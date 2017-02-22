Xavier Hawks run to big win over Tomahawk

APPLETON – The Xavier girls’ basketball team got plenty of sprinting in during its WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal game Tuesday.

Xavier capitalized on creating turnovers on defense and fast-breaking on offense as the No. 6 seeded Hawks defeated No. 11 seeded Tomahawk 64-34 in Torchy Clark Gym.

“We are so much better when we get out in transition and run,” Xavier co-coach Brian Paschen said. “When we’re running, we tend to run our offense better and our defense, and we rebound better.”

Xavier (9-13 overall) forced 18 turnovers during the first half, while outscoring Tomahawk 29-7.

“We play a really up defense, like we are off the line the whole time,” junior Bekah Vande Hey said. “We just get it and go and fast-break is what we do.”

Vande Hey made four baskets in the first half, primarily resulting from open layups.

“The main thing is you get the ball and just go,” Vande Hey said. “All of us, we just know fast-break. It’s our main thing.”

The Hawks still found a way to attack the hoop even if the defense did not get a turnover as senior Karly Weycker scored 10 points in the post in the first half.

“It’s still our best offense if we can throw it in there and score,” Paschen said. “Karly has gotten much better in the second half. When we throw it in there, she can throw it back out.”

Vande Hey led Xavier with 15 points, while Weycker added 14 points.

“My teammates pass the ball around a lot and create spacing for me to drive and post up,” Weycker said.

Xavier’s pressure defense prevented Tomahawk from getting open shots from the beginning as the Hawks opened with a 15-3 run in the first seven minutes.

“We know we have to run and in order to do that, we have to pressure the ball defensively,” Paschen said. “The kids kind of bought into that tonight by putting the ball pressure on.”

A 12-point lead quickly turned into a 22-point lead as Xavier led 27-5 with 3:30 left in the first half.

Xavier will travel to play No. 3 seeded Peshtigo on Friday at 7 p.m. in a regional semifinal game.

“We always said at the beginning of the year that we are going to try to be better in February than we are in November and we definitely are that,” Paschen said. “The last couple weeks have been a big step up for this team, so hopefully we can keep that going for Friday.”

Tomahawk… …7 27 — 34 Xavier… …29 35 — 64

Tomahawk: T. DuPlayee 2, Theiler 10, J. Duplayee 7, Brostowitz 2, Graeber 13. Totals 11 10-22 34. Three-pointers: Theiler 2. Fouls: 20.

Xavier: Freimuth 2, Tetzlaff 4, Vande Hey 15, Schmitt 6, Ceranski 7, Engels 2, Parks 4, C. Dombrowski 4, S. Dombrowski 6, Weycker 14. Totals 25 13-28 64. Three-pointer: Vande Hey. Fouls: 21.

Jordan Jacobson: 920-996-7228 or jjacobson@postcrescent.com