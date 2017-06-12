No. 1 recruit Xavier Thomas involved in car accident, strikes tree

Clemson commit Xavier Thomas, ranked as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2018 by ESPN.com, was involved in a car accident Monday after he said he swerved to avoid a deer.

“I am fine, thankfully,” Thomas, a defensive end for IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), told USA TODAY High School Sports.

Thomas, who was in the car alone, suffered minor cuts and bruises to an elbow after he hit the windshield in the accident in West Virginia.

Deer ran out, swerved, hit a ditch, flipped over & hit a tree. No seatbelt, Blessed 🙏🏼to walk away from this with just bruises and scratches pic.twitter.com/hCe5MhvJKb — Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) June 12, 2017

He later posted on social media that he was foolish for not wearing his seatbelt and won’t make that mistake again.