Xavier rolls past Seymour for Bay title

APPLETON – The Xavier boys’ basketball team remained undefeated and wrapped up sole possession of its fourth consecutive conference title Friday with a 95-61 victory over Seymour in a Bay Conference game at Torchy Clark Gym.

Hunter Plamann scored 15 points in the first half as the Hawks (20-0 overall, 12-0 Bay) clinched their second consecutive title in the Bay Conference.

“It signifies how well our guys play, sustain their level of play and their ability to string together victories,” Xavier coach Matt Klarner said. “It feels great to wrap it up on the home floor.”

In building a 15-point lead in the first half, the Hawks made it an uptempo game and then extended their lead in the second half.

Plamann finished with 27 points, while Cal Christensen, Sam Ferris and Henry Egan finished with 18, 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Riley Murphy led Seymour with 18 points while Trevor Cornell added 17.

Seymour … …32 29 — 61 Xavier … …47 48 — 95

Seymour: Hernandez 2, Murphy 18, Wieczorek 2, VanDeHei 1, Cornell 17, N. Yaeger 3, VandenHeuvel 5, Blake 7, C. Yaeger 6. Totals 22 3-6 61. Three-pointers: Murphy 6, Cornell 5, Vanden Heuvel, Blake, Yaeger. Fouls: 17.

Xavier: Egan 12, D. Ferris 5, Plamann 27, S. Ferris 13, Christensen 18, Teerlinck 4, DeYoung 7, Geenen 2, Schlicht 7. Totals 38 10-14 95. Three-pointers: Christensen 4, Plamann 3, DeYoung, Ferris. Fouls: 15.

Green Bay East 50, New London 44

At New London, Brayden Kurth scored 15 points and Kyle Wolf added 11 for the Bulldogs, who were outscored 29-22 in the second half in the loss.

Zack Crockett led Green Bay East with 18 points.

Green Bay East … …21 29 — 50 New London … …22 22 — 44

Green Bay East: Price 4, Crockett 18, Kemp 11, Farrell 6, Soward 2, Whalen 2, Ziegert 3, Koltz 4. Totals 17 11-18 50. Three-pointers: Farrell 2, Kemp 2, Crockett. Fouls: 19.

New London: Winkler 4, Locy 5, Wolf 11, Kurth 15, Johnson 2, Salazar 3, Stroethenruther 2, Oberstadt 2. Totals 14 12-16 44. Three-pointers: Wolf 3, Locy. Fouls: 16.

Fox Valley Association

Kimberly 61, Hortonville 60

At Hortonville, Ryan Tessner made his second of two free throws after being fouled in the paint with 1.4 seconds remaining to give the Papermakers the win over the Polar Bears.

After being down by 11 at halftime, Kimberly outscored Hortonville 36-24.

Will Chevalier led the Papermakers with 28 points, including six 3-pointers. Danny Vanden Boom added 12 points.

Ryan Krueger and Charlie Schabo each paced Hortonville with 25 points.

Kimberly … …25 36 — 61 Hortonville … …36 24 — 60

Kimberly: Tessner 3, Chevalier 28, T. Johnson 3, Vanden Boom 12, D. Johnson 5, Thies 2, Nienhaus-Borchert 8. Totals 20 12-18 61. Three-pointers: Chevalier 6, T. Johnson, Vanden Boom, D. Johnson. Fouls: 12.

Hortonville: R. Krueger 25, Guyette 4, Schabo 25, Vallefskey 2, Mocodlo 4. Totals 23 6-6 60. Three-pointers: R. Krueger 5, Schabo 3. Fouls: 15.

Oshkosh North 93, Appleton North 59

At Appleton, the Spartans got out to a 48-27 lead at halftime to secure the win over the Lightning and at least a share of the conference title.

Philip Flory led Oshkosh North with 23 points, including three 3-pointers.

Carl Valk paced Appleton North with 12 points.

Oshkosh North … …48 45 — 93 Appleton North … …27 32 — 59

Oshkosh North: Wissink 10, Anderson 20, Kelly 1, Leib 3, Haliburton 15, Washington 4, Hickey 10, Flory 23, Schuttenhelm 3, Deng 4. Totals 34 16-26 93. Three-pointers: Wissink, Anderson 3, Leib, Haliburton, Flory 3. Fouls: 15.

Appleton North: Valk 12, Mowbray 2, Hiltunen 6, Squier 6, Koleske 5, Zeratsky 10, Krause 3, Crowley 8, Blom 5, Van Handel 2. Totals 22 7-11 59. Three-pointers: Valk 2, Hiltunen 2, Koleske, Zeratsky 2, Blom. Fouls: 22.

