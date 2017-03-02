Xavier Prep football coach leaving for AD job in Texas

After helping take the Xavier Prep football team into the Desert Valley League for three seasons as a consistently competitive program, Saints head coach Bob Molyet has accepted a new challenge in the state he left behind when he first came to the Coachella Valley.

A month ago, Molyet accepted the position as the director of athletics for pre-secondary and secondary education, leading the athletic pursuits of the three high schools and 18 grade schools in the Diocese of Fort Worth. For the former Xavier Prep coach, who went 19-21 in his four years with the Saints, it’s the type of position he’s been working toward for a while, having been the assistant athletic director under Xavier Prep athletic director Mark Campbell, while working on getting his Master’s Degree.

Because Molyet still has three classes left to finish his degree, he wasn’t expecting to find an appealing position so quickly, but it’s an opportunity that allows him to stay in the private school system atmosphere that he grew up in and has coached under in Ohio, Texas and California. The move also puts him closer to his sons, as well as his wife’s family.

Before moving to the valley, Molyet had been an assistant football coach at Dallas Jesuit, the same school that Campbell had been at prior to taking his own position at Xavier Prep. Molyet has also coached high school football in Ohio and spent 10 years as an assistant coach at the college level with Eastern Michigan University, Ohio University and University of Missouri.

Despite just four seasons as the head of the program, both Molyet and Campbell were happy with the progress the team had been able to make as a part of the DVL.

“Our first year in the DVL was our most successful, according to the record (3-3), but when I look back at this year, we were just as competitive, if not more so, and we were in every game,” Molyet said. “And to only have around 600 kids, with about 240 boys, that’s a tribute to our athletes and how hard they’ve worked and what they’ve accomplished.

“Up until three years ago, we hadn’t had the opportunity to test ourselves against who many believe are the best schools in the valley. He was going from playing schools our size that were perceived to be our ability level to schools much bigger,” Campbell said. “Through his vision and determination, we were able to close that gap and show that we do belong in there.”

For now, Xavier Prep and Campbell are accepting resumes for the job that has been posted. Campbell added that along with being “a really good football coach, a leader and a mentor” to the students, the school wants to find someone who can either fill Molyet’s role as the assistant athletic director or as a teacher who can be on campus during the day to monitor and build relationships with players off the field.

By the middle of April, they hope to have Molyet’s replacement announced, who they hope can help Xavier Prep reach three levels of competitive football while still being able to compete with the top schools in the valley.

“We want to identify the candidate that is going to make the most positive influence on our program and community,” Campbell said. “Someone that will motivate and inspire our players to reach their fullest potential as athletes, but most importantly guide them to become the best versions of themselves in everything they aspire to do all while staying true to our identity as a Jesuit high school.”