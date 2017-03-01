Xavier withstands Grinnell rally in Class 4A quarterfinal win

One dream accomplished. Others await.

Grinnell reached its first state girls’ basketball tournament this season, but lost its initial game Tuesday. The Tigers lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier 60-55 in a Class 4A quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

“This is a big dream of mine and so many of the girls,” said Grinnell’s Sienna Durr, who scored 26 points in the loss.

Grinnell (19-5) made a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, cutting Xavier’s lead to one point.

Xavier (18-6) led 43-31 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Grinnell had rallied over a bigger deficit against Center Point-Urbana, said Durr, who used that to motivate her teammates.

“I said, ‘We’ve done it before,'” Durr said.

Xavier’s Kiana Stanek hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points in the win. Lexi Noonan had 12 points, while Kylie Brown added 10.

“We stuck with it and never gave up,” Noonan said. “This is the best day ever.”

Kyra Hungerford hit two 3-pointers in the final minutes for Grinnell. Her team had a vision of reaching state before the season.

“The drive really changed in people, the determination,” Hungerford said.

C.R. Xavier (60)—Stanek 22, Daniele 7, Brown 10, Noonan 12, Steffen 6, Stovie 1, Jasper 2. Also played—Ivester. Totals 20 13-18.

Grinnell (55)—harris 1, Wilkins 5, Moore 7, Durr 26, Hungerford 8, Jackson 5, Hulsing 3. Also played—Doty, Cooper. Totals 19 12-15.

Xavier…13 12 18 18—60

Grinnell…15 7 9 24—55

3-point goals—X 7 (Stanek 5, Dnaiele, Brown), G 5 (Wilkins, Hungerford 2, Jackson, Hulsing). Fouls—X 16, G 13. Fouled out—Durr.