Michigan QB accounts for 9 touchdowns, 64 points in game

Have a day, kid!

Zack Pickens of Watervliet (Mich.) accounted for nine touchdowns — he threw for five touchdowns and he ran for four more — in a 72-36 victory against Buchanan.

He score 64 points, which is third all-time, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association record book. And you have to go back to 1914 and 1920, respectively, to find the two players who had 66.

Pickens’ totals: 358 yards passing on 12-for-19; 138 yards rushing on 21 carries.

The nine touchdowns in a game ties him for fifth in state history, but again, you have to go back a long way. The most recent player to score nine or more was Francis Tallent in 1929 for Menominee.

“We weren’t doing anything special, just playing and trying to score as many touchdowns as we can,” Watervliet coach Jeremy Andrews told the Herald Palladium. “The quarterback is the focal point in our offense.”

Here are highlights from Pickens’ junior season: