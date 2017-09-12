Youth basketball coach arrested, accused of attacking ref with clipboard

An Oklahoma youth basketball coach was arrested after allegedly attacking a referee with a clipboard.

George Edwards, 22, is accused of hitting 38-year-old Travis Williams in the head with a clipboard during a basketball game at the Hive Gym. According to reports, Edwards hit Williams and a parent tried to break up the altercation. The parent was punched inadvertently by Williams, who was cited in the melee.

“The coach got the first whack in, and the ref got one in but the coach wanted more,” Hive director David Musselman told News 4 in Oklahoma City. “Peace was resolved in 30 seconds, but it’s one of those things you can’t unsee it. The kids can’t unsee it.”

According to News 4, Edwards was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is no longer allowed to coach in the gym.

“Everybody’s been to a game where anger and tempers flare,” Oklahoma City police spokesperson Megan Morgan told News 4. “It ignites when kids play. I don’t know why.”