Xavier boys knock off West De Pere

DE PERE – A strong second half lifted Xavier to a 68-59 victory Tuesday over West De Pere in a Bay Conference boys’ basketball showdown.

Sam Ferris scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to spark the Hawks, who outscored the Phantoms 32-23 in the second half.

Hunter Plamann led Xavier (9-0, 3-0 Bay) with 22 points.

Xavier … …36 32 — 68 West De Pere … …36 23 — 59

Xavier: Egan 10, Plamann 22, S. Ferris 14, Christensen 5, DeYoung 8, Schlicht 9. Totals 21 19-25 68. Three-pointers: Egan 2, S. Ferris 2, Plamann, Christensen, Schlicht. Fouls: 14.

West De Pere: Owens 2, Schwartz 14, Kempen 3, Eisch 2, Rahn 8, Jindra 2, Kocken 6, Karchinski 10, Norton 12. Totals 24 5-7 59. Three-pointers: Rahn 2, Kocken 2, Kempen, Schwartz. Fouls: 21.

Menasha 65,

New London 51

At New London, Jacob Everson scored 21 points and Alex Zeinert added 17 to lead the Bluejays over the Bulldogs.

Kyle Wolf led New London with 19 points.

Menasha … …31 34 — 65 New London … …21 30 — 51

Menasha: Dewhurst 4, Everson 21, Zeinert 17, Hahn 11, Berman 6, Johnson 6. Totals 24 13-22 65. Three-pointers: Everson 2, Zeinert, Hahn. Fouls: 19.

New London: Winkler 9, Locy 2, Wolf 19, Kurth 8, Salazar 1, Oberstadt 2, Wohlt 10. Totals 19 12-21 51. Three-pointer: Wolf. Fouls: 19.

Fox Valley Association

Appleton West 57, Oshkosh West 52

At Oshkosh, Will Mahoney scored 19 points to carry the Terrors over the Wildcats.

Derek Kroll paced Oshkosh West with 21 points.

Appleton West … …24 33 — 57 Oshkosh West … …19 33 — 52

Appleton West: J. Mahoney 4, Singh 8, Bell 8, W. Mahoney 19, Reader 11, Pitz 7. Totals 21 11-17 57. Three-pointers: J. Mahoney, Singh, W. Mahoney 2. Fouls: 19.

Oshkosh West: Kohl 8, Lancaste 5, Ambroso 2, Abraham 16, Kroll 21. Totals 17 13-18 52. Three-pointers: Abraham 3, Kroll 2. Fouls: 15.

Neenah 59, Hortonville 40

At Hortonville, Jordan Mascal scored 22 points and Josh Mericle had 12 for the Rockets.

Ryan Krueger led Hortonville with 13 points.

Neenah … …26 33 — 59 Hortonville … …13 27 — 40

Neenah: Mericle 12, Jung 8, Dehn 2, Morrow 4, Mascal 22, Sims 4, Bartman 4, Klesmit 3. Totals 17 20-25 59. Three-pointers: Mericle, Mascal 4. Fouls: 16.

Hortonville: Cross 6, Chronis 1, R. Krueger 13, Griesbach 1, Bonikowske 1, Welson 2, Guyette 7, Schabo 4, Krug 1, Mocodlo 4. Totals 13 12-23 40. Three-pointers: Cross 2. Fouls: 14.

Fond du Lac 80, Appleton North 51

At Fond du Lac, Luke Van Handel scored 13 points and Jacob Hiltunen added 10 to lead the Lightning.

Appleton North … …23 28 — 51 Fond du Lac … …38 42 — 80

Appleton North: Mowbray 8, Hiltunen 10, Squier 2, Koleske 1, Zeratsky 6, Krause 4, Blom 3, Saunders 4, Van Handel 13. Totals 19 9-15 51. Three-pointers: Hiltunen 2, Mowbray, Blom. Fouls: 22.

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 12, Jorgensen 10, Cole 13, Fredrickson 8, Head 2, Johnson 2, Loewe 8, Winterfeldt 2, Rusch 13, Krzanowski 10. Totals 24 26-31 80. Three-pointers: Cole 3, Jorgensen 2, Goldstein. Fouls: 23.

Oshkosh North 61, Appleton East 43

At Appleton, the Spartans pulled away in the second half to get the win over the Patriots.

Brett Ellestad had 16 points and Philip Flory added 15 for top-ranked Oshkosh North. The Spartans also got 13 points from Tyrese Haliburton.

Big East

St. Mary Catholic 81, Sheb. Lutheran 68

At Fox Crossing, Jordan Lacey scored 20 points and Mitchell Fischer had 18 to lead the Zephyrs, who led by seven at halftime and steadily pulled away.

Sheboygan Lutheran … …35 33 — 68 St. Mary Catholic … …42 39 — 81

Sheboygan Lutheran: Splittgerber 18, Jurss 7, Schimberg 4, Montazella III 15, Ashe 8, Olsen 16. Totals 23 13-20 68. Three-pointers: Splittgerber 5, Montazella III 2, Ashe, Jurss. Fouls: 23.

St. Mary Catholic: Miller 1, Lacey 20, Dejno 11, Jack 6, Solowicz 5, Nackers 12, Boyson 2, Fischer 18, Scheuers 6. Totals 29 16-23 81. Three-pointers: Lacey 3, Nackers 2, Scheurs 2. Fouls: 16.

Hilbert 77,

Mishicot 34

At Mishicot, Kody Krueger scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Wolves to the win.

Tristan Konen added 12 points for Hilbert, while Connor Kuhn had 11.

Hilbert … …36 41 — 77 Mishicot … …21 13 — 34

Hilbert: Lau 1, Kody Krueger 21, Konen 12, Kuhn 11, Karson Krueger 6, Gruett 2, Kaser 2, Propson 6, Kyle Krueger 4, Simon 4, Halbach 8. Totals 27 17-27 77. Three-pointers: Kody Krueger 3, Konen 3. Fouls: 15.

Mishicot: Reinhart 6, Zipperer 6, Skwor 6, Driscoll 3, Gessert 3, Bartz 10. Totals 10 12-19 34. Three-pointers: Bartz 2. Fouls: 22.

Eastern Wisconsin

Kiel 58, Brillion 35

At Brillion, the Raiders outscored the Lions 25-16 in the first half to jump to the win.

Trevor Jandrey led Brillion with nine points, while Tyler Suess added eight.

Trenton Nickel and Austin Duering each scored 14 points for Kiel.

Kiel … …25 33 — 58 Brillion … …16 19 — 35

Brillion: Jandrey 9, Q. Schwartz 1, Schlender 4, D. Schwartz 5, Hanson 1, Suess 8, Mentzel 4, Behnke 1, Bonick 2. Totals 15 4-10 35. Three-pointer: D. Schwartz. Fouls: 12.

Nonconference

St. Thomas 91, Stockbridge 90

At Stocbkridge, the Indians outscored Aquinas 58-41 in the second half to force overtime before falling short.

Jake Thurber scored 37 points to lead Stockbridge.

St. Thomas … …38 41 12 — 91 Stockbridge … …21 58 11 — 90

St. Thomas: Stuart 22, Powers 20, Bourdelais 18, Farley 22, Hornick 9. Totals 36 8-13 91. Three-pointers: Stuart 4, Powers 4, Farley 3. Fouls: 17.

Stockbridge: Ecker 14, Thurber 37, Langteau 16, Hermann 16, Levknecht 7. Totals 31 20-32 90. Three-pointers: Thurber 6, Ecker, Langteau. Fouls: 13.