Xavier Hawks remain unbeaten with big win

STURGEON BAY – The Xavier boys’ basketball team remained undefeated with an 84-61 victory over Sturgeon Bay on Saturday in a nonconference game.

The Hawks led 48-30 at halftime and then scored the first 10 points of the second half.

“We played a good first half and then just kind of blew it wide open to start the second half,” Xavier coach Matt Klarner said.

Hunter Plamann led Xavier (13-0 overall) with 18 points. Nate DeYoung added 15 and Sam Ferris had 14.

Connor Gajda led Sturgeon Bay (9-3) with 19 points.

Xavier … …48 36 — 84 Sturgeon Bay … …30 31 — 61

Xavier: Egan 9, D. Ferris 3, Plamann 18, S. Ferris 14, Christensen 8, Teerlinck 3, DeYoung 15, Otto 6, Geenen 2, Schlicht 6. Totals 32 12-22 84. Three-pointers: Plamann 2, Otto 2, Christensen, D. Ferris, S. Ferris, Egan. Fouls: 20.

Sturgeon Bay: Wodack 5, Kurschner 2, Jackson 7, DeGrave 9, Gajda 19, Talbert 2, Rose 9, Van Bramer 8. Totals 21 12-17 61. Three-pointers: DeGrave 2, Gajda 2, Rose, Jackson, Wodack. Fouls: 18.

Kimberly 61, Neenah 55

At Neenah, the Papermakers got 53 points from Alec Rosner, Danny Vanden Boom and Will Chevalier in the win over the Rockets in a Fox Valley Association game.

Vanden Boom and Rosner scored 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Neenah, which trailed by just one at halftime, was led by Josh Mericle with 17 points.

Kimberly … …26 35 — 61 Neenah … …25 31 — 56

Kimberly: Chevalier 12, Rosner 20, Johnson 5, Vanden Boom 21, Thies 3. Totals 19 17-28 61. Three-pointers: Rosner 2, Johnson, Vanden Boom 2, Thies. Fouls: 8.

Neenah: Mericle 17, Jung 9, Pronschinske 2, Pavletich 5, Morrow 8, Mascal 6, Sims 3, Bartman 6. Totals 23 4-6 56. Three-pointers: Mericle, Jung, Pavletich, Mascal 2, Sims. Fouls: 20.

Hortonville 61, Appleton East 55

At Hortonville, Ryan Krueger scored all 13 of the Polar Bears’ points in overtime to lead Hortonville to the win over the Patriots in an FVA game.

Appleton East forced the overtime by ending the second half on a 13-0 run. East then scored the first five points of overtime before Hortonville came storming back.

Krueger finished with 21 points, while Charlie Schabo added 19.

Appleton East was led by Nathan Brice and Kaden Clark, who scored 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Appleton East … …29 19 7 — 55 Hortonville … …24 24 13 — 61

Appleton East: Brice 17, Polfuss 5, Kotarek 8, Flores 5, Gurholt 5, Clark 13, Derfus 2. Totals 18 13-18 55. Three-pointers: Brice 3, Flores, Gurholt, Clark. Fouls: 20.

Hortonville: Cross 2, Krueger 21, Welson 4, Guyette 6, Schabo 19, Vallefskey 2, Mocodlo 7. Totals 19 15-16 61. Three-pointers: Krueger 4, Schabo 4. Fouls: 17.

Fond du Lac 79, Kaukauna 78

At Fond du Lac, Luke Loewe’s layup in the final seconds gave the Cardinals the victory in an FVA game.

Jordan McCabe scored 23 points and Eric Carl had 20 for Kaukauna.

Kaukauna… …40 38 — 78 Fond du Lac… …44 35 — 79

Kaukauna: Carl 20, McCabe 23, McDaniel 9, Vosters 6, Ferris 9, Smith 2, Kurey 7, Eiting 2. Totals 25 16-24 78. Three-pointers: Carl 5, McCabe 2, McDaniel, Ferris 3, Kury. Fouls: 21.

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 11, Jorgensen 3, Cole 5, Fredrickson 20, Head 9, Loewe 17, Spletter 5, Rusch 2, Krzanowski 7. Totals 28 18-22 79. Three-pointers: Goldstein, Jorgensen, Cole, Fredrickson, Head. Fouls: 22.

Oshkosh North 93, Appleton North 38

At Oshkosh, Devin Blom made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points to lead the Lightning, which trailed 63-14 at halftime in the FVA game.

Appleton North… …14 24 — 38 Oshkosh North… …63 30 — 93

Appleton North: Koleske 2, Zeratsky 7, Van Ekeren 3, Crowley 10, Blom 12, Handel 4. Totals 14 2-5 38. Three-pointers: Blom 4, Crowley 2, Zeratsky, Van Ekeren. Fouls: 15.

