Xavier clinches fourth straight conference title

APPLETON – The Xavier Hawks clinched their fourth consecutive conference title with a 91-50 victory Tuesday over Green Bay East in a Bay Conference boys’ basketball game.

The Hawks outscored the Red Devils 51-26 in the first half to roll to the win.

Will Schlicht led Xavier (19-0, 11-0) with 20 points, including 17 in the first half. The Hawks have a three-game lead over West De Pere with three games remaining.

Cal Christensen added 16 points for the Hawks, while Nate DeYoung had 12.

Xavier made 13 3-pointers, including four by Christensen.

Green Bay East … …26 24 — 50 Xavier … …51 40 — 91

Green Bay East: Price 4, Crockett 12, Farrell 3, Kemp 8, Green 3, Whalen 2, Brantley 13, Ziegert 2, Koltz 3. Totals 18 9-13 50. Three-pointers: Brantley 2, Green, Farrell, Koltz. Fouls: 12.

Xavier: Egan 9, Plamann 11, S. Ferris 8, Christensen 16, Farr 3, Schmitt 1, DeYoung 12, Otto 9, Geenen 2, Schlicht 20. Totals 35 8-11 91. Three-pointers: Christensen 4, Otto 3, Schlicht 2, Plamann 2, Farr, Egan. Fouls: 11.

Seymour 69,

New London 55

At Seymour, Riley Murphy scored 16 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Thunder over the Bulldogs.

Seymour outscored New London 36-19 in the second half, after trailing by three points at halftime.

Brayden Kurth paced New London with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

New London … …36 19 — 55 Seymour … …33 36 — 69

New London: Winkler 8, G. Locy 11, Wolf 11, Kurth 13, L. Locy 6, Oberstadt 6. Totals 21 5-7 55. Three-pointers: Winkler 2, G. Locy 3, Wolf 3. Fouls: 19.

Seymour: Murphy 16, Driessen 11, Cornell 2, Waller 8, N. Yaeger 10, Blake 12, C. Yaeger 8, Krause 2. Totals 23 14-20 69. Three-pointers: Murphy 5, Driessen 2, Blake 2. Fouls: 12.

Shawano 66,

Menasha 55

At Shawano, the Bluejays got 23 points from Jacob Everson and 16 from Alex Zeinert but were unable to defeat the Hawks.

Kade Richards led Shawano with 18 points.

Menasha … …16 39 — 55 Shawano … …24 42 — 66

Menasha: Dewhurst 4, Everson 23, Zeinert 16, Hahn 7, B. Romnek 4, Johnson 1. Totals 21 10-13 55. Three-pointers: Everson, Zeinert, Hahn. Fouls: 16.

Shawano: Richards 18, Grignon 8, Nelson 7, A. Mueller 10, Hesse 7, Lacy 5, Weisnicht 7, Kohl 2, Maltbey 2. Totals 24 8-15 66. Three-pointers: Richards 3, Grignon 2, Mueller 3, Lacy, Weisnicht. Fouls: 13.

Fox Valley Association

Fond du Lac 68, Kimberly 65

At Fond du Lac, Luke Loewe scored 23 points and Caleb Goldstein added 20 as the Cardinals upset the Papermakers.

Fond du Lac led 67-65 at the two-minute mark of the second half and held Kimberly scoreless the rest of the game.

Levi Nienhaus-Borchert led Kimberly with 26 points, while Will Chevalier added 22. The pair combined to score 22 of the Papermakers’ 27 points in the second half.

Kimberly … …38 27 — 65 Fond du Lac … …37 31 — 68

Kimberly: Chevalier 22, Rosner 8, Vanden Boom 2, DeValk 2, Thies 5, Nienhaus-Borchert 26. Totals 25 12-15 65. Three-pointers: Chevalier, Rosner, Thies. Fouls: 10.

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 20, Jorgensen 7, Cole 2, Fredrickson 6, Head 8, Loewe 23, Rusch 2. Totals 27 7-11 68. Three-pointers: Goldstein 4, Loewe 2, Jorgensen. Fouls: 12.

Hortonville 66, Appleton West 63

At Hortonville, Braden Vallafskey hit a pair of free throws with less than 20 seconds left in the game to put the Polar Bears up by one, with Ryan Krueger making it a three-point game moments later with another pair of free throws in the win over the Terrors.

The Terrors missed a game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer.

Krueger and Charlie Schabo led Hortonville as both scored 28 points. Krueger scored 22 of his points in the second half.

Will Mahoney led the Terrors with 17 points.

Appleton West … …32 31 — 63 Hortonville … …28 38 — 66

Appleton West: J. Mahoney 13, Singh 7, Goffard 6, Bell 3, W. Mahoney 17, Pahlow 13, Hartjes 2, Pitz 2. Totals 26 7-9 63. Three-pointers: Singh, W. Mahoney, Pahlow 2. Fouls: 19.

Hortonville: Krueger 28, Bonikowske 2, Welson 2, Schabo 28, Vallafskey 6. Totals 22 14-17 66. Three-pointers: Krueger 4, Schabo 4. Fouls: 17.

Appleton East 51, Oshkosh West 33

At Appleton, the Patriots limited the Wildcats to 33 points to get the victory.

“They didn’t have their best shooting night,” Appleton East coach John Mielke said of the Wildcats. “They didn’t make the shots when they were open. We played solid defense and did a good job of taking the paint away.”

Nathan Brice led Appleton East with 18 points, while Kaden Clark added 13.

Tony Lancaste paced Oshkosh West with 11 points.

