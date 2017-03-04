Xavier Hawks pull away to beat FVL

APPLETON – For the first 13 minutes of the Xavier-Fox Valley Lutheran WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal boys’ basketball game Friday, the underdog Foxes gave the unbeaten Hawks all they could handle.

Then a few missed shots and turnovers by FVL on three consecutive possessions got the Hawks off and flying on a massive run to close out the first half that propelled Xavier to a comfortable 102-75 win in Torchy Clark Gymnasium.

Xavier (23-0) will host Freedom for the regional title at 7 p.m. today. The Irish advanced with a 66-49 win over Amherst.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Xavier’s Hunter Plamann said about the upcoming contest against Freedom. “They’re going to come out and give us everything they have because it’s a playoff game.”

The Hawks, with their No. 1 seed, a No. 2 ranking in Division 3 and a spotless record, can expect each team’s best shot during the tournament, much like they got from Fox Valley Lutheran.

Through the first 13 minutes, the Foxes were able to draw fouls and get to the free throw line, where they made 12 of their first 16 free throws to take a 33-28 lead with 4:52 left in the first half.

“That was our game plan going in,” FVL coach Matt Koepsell said. “We wanted to live on that free throw line. We wanted to make sure we were attacking, making them play defense, so when they go to offense, hopefully, they wouldn’t have the legs they normally have and not the rhythm that they always get.”

The plan worked until Plamann hit a basket with 4:40 left in the first half. That ignited a 24-5 run by Xavier that included a combined 18 points by Plamann and Sam Ferris.

“We just couldn’t get a rhythm going,” Ferris said. “Once we started playing a little more clean, not fouling as much, we got our rhythm back.”

According to Plamann, that run to close the half is the way the Hawks like to start their games.

“Normally, we start the game like that so we don’t have to come back,” he said. “We like to push in transition a lot.”

For all the points that were put up on the scoreboard, Xavier coach Matt Klarner pointed to his team’s defense as the difference in the game.

“We got back to being a little bit more solid defensively and containing their dribble drive,” he said. “Offensively, we started moving the ball a little bit. We know once we get running up and down the floor, we can score a lot of points in a hurry.”

The rapid point production continued into the second half as Xavier outscored FVL 20-7 in the first 4:29 to erase any doubt about who would be playing for the regional championship.

“I think we did a good job of capitalizing on their deflections,” Klarner said. “I think we got a lot of loose balls, too. A lot of loose balls and rebounds. We did well with deflecting passes. Hunter and Sam have a real knack for causing disruptions in the half-court offense and tipping balls and deflecting balls.”

While Plamann and Ferris were praised for their defensive work, they were no slouches on offense, either. Plamann finished with 31 points, while Ferris had 24.

Jared Kraftzenk and Cole Barrington had 21 and 18 points, respectively, for FVL (7-17).

Fox Valley Lutheran… …38 37 — 75 Xavier… …52 50 — 102

Fox Valley Lutheran: Barrington 18, Schild 2, Rodencal 3, Doyen 4, Olson 8, Kraftzenk 21, Price 8, Uitenbroek 11. Totals 24 16-30 75. Three-pointers: Barrington, Rodencal, Olson, Kraftzenk 3, Price 2, Uitenbroek 3. Fouls: 22.

Xavier: Egan 9, D. Ferris 2, Plamann 31, S. Ferris 24, Christensen 12, DeYoung 12, Otto 8, Schlicht 4. Totals 41 9-21 102. Three-pointers: Egan 2, Plamann 4, S. Ferris 3, Christensen, Otto. Fouls: 25.

Jim Oskola: 920-993-7182 or joskola@postcrescent.com

Today’s livestream doubleheader

WIAA Division 3 girls’ basketball sectional championship

Who: Seventh-ranked Wrightstown vs. fifth-ranked Amherst

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Preble High School, Green Bay

Note: Live coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on facebook.com/postcrescent and postcrescent.com

WIAA Division 3 boys’ basketball regional championship

Who: Second-ranked Xavier vs. Freedom

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Xavier High School, Appleton

Note: Live coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on facebook.com/postcrescent and postcrescent.com