Kaukauna 91, Oshkosh West 72

At Oshkosh West, Jordan McCabe scored 25 of his game-high 36 points in the second half to lead the Ghosts over the Wildcats.

Dylan Kurey added 18 points and Eric Carl had 16 for Kaukauna.

Grant Abraham led Oshkosh West with 27 points.

Kaukauna … …42 49 — 91 Oshkosh West … …36 36 — 72

Kaukauna: Carl 16, McCabe 36, McDaniel 6, Vosters 3, Ferris 6, Kurey 18, Eiting 6. Totals 31 20-22 91. Three-pointers: McCabe 5, Carl 2, Ferris 2. Fouls: 16.

Oshkosh West: Kohl 5, Slife 3, Steinhilber 7, Lancaste 5, Ambroso 2, Abraham 27, Thomas 5, Kroll 18. Totals 27 11-15 72. Three-pointers: Abraham 2, Kohl, Slife, Steinhilber, Lancaste, Thomas. Fouls: 18.

•In other FVA games, Neenah beat Appleton West 78-70 and Fond du Lac stopped Appleton East 60-40. No other information was reported.

CWC-8

Shiocton 76, Iola-Scandinavia 74

At Iola, the Chiefs improved to 12-0 and clinched a share of the conference title with two games remaining with the win over the Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds had a chance to tie the game with seven seconds left but missed a jumper.

Nate Schmidt, who finished with a game-high 20 points, had put the Chiefs up by two moments earlier when he made a free throw.

Brandon Spencer and Josh Leitzke added 19 and 15 points, respectively, for Shiocton.

Kenny Holz led Iola-Scandinavia with 18 points.

Shiocton … …41 35 — 76 Iola-Scandinavia … …39 35 — 74

Shiocton: Spencer 19, Peterson 7, Leitzke 15, Brouillard 5, Bedor 10, Schmidt 20. Totals 29 13-18 76. Three-pointers: Peterson, Leitzke 2, Schmidt 2. Fouls: 11.

Iola-Scandinavia: Holz 18, Carter Kurki 15, Connor Kurki 11, Stockwell 9, Huettner 5, Wandtke 14, Bauer 2. Totals 33 2-4 74. Three-pointers: Holz 3, Carter Kurki, Connor Kurki, Stockwell. Fouls: 15.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 59, Weyauwega-Fremont 53

At Wittenberg, Logan Bosquez scored 22 points for the Indians but Weyauwega-Fremont was unable to complete the come-from-behind victory after falling behind the Chargers by 13 points in the first half.

Jacob Hablewitz added 15 points for Weyauwega-Fremont.

Matt Kapitz led the Chargers with 15 points.

Weyauwega-Fremont … …13 40 — 53 Wittenberg-Birnamwood … …26 33 — 59

Weyauwega-Fremont: McClone 2, Baehman 9, Hablewitz 15, Young 5, Bosquez 22. Totals 14 18-22 53. Three-pointers: Baehman 3, Bosquez 2, Young, Hablewitz.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Kapitz 15, Lehman 3, Fraaza 11, Alwes 2, Szews 9, Groshek 12, Kerstener 7. Totals 17 21-37 59. Three-pointers: Groshek 2, Kapitz, Kerstener.

Bonduel 78, Manawa 50

At Manawa, Parker Bohm had 22 points to lead the Bears to the victory.

Jeven Sachtjen scored 20 points for Manawa.

Bonduel … …35 43 — 78 Manawa … …18 32 — 50

Bonduel: Erb 5, Weier 11, Wondra 6, Garside 8, Dehn 2, Olsen 8, Letter 16, Bohm 22. Totals 30 14-18 78. Three-pointers: Weier, Letter 3. Fouls: 22.

Manawa: Millard 3, Hass 15, Murphy 7, Wiesner 2, Koehn 3, Sachtjen 20. Totals 17 12-28 50. Three-pointers: Murphy 2, Koehn, Hass. Fouls: 15.

Eastern Wisconsin

Roncalli 66, Brillion 37

At Brillion, Cory Bahrs scored 23 points to lead the Jets to the win over the Lions.

Tyler Suess and Trevor Jandrey led Brillion with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Roncalli … …29 37 — 66 Brillion … …15 22 — 37

Roncalli: Bahrs 23, Lambert 12, Wagner 9, Schneider 10, Vance 3, Heinzen 4, Behringer 2, Mueller 3. Totals 23 10-13 66. Three-pointers: Bahrs 7, Lambert 2, Schneider. Fouls: 17.

Brillion: Jandrey 11, Schwartz 6, D. Suess 1, Hanson 3, T. Suess 12, Bonick 4. Totals 16 3-9 37. Three-pointers: Schwartz, Jandrey. Fouls: 16.