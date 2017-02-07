Xavier stays unbeaten with big victory

GREEN BAY – Xavier scored 51 points in the first half as it rolled to an 87-69 victory Monday over Green Bay East in a Bay Conference boys’ basketball game.

The Hawks improved their unbeaten record to 17-0 overall and 9-0 in the Bay.

Hunter Plamann scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half for Xavier.

Cal Christensen added 16 points, while Will Schlicht and Sam Ferris each had 11 points for Xavier.

Xavier … …51 36 — 87 Green Bay East … …19 50 — 69

Xavier: Egan 3, D. Ferris 1, Plamann 27, Christensen 16, Schmitt 3, DeYoung 10, Otto 3, Geenen 2, Schlicht 11, S. Ferris 11. Totals 35 11-14 87. Three-pointers: Christensen 3, Schmitt, Otto, S. Ferris. Fouls: 16.

Green Bay East: Price 2, Crockett 30, Farrell 3, Soward 5, Kemp 11, Whalen 7, Koltz 11. Totals 30 7-10 69. Three-pointers: Crockett, Farrell. Fouls: 19.

Seymour 59,

New London 57

At New London, Trent Blake scored 14 points and Nik Yaeger had 12 to lead the Thunder.

Seymour (7-10, 5-5) shot 19-for-25 at the free throw line to seal the win.

Will Wohlt had 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting to pace New London (10-7, 4-6).

Seymour … …27 32 — 59 New London … …27 30 — 57

Seymour: Wieczorek 7, Murphy 8, Cornell 6, VandenHeuvel 4, Yaeger 12, Blake 14, Krause 8. Totals 19 19-25 59. Three-pointers: Yaeger, Blake. Fouls: 17.

New London: Winkler 12, Locy 7, Kurth 7, Tuchscherer 2, Johnson 3, Salazar 2, Wohlt 24. Totals 21 11-17 57. Three-pointers: Winkler, Locy, Kurth, Johnson. Fouls: 16.

North Eastern

Luxemburg-Casco 64, Little Chute 54

At Little Chute, Bryce Te Kulve made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Spartans (14-3, 13-1), who took a 2.5-game lead over the Mustangs in the NEC title chase with four games remaining.

Mitchell Jandrin added 14 points and Anthony Otradovec had 13 for the Spartans.

Noah Mueller scored 21 points for Little Chute (12-5, 10-3).

Luxemburg-Casco … …31 33 — 64 Little Chute … …23 31 — 54

Luxemburg-Casco: Jandrin 14, Otradovec 13, Wotruba 4, Ronsman 5, Coisman 10, Te Kulve 18. Totals 22 15-18 64. Three-pointers: Jandrin, Te Kulve 4. Fouls: 14.

Little Chute: Diedrick 4, Plate 12, Hietpas 2, Mara 3, Mueller 21, Huss 2, Stevens 5, Knudsen 5. Totals 20 8-11 54. Three-pointers: Mara, Mueller 4, Knudsen. Fouls: 15.

Wrightstown 59, Clintonville 53

At Clintonville, James Hansen scored 20 points and Luke Haese added 18 to lead the Tigers, who rallied after trailing by two points at halftime.

Tyler Petermann led Clintonville with 26 points, while Sam Wittman added 14.

Wrightstown … …26 33 — 59 Clintonville … …28 25 — 53

Wrightstown: Hansen 20, Haese 18, Theunis 8, Froehlke 5, Hazaert 4, Klister 4. Totals 17 19-27 59. Three-pointers: Hansen 3, Haese 2, Froehlke. Fouls: 10.

Clintonville: Petermann 26, Wittman 14, K. Finger 5, Schirpke 3, S. Finger 3, Koeppen 2. Totals 21 5-8 53. Three-pointers: Wittman 4, K. Finger, S. Finger. Fouls: 19.

Nonconference

Hilbert 69, Kiel 66

At Hilbert, Kody Krueger and Jack Halbach each scored 21 points for Hilbert in the victory.

Trenton Nickel led Kiel with 25 points.

Kiel … …26 40 — 66 Hilbert … …33 36 — 69

Kiel: Winkel 3, Hassinger 12, Dedering 13, Nickel 25, Goehring 11, Meyer 2. Totals 25 3-8 66. Three-pointers: Nickel 5, Hassinger 4, Dedering 2, Goehring, Winkel. Fouls: 10.

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 21, Konen 12, Kuhn 8, Propson 3, Kyle Krueger 4, Halbach 21. Totals 27 6-7 69. Three-pointers: Kody Krueger 4, Konen 2, Halbach 2, Propson. Fouls: 13.

Berlin 70, Waupaca 62

At Waupaca, Brandon Wanty and Justin Vaughn each scored 18 points, while Ryan Dayton added 17 for the Comets.

Justin Bartol led Berlin with 27 points.

Berlin … …28 42 — 70 Waupaca … …23 39 — 62

Berlin: DeRuyter 4, Miller 13, Polk 8, Bruce-Allington 13, Bartol 27, Klawitter 3, Krebs 2. Totals 24 11-19 70. Three-pointers: Miller 4, Bartol 3, Polk 2, DeRuyter, Klawitter. Fouls: 9.

Waupaca: Dayton 17, Wanty 18, Vaughn 18, Bartel 2, Bunge 6, Kennedy 2. Totals 24 4-6 62. Three-pointers: Dayton 4, Vaughn 4, Wanty 2. Fouls: 16.