Oshkosh West … …16 17 — 33 Appleton East … …24 27 — 51

Oshkosh West: Kohl 11, Slife 2, Lancaste 11, Ambroso 1, Thomas 2, Kroll 6. Totals 12 6-8 33. Three-pointers: Lancaste, Kroll, Kohl. Fouls: 16.

Appleton East: Brice 18, Nowak 4, Kotarek 10, Stadler 2, Clark 13, Derfus 4. Totals 16 16-23 51. Three-pointers: Kotarek, Clark 2. Fouls: 16.

Neenah 72,

Appleton North 53

At Appleton, Joe Jung scored 20 points and Josh Mericle added 18 to lead Neenah, which scored 48 points in the second half to pull away.

Neenah… …24 48 — 72 Appleton North… …20 33 — 53

Neenah: Mericle 18, Jung 20, Dehn 5, Pronschinske 6, Pavletich 4, Morrow 6, Mascal 7, Sims 2, Bartman 2, Mellenthin 2. Totals 20 28-35 72. Three-pointers: Mericle 2, Jung, Mascal. Fouls: 16.

Appleton North: Valk 10, Mowbray 6, Hiltunen 7, Squier 14, Gasick 9, Blom 3, Van Handel 4. Totals 21 4-10 53. Three-pointers: Mowbray 2, Gasick 2, Valk, Hiltunen, Blom. Fouls: 25.

CWC-8

Shiocton 95,

Bonduel 53

At Shiocton, the Chiefs were dialed in, scoring 51 points in the first half and finishing with six players scoring in double figures in the triumph over the Bears.

Brandon Spencer and Josh Leitzke both scored 20 points to lead the Chiefs. Matt Peterson scored 14 points, Wesley Brouillard and Nathan Schmidt both had 13 and Ty Bedor 10.

Leitzke scored 13 of his points in the first half.

Parker Bohm led the Bears with 11 points.

Bonduel … …19 34 — 53 Shiocton … …51 44 — 95

Bonduel: Erb 6, Weier 6, Wondra 3, Garside 3, Dehn 7, Olsen 2, Letter 9, Bohm 11, Cairns 6. Totals 21 4-7 53. Three-pointers: Weier 2, Wondra, Garside, Dehn, Letter 2. Fouls: 15.

Shiocton: Spencer 20, M. Peterson 14, C. Peterson 3, Leitzke 20, Brouillard 13, Bedor 10, Lorge 2, Schmidt 13. Totals 33 20-28 95. Three-pointers: Spencer 4, M. Peterson 4, Schmidt. Fouls: 7.

Big East

Hilbert 65,

Oostburg 61

At Hilbert, Tristan Konen scored 24 points, including 17 in the first half, to lead the Wolves over the Flying Dutchmen.

Konen made seven 3-point baskets, including five in the first half. Kody Krueger added 10 points.

Tristan Vaness led the Flying Dutchmen with 27 points.

Oostburg … …24 37 — 61 Hilbert … …39 26 — 65

Oostburg: Ebbers 4, Maier 12, Daane 18, Vaness 27. Totals 21 10-14 61. Three-pointers: Daane 4, Vaness 5. Fouls: 17.

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 10, Konen 24, Kuhn 4, Propson 8, Kyle Krueger 9, Simon 2, Halbach 8. Totals 23 11-15 65. Three-pointers: Konen 7, Kody Krueger. Fouls: 16.

Eastern Wisconsin

Kiel 56, Brillion 39

At Kiel, Trenton Nickel scored 26 points to lead the Raiders over the Lions.

Tyler Suess paced Brillion with 22 points.

Brillion … …19 20 — 39 Kiel … …25 31 — 56

Brillion: Jandrey 9, D. Schwartz 5, Hanson 1, T. Suess 22, Behnke 2. Totals 15 6-15 39. Three-pointers: D. Schwartz, T. Suess 2. Fouls: 13.

Valders 65, Chilton 28

At Chilton, the Vikings limited the Tigers to seven points in the first half.

Luke Goedeke and Kyle Tuma led Valders with 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Kevin Broeckel led Chilton with 11 points.

Valders … …38 27 — 65 Chilton … …7 21 — 28

Valders: Hickman 2, Tuma 16, Meyers 8, Biemborn 5, Deering 2, Sundsmo 8, Keltesch 1, Dallas 2, Goedeke 19, Faucett 2. Totals 22 15-21 65. Three-pointers: Tuma 2, Meyers, Biemborn, Sundsmo 2.

Chilton: Criter 4, Broeckel 11, Bowe 2, Mueller 2, Schmitz 3, Meyer 2, Moehn 4. Totals 12 0-0 28. Three-pointers: Broeckel 3, Schmitz.

Nonconference

Merrill 72,

Waupaca 57

At Waupaca, Justin Vaughn and Logan Bunge combined for 33 points for the Comets but the Bluejays were still able to pull away in the second half for the win.

Vaughn finished with 18 points, Bunge had 15 and Brandon Wanty 12 for Waupaca.

Merrill’s Zach Mootz led all scorers with 22 points.

Merrill … …34 38 — 72 Waupaca … …28 29 — 57

Merrill: K. Bonnell 4, Steckbauer 9, Mootz 22, Tabor 17, Kleinschmidt 2, C. Bonnell 5, Ollhoft 5, Rankin 8. Totals 27 12-15 72. Three-pointers: Steckbauer, Tabor, C. Bonnell, Ollhoft, Rankin 2. Fouls: 12.

Waupaca: Gardner 3, Johnson 2, Dayton 3, Thuerman 4, Wanty 12, Vaughn 18, Bunge 15. Totals 22 5-13 57. Three-pointers: Gardner, Wanty 2, Vaughn 5. Fouls: 16.