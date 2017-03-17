Xavier advances to D3 title game

MADISON – Bay Conference champion Appleton Xavier advanced to the WIAA Division 3 title game with an 81-74 win over Ripon in a state semifinal at the Kohl Center on Thursday.

The Hawks (27-0) connected on nearly 60 precent of its field goal attempts for the game, including 64 percent in the first half. Their 81 points falls four points shy of the Division 3 scoring record.

Xavier shot 12-of-16 on free throws over the final 3:21 to hold off Ripon (26-1).

Sam Ferris led the Hawks in scoring with 25 points, while Hunter Plamann poured in 22 points.

Eddie Muench led all scorers with 26 points for the Tigers. Bennett Vander Plas added 21 points to go with his game-high nine rebounds and six steals.

Prescott 74, Lake Mills 67

The Cardinals overcame an eight-point deficit in the second half, shooting 66 percent after the break to advance.

Prescott’s 7-foot-1 Owen Hamilton scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounnds.

Petey Brookshaw added 14 points for the Cardinals (24-3). Luke Murphy dished out 11 assists, one shy of the Division 3 State Tournament record.

Alex Ranney led four L-Cats (24-3) in double figures with 20 points.

DIVISION 4

Darlington 63, Cameron 52

After allowing the first bucket of the game the Redbirds went on a 16-0 run and never looked back on their way to the WIAA Division 4 title game.

Trevor Johnson buried three 3’s and scored a game-high 20 points for Darlington.

Ryan Glendenning chipped in 17 points for the Redbirds (27-0), while Will Schwarts added 14.

Victor Martinez led the Comets (24-3) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Before fouling out, Gunner Wilder scored 13 points for Cameron.

Destiny 71, Roncalli 54

Romaine Robinson scored 15 first-half points off the bench and finished with 19 to help the Eagles knock off the Jets in the state semifinal matchup.

Destiny held Roncalli to just four free-throw attempts and outrebounded the Jets 38-28.

Sarion McGee did a little bit of everything for the Eagles (24-1) scoring nine points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

Mitchel Schneider recored 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Roncalli (13-14) while Chombi Lambert chipped in 12 points.

