Zero 247 Sports prediction experts called Kevin Knox to Kentucky

Among all the remarkable tidbits to emerge from 5-star small forward Kevin Knox II’s commitment to Kentucky, nothing stands out quite like this: Literally none of the 247 Sports experts who predicted Knox’s commitment called it correctly.

No, that’s not an exaggeration. Zero experts predicted that John Calipari would draw another 5-star recruit to Lexington. There were 23 247 Sports publishers and analysts in all who guessed which school Knox would pick. Incredibly, none even ventured to guess on a school outside the state of North Carolina. A vast majority chose Duke as his likely destination, while a small pocket also picked North Carolina.

Not that the 247 experts were alone, either. Here was Scout basketball recruiting expert Evan Daniels on Knox:

I'm rarely shocked by a college commitment. I'm very surprised by Kevin Knox's. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) May 6, 2017

Even Kentucky recruiting experts were surprised, as the Lexington Herald-Leader’s Ben Roberts made clear:

So why did Knox choose Kentucky instead of a similarly cushy spot in Durham or Chapel Hill? If you haven’t read already, he spells it out right here for us at USA TODAY High School Sports. Whether you agree with his choice or not, there it is.