Five-star DE Xavier Thomas commits to Clemson

Depending on which recruiting service you ask, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2019 is either defensive end Xavier Thomas or quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Now the two will be college teammates.

Thomas committed to Clemson on Saturday, choosing the Tigers over South Carolina. Thomas, 6-3 and 255, is from Florence, S.C., but will play his senior season at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). He plans to enroll at Clemson in January.

Biggest decision of my lifetime, my recruitment is OVER. I'm 100% ALL IN ‼️🐅🐾 This is only the beginning #WE2DEEP18 @ETitusThomas pic.twitter.com/RQJ7tr32BY — Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) April 8, 2017

Thomas attended Clemson’s spring game Saturday after visiting South Carolina last weekend. He initially planned to wait until his birthday in December to announce, but changed his mind.

“I have been talking to my family, and I just wanted to go ahead and get this out of the way,” Thomas told The State. “I knew Clemson was where I wanted to be, and I didn’t see a reason to put it off any longer. I knew in my heart this is where I wanted to be, and I know it’s the right decision. That is why I took those last two trips to South Carolina. I wanted to make sure. So I went back to Columbia, and after the visit last weekend I really knew for sure.”

Lawrence, from Cartersville (Ga.), also attended the Clemson spring game. Both he and Thomas posed for photos and signed autographs for fans.

Thomas is the second defensive end to commit to Clemson for the class of 2018, following four-star defensive end Justin Mascoll from Snellville, Georgia.

Clemson’s commitments for 2018 also include four-star wide receiver Derion Kendrick, four-star defensive tackle Josh Belk, four-star linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and three-star linebacker Jake Venables, who plays at Daniel High School.

As a whole, Clemson’s recruiting class for 2018 is ranked fifth among all schools by 247Sports.

Contributing: Greenville News