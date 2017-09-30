Zeus gets loose: Zamir White runs for six touchdowns, 244 yards in less than a half

Scotland County (Laurinburg, N.C.) running back Zamir White, a preseason American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection, continued his torrid pace this season, rushing for six touchdowns and 244 yards on 11 carries in less than a half against Purnell-Swett (Pembroke) on Friday.

White, a Georgia commit who goes by the nickname Zeus, went into the contest averaging 11.4 yards per carry with 60 rushes for 684 yards and 10 touchdowns in four games. He also had two touchdown catches. After his splashy day Friday, he’s now averaging 13.1 yards a run with 71 carries for 928 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Friday, on the Scots’ second series, White ran in a touchdown from the 23-yard line. His second touchdown, a 26-yard run, the third carry in a series, put Scotland County up 21-7 midway through the first quarter. He added three more touchdown runs in the second quarter, the first a 64-yarder off an option pitch, followed by a 25-yard run for a touchdown and an 8-yard touchdown run, with 7:25 remaining in the first half. His final touchdown, a 75-yard run up the middle with three minutes to go in the half, was his final carry of the game and put Scotland County up 50-7.