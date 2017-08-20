VIDEO: You won't see a better catch than this from Junior League World Series

If you weren’t watching the Junior League World Series on Sunday, you missed one of the greatest catches at any level of baseball.

And this is no exaggeration.

With one out in the fourth inning of the championship game and trailing 5-1, Kennett Square (Pa.) centerfielder Jack Regenye made an unbelievable play, leaping over the wall in centerfield to rob a home run by Chinese Taipei.

Regenye flipped over the top of the fence, landing outside the field of play, but held on for the home run-saving catch.

Check out these angles:

Jack Regenye plays for Kennett-Unionville. Greatest catch I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/y30uxnPChI — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerr247) August 20, 2017

@SportsCenter junior league world series best catch ever made pic.twitter.com/WcQFXJ4yV4 — shum bump (@shumb203) August 20, 2017

This catch in the junior league world series is crazy 👀 pic.twitter.com/TqlIZ6hxON — Taylor (@buthtaylor) August 20, 2017

But controversy ensued for the next 10 minutes or so.

After the Chinese Taipei manager came out to argue the call, the umpires gathered and overturned the call to a home run.

The Chinese Taipei batter rounded the bases and celebrated his home run with teammates as the Kennett Square crowd booed.

But then, umpires again came together and changed the call back to an out. That was the right call.

The catch may go down as the best of the year, but that didn’t stop Chinese Taipei from winning 12-1 in five innings for its fifth straight title.

Kennett Square (19-1) run-ruled Rutherford County (N.C.), 15-2, in five innings to win the U.S. Championship on Saturday.

The Junior League World Series is an international tournament for ages 12-15 and annually is held in Taylor.