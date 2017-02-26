Xavier girls upset Peshtigo on late shot

PESHTIGO – Karly Weycker’s basket with two seconds remaining lifted Xavier to a 60-59 victory Saturday over Peshtigo in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal girls’ basketball game.

Weycker drove to the basket and put up a shot off the glass that went in to give Xavier (10-13) the victory.

Weycker finished with 28 points for the Hawks, who will play Amherst or Northland in the regional championship game Monday night.

Claire Neumann led Peshtigo (19-4) with 16 points.

Xavier … …32 28 — 60 Peshtigo … …25 34 — 59

Xavier: Freimuth 5, Vande Hey 6, Schmitt 2, Sowin 5, C. Dombrowski 7, S. Dombrowski 7, Weycker 28. Totals 22 15-30 60. Three-pointer: S. Dombrowski. Fouls: 17.

Peshtigo: Neumann 16, Tonn 7, Behnke 2, Frederickson 15, Swanson 3, Dudka 2, Martin 14. Totals 23 9-18 59. Three-pointers: Tonn, Frederickson, Swanson, Martin. Fouls: 19.

Freedom 80,

Oconto 34

At Freedom, Makenna Haase scored 29 points and added 19 rebounds to lead the top-seeded Irish to the win over the Blue Devils.

Jada Helms added eight assists and nine rebounds for Freedom.

The Irish finished 23-of-27 at the free throw line.

Freedom will host No. 5 seed Fox Valley Lutheran on Monday at 7 p.m. in the regional final.

Oconto … …18 16 — 34 Freedom … …40 40 — 80

Oconto: Jicha 8, Koch 6, Bucheger 1, Nerenhausen 6, Berth 3, Allen 8, Young 2. Totals 9 12-16 34. Three-pointers: Koch 2, Allen 2. Fouls: 17.

Freedom: Garrett 7, Kempen 6, Helms 5, Peters 7, M. Haase 29, Vosters 2, T. Haase 9, Kempen 4, Hennes 2, Witt 9. Totals 27 23-27 80. Three-pointers: Garrett, Peters, Witt. Fouls: 14.

Division 1

Appleton North 62, Oshkosh North 47

At Appleton, Sydney Levy scored 22 points and the Lightning pulled away in the second half to pick up the win over the Spartans and win the Division 1 regional final.

Callie Pohlman added 11 points for the Lightning (24-0 overall).

“Oshkosh North came out battling tonight,” Lightning coach Joe Russom said. “Credit their kids and coaches. We took one heck of a punch. Our kids did a nice job regaining their composure and executing possessions down the stretch. This was a great test for us and a terrific game.”

Brie Gauthier led Oshkosh North with 13 points, while Kaylee Anthes and Sammy Buerger both scored 12.

The Lightning will face the winner of Monday’s Appleton West vs. Stevens Point game on Thursday in the sectional semifinal.

Oshkosh North … …24 23 — 47 Appleton North … …33 29 — 62

Oshkosh North: Wissink 8, Buerger 12, Westemeier 2, Anthes 12, Gauthier 13. Totals 15 11-19 47. Three-pointers: Wissink, Buerger, Anthes 4. Fouls: 21.

Appleton North: Brekke 9, Sieg 2, Laux 3, Pohlman 11, Klitzke 8, Levy 22, Schabo 7. Totals 24 9-16 62. Three-pointers: Brekke, Laux, Pohlman 2, Levy. Fouls: 19.

Stevens Point 69, Neenah 61

At Neenah, the Rockets put up 75 shots but shot only 33 percent in falling to the Panthers, who rallied from a four-point halftime deficit.

Maggie Negaard, who was playing in just her sixth game after hurting her knee last year, led Stevens Point with 20 points, while Leah Earnest added 18.

Neenah was led by Abby Rudolph and Reagan Obry, who scored 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Stevens Point … …28 41 — 69 Neenah … …32 29 — 61

Stevens Point: Negaard 20, Earnest 18, Rogan 11, Sullivan 7, Kostuchowski 6, Tuszka 4, Gregorich 3. Totals 29 9-14 69. Three-pointers: Rogan, Ernest. Fouls: 12.

