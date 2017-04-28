See what Clemson commit Xavier Thomas tweeted to top WRs recruits on draft night

With Mike Williams’ selection by the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 7 overall in the NFL Draft on Thursday, Clemson had a wide receiver chosen in the first round for the third time in the last five years. The fact was noted by Clemson football’s Twitter feed.

It did not go unnoticed by Xavier Thomas, an IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) defensive end who is ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2018.

Thomas is a Clemson commit. He took Clemson’s tweet and tagged Justyn Ross and Brennan Eagles. Ross from Central (Phenix City, Ala.) is ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver in the class. Eagles from Alief Taylor (Houston) is ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver in the class.

Ross has 21 reported offers and spent last weekend on an unofficial visit to Alabama for the spring game. Eagles announced in late February that he was shutting down his recruitment to focus on 10 schools. Clemson was not among them.

Here is Thomas’ tweet: