Xavier downs WDP in Bay showdown | Boys Rdp

APPLETON – Xavier took firm control of the Bay Conference after defeating West De Pere 77-63 in a boys basketball showdown Thursday night.

With the win, the Hawks improve to 18-0 overall, 10-0 in the Bay, and now own a 2.5-game lead in the conference in front of West De Pere (8-3, 13-6 overall).

Jake Karchinski hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Phantoms, while Taylor Rahn added nine points. West De Pere hit 11 3’s.

Hunter Plamann scored 31 points and Drew Ferris had 22 for Xavier, which hit 11 3’s.

West De Pere…37 26 – 63

Xavier…42 35 – 77

WEST DE PERE – Schwartz 9, Ricker 2, Kempen 3, Eisch 7, Rahn 11, Jindra 2, Kocken 3, Karchinski 18, Norton 8. 3-pt: Karchinski 4, Rahn 2, Schwartz 1, Kempen 1, Eisch 1, Kocken 1. FT: 11-13. F: 18.

XAVIER – Egan 11, Plamann 31, Ferris 22, Christensen 6, DeYoung 4, Geenen 3. 3-pt: Ferris 5, Plamann 3, Egan 2, Christensen. FT: 15-24. F: 12.

Shawano 56, Seymour 51

SEYMOUR – The Hawks held off the Thunder in the Bay Conference matchup.

Kaden Richards hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Shawano (9-8, 7-3).

Seymour (7-11, 5-6) got 10 points apiece from Riley Murphy, Tyler VanDeHei and Trevor Cornell.

Shawano…31 25 – 56

Seymour…22 29 – 51

SHAWANO – Richards 19, Grignon 3, Nelson 8, Hesse 6, Lacy 2, Bartz 2, Weisnicht 4, Kohl 10, Maltbey 2. 3-pt: Richards 4, Nelson 2. FT: 19-31. F: 14.

SEYMOUR – Wieczorek 5, Murphy 10, VanDeHei 10, Cornell 10, Yaeger 5, Blake 4, Krause 7. 3-pt: Wieczorek 1, Murphy 1, VanDeHei 2, Cornell 2, Blake 1, Krause 1. FT: 11-16. F: 22.