz 64, Lena 46

LENA – The Tigers were led by Chloe Gruszynski’s 23 points in the M&O Conference matchup.

Taylor Bemis added 12 more points for Crivitz (16-3, 13-2).

The Wildcats (6-13, 4-11) were led in scoring by Brianna Sylvester with 13 points..

Crivitz…33 31 – 64

Lena…26 20 – 46

CRIVITZ – Leslie 2, Oyer 9, Bemis 12, Guns 2, Kosmecki 4, Johnsen 2, Gruszynski 23, Long 8, VanLanen 2. 3-pt: Oyer 2, Bemis 1, Gruszynski 2. FT: 5-9. F: 17.

LENA – Slempkes 2, Sylvester 13, Dolata 2, Hodkiewicz 6, Herald 4, Bushmaker 7, Huberty 4, Demmith 4, Peterson 4. 3-pt: Sylvester 2, Hodkiewicz 2, Bushmaker 1. FT: 13-20. F: 15.

Suring 54, STAA 21

SURING – The Eagles cruised to a home M&O victory.

Wylee Van Bellinger scored 11 points to lead Suring (8-11, 6-9), while Blake Seppel had 10. Jenna Reed and Katie Stegeman both added eight points for the Eagles.

For STAA (0-17, 0-15), Millie Benson tallied nine points and Gabrielle Beranek scored eight.

STAA…8 13 – 21

Suring…24 30 – 54

STAA – Kallestad 2, Benson 9, G. Beranek 8, Beechner 2. 3-pt: Benson 1, G. Beranek 1. FT: 0-3. F: 11.

SURING – Stegeman 8, Seppel 10, Runge 2, Heimerl 6, Van Bellinger 11, Reed 8, Sleeter 5, Foral 4. 3-pt: Seppel 1, Van Bellinger 1, Sleeter 1. FT: 7-14. F: 7.

Gillett 48, Niagara 37

GILLETT – Victoria Loberger registered 13 points as the Tigers came away with the M&O win.

Faith Sorlie added 11 points for Gillett (11-7, 10-5), while Sydney Young chipped in nine and Faith Yonker totaled seven.

Sarah Nawn recorded a game-high 16 points for Niagara (12-7, 8-7) and Gwendolyn Schwedersky had nine points.

Niagara…19 18 – 37

Gillett…24 24 – 48

NIAGARA – Racine 4, Nawn 16, West 2, Schwedersky 9, A. Gill 1, C. Gill 5. 3-pt: Nawn 4. FT: 3-10. F: 20.

GILLETT – Young 9, Sorlie 11, Yonker 7, Balthazor 3, Pecha 5, Loberger 13. 3-pt: Young 1, Yonker 1, Balthazor 1, Pecha 1. FT: 16-27. F: 14.

Wausaukee 51, Coleman 33

COLEMAN – Three players scored double-digit points for Wausaukee in the M&O victory on the road.

Alexis Ranallo led the way, tallying 12 points for the Rangers (15-2, 12-2). Madelyn Schlies and Bella Manske each totaled 10 points.

Maria Nowak had eight points for Coleman (4-13, 3-11).

Wausaukee…29 22 – 51

Coleman…19 14 – 33

WAUSAUKEE – M. Schlies 10, Messar 5, K. Schlies 2, Manske 10, Ranallo 12, Renikow 9, Distad 1, Schroeder 2. 3-pt: Messar 1, Ranallo 1. FT: 9-18. F: 17.

COLEMAN – Mayer 8, Fraser 2, Dufeck 4, Yoap 2, Klimek 7, Meissner 7, Manning 3. 3-pt: None. FT: 5-14. F: 17.

Menominee Ind. 45, Marion 40

KESHENA – Kendra Webster scored 12 points and Faith Munson had 10 as the Eagles earned the CW-10 victory.

Menominee Indian (7-11, 5-9) hit five 3’s and led by seven at halftime.

Emily Sawall had 19 points for Marion (6-12, 5-8).

Marion…21 19 – 40

Menominee Ind.…28 17 – 45

MARION – Sawall 19, Radies 13, Barrow 4, Bazile 2, Brei 1, Haufe 1. 3-pt: Sawall 2. FT: 10-18. F: 18.

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Webster 12, Munson 10, Corn 6, Waupoose 5, Wayka 5, Chevalier 3, Lyons 2, Martin 2. 3-pt: Webster 2, Chevalier 1, Waupoose 1, Wayka 1. FT: 12-23. F: 10.