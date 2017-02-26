Wrightstown's Herlache finishes as state runner-up

MADISON – Bryce Herlache was a top-ranked wrestler at his weight class for a large portion of the season.

The Wrightstown senior was just unable to finish on top of the state podium on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Herlache was pinned at the end of the second period by Ellsworth senior Jacob Sigler in the 182-pound Division 2 state championship at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament.

It was a meeting between the top two ranked wrestlers in the division at that weight class in WIWrestling.com’s state rankings.

“He was working on a little better offense and got caught tonight in a bad situation and couldn’t get through the period,” Wrightstown coach Matt Verbeten said about Herlache getting caught in a barrel roll.

Herlache gave the Tigers a state finalist for the eighth time in 10 years with his efforts this season. He was attempting to become the program’s first state champion since 2012.

In addition to Herlache, Wrightstown also had a state medalist in senior Matthew Van Eperen, who placed sixth at 195 pounds in his first state appearance.

Besides being a two-time state qualifier in wrestling, Herlache was a standout on the football field, earning North Eastern Conference defensive player of the year and all-state accolades.

“He’s one of the best overall athletes Wrightstown has ever had,” Verbeten said.

“The kid works hard and is a great all-around kid in the community that will do anything you ask of him. You just can’t find a better overall personality with a good athlete. He’s about as good as they come.”

– apekarek@greenbaypressgazette.com and follow him on Twitter @andrewpekarek.