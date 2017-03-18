Xavier boys win Division 3 state title

MADISON – Championship Saturday finally lived up to its name for the Xavier boys’ basketball team Saturday.

The Hawks won their first WIAA state championship with a 73-47 victory over Prescott in the Division 3 title game at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Xavier also won WISAA state titles in 1963 and 1995.

Hunter Plamann scored 29 points to lead the Hawks, who finished the season unbeaten with a 28-0 record. Nate DeYoung added 18 points and 18 rebounds, while Sam Ferris scored 17 points.

Owen Hamilton, a 7-foot-1 senior, led Prescott (24-4) with 21 points and 16 rebounds before fouling out.