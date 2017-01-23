Zenz steps down as Webutuck athletic director

Jon Zenz resigned as Webutuck High School athletic director two weeks ago, though the move won’t be made official until a school board meeting on Wednesday.

Zenz took over as athletic director in September 2011 and served until announcing his resignation on Jan. 10. Roseanne Persico, a physical education teacher, will serve as the interim athletic director.

“We’ve been working really hard six years to (elevate) the level of the athletic department and I think we’ve had some success in that,” Zenz said. He didn’t divulge the impetus behind his decision beyond saying, “It was just time to move on.”

The 57-year-old will remain the head coach of the Webutuck girls basketball team, and Zenz said he would like to continue doing so for a while.

The former physics teacher also operates an engineering consulting firm. Having abdicated his position as athletic director, Zenz said he plans to use the free time to go back to school.

“I want to get more certification to work in schools,” he said. “Be it teaching again or working as an assistant principal. Those things sound very appealing.”

The girls basketball team, which went winless for seven seasons before 2015, enjoyed a turnaround campaign last year, winning 11 games. The Warriors are 4-6 now and need three more victories to qualify for the playoffs.

Among the accomplishments Zenz said he is most proud of: The Webutuck girls cross country team won the Section 9 Class D championship last fall and have five runners qualify for the state tournament. The boys soccer team won the Section 9 Class championship in 2015 and the Warriors field hockey team has been a perennial contender.

Webutuck often has been at a disadvantage as one of the smallest Class C athletic programs in the area. But with an expected enrollment dip at the school, some of its teams will drop from Class C to D next fall. That, Zenz said, is cause for “excitement.”

“My job was to put together coaches, trainers, a maintenance team and organize transportation, and get everyone moving in the same direction to improve athletics,” Zenz said. “I think we have made a significant improvement in on-field performance.”

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4826, Twitter: @StephenHaynes4