Neenah: Rudolph 17, Obry 14, Sukanen 10, Argall 8, Lee 6, VanderMause 2, Dietzen 2, Sims 2. Totals 25 2-2 61. Three-pointers: Rudolph 5, Obrey 4. Fouls: 16.

Germantown 73, Kimberly 70

At Germantown, Kenzie Schmitz scored 35 points and the Warhawks used a late 10-0 run to pull out the win over the Papermakers.

Kimberly (14-10 overall) led 53-49 before the Warhawks went on their run to take the lead.

Kimbery was able to get off a 3-point attempt to tie the game at the end but it missed.

“I’m very proud of our girls, the effort that they gave,” Kimberly coach Troy Cullen said. “Schmitz was unstoppable. She played like a Division I player.”

Kimberly … …35 35 — 70 Germantown … …41 32 — 73

Kimberly: Hampton 12, Smith 24, Evers 9, Torzala 11, Dechant 4, Kroner 4, A. Sikora 6. Totals 24 13-18 70. Three-pointers: Smith 3, Evers, Torzala 3, A. Sikora 2. Fouls: 18.

Germantown: M. Ische 3, McNeal 12, Richmond 13, A. Ische 2, Schmitz 35, Verdin 8. Totals 25 13-20 73. Three-pointers: McNeal 2, Richmond 3, Schmitz 3, Verdin 2. Fouls: 18.

Division 2

Seymour 53, Green Bay Southwest 51

At Seymour, the Thunder survived a scare from the Trojans to advance to the sectional semifinals, where they will play West De Pere at Kaukauna on Thursday.

Jenna Krause and Hailey Oskey, the Thunder’s one-two scoring punch, combined for 37 of Seymour’s points. Krause scored 19 and Oskey had 18.

The Trojans had a balanced attack with four players scoring in double figures. Jaddan Simmons led Southwest with 15 points.

Green Bay Southwest … …26 25 — 51 Seymour … …27 26 — 53

Green Bay Southwest: Simmons 15, Thiel 12, Thomas 10, Seals 2, Bouche 12. Totals 19 6-10 51. Three-pointers: Thiel 4, Thomas 2, Bouche. Fouls: 18.

Seymour: Oskey 18, VandenLangenberg 3, Krause 19, Veldt 7, Reinke 6. Totals 19 10-15 53. Three-pointers: Oskey 2, Krause 2, Veldt. Fouls: 13.

Division 4

Shiocton 57,

Gibraltar 44

At Shiocton, Tina Ubl scored 17 points and Madi Morack had 13 to lead the Chiefs to the regional semifinal victory.

Jordan Elliott added 12 points for Shiocton (15-8 overall), which led 27-17 at halftime.

Shiocton plays at Reedsville on Monday night in the regional championship game.

Gibraltar … …17 27 — 44 Shiocton … …27 30 — 57

Gibraltar: Whitney 7, Riley Haleen 10, Helm 2, Ash 12, Raina Haleen 5, Pluff 8. Totals 18 7-18 44. Three-pointer: Pluff. Fouls: 16.

Shiocton: Morack 13, Korth 1, Herrmann 2, Young 4, Schmidt 4, Elliott 12, Ubl 17, Bruns 4. Totals 23 9-14 57. Three-pointers: Morack 2. Fouls: 16.

BOYS

Freedom 71, Fox Valley Lutheran 47

At Appleton, Charles Jadin and Dwight Green combined for eight 3-point baskets and 32 points in the first half to lead the Irish to the win over the Foxes in a North Eastern Conference game.

Jadin finished with 23 points, while Green had 15 for Freedom (14-8 overall, 12-6 NEC).

Ben Uitenbroek led the Foxes (6-16, 6-12) with eight points.

Freedom … …42 29 — 71 Fox Valley Lutheran … …20 27 — 47

Freedom: Heenan 1, Balthazor 10, D. Green 15, Brickner 8, Jadin 23, Van Handel 4, Baumgart 6, Pingel 4. Totals 29 5-8 71. Three-pointers: Jadin 5, Green 3. Fouls: 18.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Doyen 6, Barrington 6, Olson 5, Kraftzenk 7, Wenzel 3, Price 3, Rodencal 4, Garriga 5, Uitenbroek 8. Totals 15 13-30 47. Three-pointers: Olson, Kraftzenk, Wenzel, Price. Fouls: 10.