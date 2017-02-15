Wrightstown Tigers clinch conference basketball title

WRIGHTSTOWN – The Wrightstown girls’ basketball team clinched the North Eastern Conference championship Tuesday with a 63-34 victory over Waupaca.

The victory gave the Tigers a 16-1 record in the conference, two games better than Freedom and Luxemburg-Casco with only one game to play. Wrightstown is 19-2 overall.

The Tigers outscored the Comets 29-11 in the first half to take control.

Lexy Wolske led Wrightstown with 12 points, while Danielle Nennig added 11.

Victoria Nowak paced Waupaca with 18 points.

Waupaca … …11 23 — 34 Wrightstown … …29 34 — 63

Waupaca: Johannes 10, Wennesberg 6, Nowak 18. Totals 15 2-3 34. Three-pointers: Johannes 2. Fouls: 8.

Wrightstown: Guns 6, Riha 7, Murphy 8, Nennig 11, Van Zeeland 9, Cohen 4, Glodowski 4, Wolske 12, E. Diny 2. Totals 27 6-12 63. Three-pointers: Riha, Murphy, Van Zeeland. Fouls: 6.

Little Chute 46, Freedom 45

At Little Chute, the Mustangs (13-7, 12-5) outscored the Irish 28-18 in the first half and held on in the second to get the close win.

Tess Keyzers and Olivia Hermsen each scored 11 points to lead Little Chute.

Makenna Haase paced Freedom (17-4, 14-3) with 16 points.

Freedom … …18 27 — 45 Little Chute … …28 18 — 46

Freedom: Garrett 9, Peters 4, M. Haase 16, T. Haase 10, Witt 6. Totals 16 12-22 45. Three-pointer: Garrett. Fouls: 16.

Little Chute: VandenBerg 4, Lonigro 3, Joten 11, O. Hermsen 11, Keyzers 11, Battle 2, A. Hermsen 4. Totals 15 9-18 46. Three-pointers: Lonigro, Joten 2, O. Hermsen, Keyzers 2, A. Hermsen. Fouls: 16.

Fox Valley Lutheran 43, Clintonville 21

At Clintonville, the Foxes jumped out to a 27-9 lead at halftime and rolled to the victory.

Alyssa Charron had 14 points and six rebounds, while Sailor Brukardt added 10 points for FVL (13-8, 10-7).

Elly Arndt led Clintonville (1-20, 0-17) with five points.

Fox Valley Lutheran … …27 16 — 43 Clintonville … …9 12 — 21

Fox Valley Lutheran: Duciaume 9, Krueger 2, Bruss 8, A. Charron 14, Brukardt 10. Totals 19 4-9 43. Three-pointer: Duciaume. Fouls: 8.

Clintonville: Arndt 5, King 4, Morse 4, Beyersdorf 2, Seefeldt 2, Lorge 4. Totals 9 2-2 21. Three-pointer: Arndt. Fouls: 12.

CWC-8

Amherst 54, Wey.-Fremont 15

At Weyauwega, Kiley Akey scored six points as only three Indians scored in the game.

Lauren Boelte led Amherst with 12 points.

Amherst … …31 23 — 54 Weyauwega-Fremont … …7 8 — 15

Amherst: Moe 4, Glisczinski 2, Groshek 3, Berry 2, Dose 8, Dombrowski 11, Russell 2, Boelte 12, Haferbecker 2, Pearson 8. Totals 25 1-2 54. Three-pointers: Dose 2, Groshek. Fouls: 9.

Weyauwega-Fremont: Folk 5, Akey 6, Krause 4. Totals 5 4-7 15. Three-pointer: Folk. Fouls: 10.

Nonconference

Appleton East 56,

New London 39

At New London, the Patriots outscored the Bulldogs 32-19 in the second half to secure the win.

“They got a lot of offensive rebounds and loose balls,” New London coach Troy Krause said.

Lexie Schneider led Appleton East with 20 points, followed by Tricia Dailey with 17.

Meghan Besaw paced New London with 11 points, while Leah Porath added eight.

Appleton East … …24 32 — 56 New London … …20 19 — 39

Appleton East: Roberts 4, Schneider 20, Al-Ibrahim 6, Dailey 17, King 9. Totals 16 21-24 56. Three-pointers: Dailey 3. Fouls: 10.

New London: Christian 10, Halvorson 6, Besaw 11, Rohan 1, Winkler 3, Porath 8. Totals 14 4-9 39. Three-pointers: Christian 2, Halvorson 2, Besaw, Winkler, Porath. Fouls: 15.