Oshkosh North: Wissink 8, Anderson 16, Kelly 4, Haliburton 10, Krumrei 9, Washington 3, Ellestad 16, Hickey 4, Flory 17, Schuttenhelm 2, Deng 2, Berger 2. Totals 36 10-17 93. Three-pointers: Ellestad 3, Flory 3, Anderson 2, Wissink, Haliburton, Washington. Fouls: 9.

Wrightstown 78, Waupaca 59

At Wrightstown, Luke Haese made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points and James Hansen added 20 points to lead the Tigers (7-5, 4-4) in a North Eastern Conference game.

Brandon Wanty led Waupaca (2-9, 1-8) with 20 points.

Waupaca … …27 32 — 59 Wrightstown … …38 40 — 78

Waupaca: Gardner 2, Johnson 7, Dayton 11, Wanty 20, Vaughn 4, Bartel 1, Bunge 12, Wright 2. Totals 22 11-18 59. Three-pointers: Dayton, Wanty, Vaughn, Bunge. Fouls: 16.

Wrightstown: Van Zeeland 4, Theunis 9, Froehlke 2, Hazaert 6, Klister 3, Hansen 20, Haese 25, Beining 5, Guns 4. Totals 28 10-15 78. Three-pointers: Haese 6, Hansen 2, Theunis, Hazaert, Klister, Beining. Fouls: 17.

GIRLS

Appleton North 68, Oshkosh North 34

At Appleton, Sydney Levy scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half as the Lightning bolted out to a 27-point halftime lead en route to the win over the Spartans in a Fox Valley Association game.

Kari Brekke added 11 points for the Lightning.

Kaylee Anthes led Oshkosh North with 12 points.

Oshkosh North … …18 16 — 34 Appleton North … …45 23 — 68

Oshkosh North: Wissink 9, Lieder 1, Buerger 9, Anthes 12, Turner 1, Gauthier 2. Totals 9 10-15 34. Three-pointers: Anthes 4, Wissink 2. Fouls: 8.

Appleton North: Brekke 11, Sieg 4, Laux 7, Erickson 2, Pohlman 6, Klitzke 2, Levey 21, Schabo 10, Lukasewich 5. Totals 28 2-5 68. Three-pointers: Levy 4, Lukasewich, Brekke 3, Sieg, Laux. Fouls: 15.

Appleton West 68, Neenah 53

At Appleton, Sydney Cocking scored 25 points, including 17 in the second half, as the Terrors pulled away from the Rockets for the FVA win.

Cocking was supported by Christy Fortune and Zoey Zuleger, who scored 17 and 10 points, respectively.

Neenah was led by Abby Rudolph with 14 points.

Neenah… …30 23 — 53 Appleton West… …38 30 — 68

Neenah: Rudolph 14, Sukanen 7, Argall 7, Obry 2, Lee 9, Ebel 1, Vander Mause 4, Dietzen 9. Totals 18 11-17 53. Three-pointers: Rudolph 4, Argall, Dietzen. Fouls: 16.

Appleton West: Knauer 4, Cocking 25, Zuleger 10, Smith 3, Fortune 17, Pritzl 3, Lietzke 5, Gehl 1. Totals 23 14-19 68. Three-pointers: Cocking 4, Zuleger, Fortune 3. Fouls: 16.

Luxemburg-Casco 55, Waupaca 39

At Waupaca, Victoria Nowak scored 18 points for the Comets, who fell behind by 19 at halftime to the Spartans in a North Eastern Conference game.

Cassie Schiltz led Luxemburg-Casco with 28 points.

Luxemburg-Casco … …38 17 — 55 Waupaca … …19 20 — 39

Luxemburg-Casco: Schiltz 28, Jorgensen 8, Thayse 2, Tebon 6, Kollross 2, Dart 2, Bukouricz 2, Junio 5. Totals 20 10-14 55. Three-pointers: Schiltz 3, Tebon 2. Fouls: 11.

Waupaca: Johannes 7, Radley 2, Nowak 18, H. Smith 2. E. Smith 10. Totals 12 12-14 39. Three-pointers: Johannes, E. Smith 2. Fouls: 12.

Riverdale 58, Brillion 52

At Wisconsin Dells, Katharina Keller scored 15 points and Sara Braun added 14 to lead Brillion in the nonconference loss at JustAGame Fieldhouse.

Riverdale … …28 30 — 58 Brillion … …22 30 — 52

Brillion: Popp 2, Galoff 2, Heraly 8, Braun 14, Keller 15, Kraus 9, Cohen 2. Totals 21 8-19 52. Three-pointers: Heraly 2. Fouls: 20.