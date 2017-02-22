You'll want to watch this Des Moines East buzzer-beater again and again

Des Moines East senior Cameron Cramer had probably the biggest shot of his career Monday night at Fort Dodge in a Class 4A Substate 2 quarterfinal boys’ basketball game.
With about seven seconds remaining in the game and down 71-69, Cramer received the ball after the Dodgers made a pair of free throws. He dribbled up court, made a couple of moves to get past defenders — including a behind-the-back dazzler that created space just behind the 3-point line — and hit a shot with two guys in his face.
The Scarlets won 72-71 — upsetting Fort Dodge and closing its season at 13-9.
East’s bench went crazy following the basket, with coaches and teammates jumping in celebration and running toward Cramer.
He later got hold of a video clip of his huge game-winner, shared it from his Twitter account and said: “This is for the East side we got it done now on (to) the next game.”
This is for the East side we got it done ✅ now on the next game. ‼️ https://t.co/cIk3NPPlqf—
Cam (@cdcramer12) February 21, 2017
East (4-18) will face Des Moines North (16-5) at 7 p.m. Friday for a substate semifinal at North.
