Young stars light up the night at state wrestling

PORTLAND – Ian Carlos and Santos Cantu III were long ago identified as wrestling prodigies.

They had many similarities: A parental lineage that had involvement in the sport, work ethics that make most star wrestlers appear to be mere mortals and drive that was unparalleled.

They accomplished the same feat Saturday night.

Carlos, a sophomore at North Salem, completed his undefeated run through the season by winning the OSAA Class 6A state championship at 145 pounds and Cantu, a freshman at Sprague, avenged one of his few losses this season in winning the 195 pound state championship at the Memorial Coliseum.

In a rematch of the district finals a week before, Carlos defeated McMinnville junior Michael Abeyta in the state championship match, though by a closer 7-4 decision with both wrestlers scrambling in the final seconds.

“I just tried to stay as calm as possible,” Carlos said. “I didn’t want to let myself panic. I was almost on my back. I was. I stayed calm and just kept moving. I didn’t let him break me, I guess.”

Cantu finally avenged one of his few losses to an Oregon opponent this season by pulling off a 5-3 decision against Roseburg senior Cameron Campbell in the finals.

“It means so, so much to me,” Cantu said. “Being able to wrestle how I did this weekend, and with my teammates supporting me and being by my side, my dad making sure I was okay whenever I needed something.

“I just believed in myself and the Lord to just help me through this two days and just wrestle my hardest no matter what happened.”

Sprague placed second at the state meet as a team, equaling the team’s best state meet finish from 2011.

“We had 18 wrestlers here, 17 of them scored, nine of them placed, five are returning,” second-year Sprague coach Nolan Harris said.

“It matches Sprague’s best finish in school history, and I think it’s a testament to the community, the senior class, their leadership, their parents, how they were raised. It’s a testament to (former coach) Kary Hadden and the culture that he has created at Sprague High School and in the community to be a wrestling community and to expect success.”

In the 5A meet, Dallas senior Tanner Earhart won a 7-6 decision against Pendleton’s Morgan Holcomb in the 160 pound championship match to win the state championship that had eluded him for a long time.

He lost a heartbreaking decision in the championship match a year ago, and that taught him some lessons he applied Saturday.

“I just gave it everything I had, but that’s all I did,” Earhart said. “I just want to thank my brother and my coaches and my dad and my family.”

Earhart’s brother, Treve, lost a 3-2 decision to Buddy Parrish of Redmond in the 195 pound championship match and senior Clay Coxen lost a 14-4 major decision to Lebanon’s Tanner Sallee in the 182 pound title match.

Dallas placed second in the team race with 147.5 points behind state champion Crater’s 175.5.

It was the sixth year in a row that Dallas placed at the state tournament.

“I’m happy and this team, I’m proud of them because we had three seniors and just a bunch of scrappers,” Dallas coach Tony Olliff said. “All 12 of the kids we brought contributed.”

Central senior David Negrete defeated Thurston senior Jackson Casteel by a 4-2 decision in the 5A 220 pound state championship match.

Negrete was the No. 1 seed for the tournament after placing fourth last year, but he displayed his true potential by holding off a formidable opponent.

“I showed all my coaches that I could finish everything that I do without giving up and do my best on the mat,” Negrete said.

In the 4A meet, the state championship tally for the Stigall family of North Marion increased significantly as senior Lane Stigall won the 152 pound title match 17-6 to add to the family haul.

Earlier in the night Stigall’s youngest brother, Russel, won the 120 pound state championship match to make the four Stigall brothers – Jake and Tyler before them – and their father, Ford, one of the most prolific state championship winning families in Oregon history.

“The greatest part was having a chance to win a title with my little brother, that was awesome. I think I get five times more nervous for his matches than mine,” Lane Stigall said. “It’s really awesome to have all those people to motivate you and push you.”

Also for North Marion, Gregory Wing lost 9-6 to Banks’ Trevor Thiessen in the 160-pound final.

North Marion placed third in the team race with 165 points.

Cascade’s Louie Sanchez beat McLoughlin’s Spencer Wells 10-4 in the 220-pound final.

“It was tough at first, it was very physical, I just got the upper hand,” said Sanchez, who admitted to being a little nervous before the match. “It means so much to me, I’ve worked so hard for this.”

In the 3A meet, Dayton senior Jared Henry finally won his second state championship, beating Nyssa’s Ryan Vineyard 8-3 to win the 138-pound Class 3A state championship.

Henry won his first state championship as a freshman, was disqualified as a sophomore for not making weight and lost in the championship match last season.

“It’s been a little bit tougher,” Henry said. “People come in swinging for the fences. Just stay calm, keep my composure. That’s the only thing you can do.”

Dayton’s Cody Stahl lost 6-5 to Coquille’s Wyatt McCarthy at 160 pounds.

Dayton finished third in the team race with 134 points, trailing champion Nyssa’s 287 and Wilamina’s 167.

Willamina’s Chandler Allen beat Harrisburg’s Layten Briggs 5-4 to capture the 170 pound state champion.

“There was a lot of stuff going on through my head, you know,” Allen said. “I placed third last year, and I took a hard loss in the semis. I just wanted to be a state champ so bad. I worked so hard over the season. At the end of the day, I got it done.”

Willamina’s Justin Fasana lost 17-6 to La Pine’s David Kerr in the 126 pound final.

Scio’s Ryan Mask pinned Dayton’s Josue Martinez in overtime of the 220-pound final at the Class 3A state championships.

“I really don’t know what to say,” Mask said. “I feel awesome, I just won state.”

Also for Scio, Jacob Lowther was pinned by Nyssa’s Osiris Tapia in the first period of the 285 pound final.