Yuma Cibola TE Mark Walton becomes Arizona State's 10th in-state commitment

Every time college coaches would swing through Yuma to see Cibola football practice, they couldn’t help but notice the 6-foot-6, 240-pound player catching everything and running like a deer.

Mark Walton, Cibola coach Lucky Arvizo said, was classified by coaches as “a diamond in the rough.”

After last weekend’s official visit to Arizona State, the tight end gave the Sun Devils a commitment on Monday night to play football in Tempe.

He is the 10th high school senior from Arizona to commit to ASU this year.

“He’s definitely legit,” Arvizo said. “He is 6-6, 240 pounds. He’s just an athletic individual. This year we used him at tight end with a hand in the ground. We split him out at wide receiver with his speed, causing mismatches. We put him at outside linebacker because he covered so much ground. He is very athletic and flexible.”

He had 39 catches for 690 yards and 10 touchdowns his senior season.

On defense, he had 42 tackles, 7.5 for losses, and four sacks.

Even though Oregon State showed interest, ASU was his only Pac-12 scholarship offer.

He had other offers from San Diego State, Vanderbilt, Fresno State, South Dakota State and Florida Atlantic.

“He has room to grow, as well. Just his size and speed and agility, he can play multiple position,” Arvizo said.

