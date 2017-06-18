Watch No. 1 RB recruit Zamir White throw down dunks at North Carolina

Zamir White, the No. 1 running back recruit in the Class of 2018 and among the top 10 overall, is spending the weekend with a return visit to in-site North Carolina.

White was among the elite recruits from 2018, 2019 and 2020 who were invited to the annual “Freak Show” event, usually reserved for the program’s top targets. Chicago Bears first-round draft pick Mitchell Trubisky returned to campus for the event.

White, from Scotland County, also visited Chapel Hill last week.

White is said to be down to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, and Ohio State with an announcement set for July 27.

And while White is a very good football player, the chance to thrown down some dunks at the Dean Dome was too good to pass up, as White posted on his Twitter feed.